Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu No One Like You - Scorpions

Berikut ini kunci gitar dan lirik lagu No One Like You dari Scorpions yang rilis tahun 1984

Pixabay/FirmBee
Berikut ini kunci gitar dan lirik lagu No One Like You dari Scorpions yang rilis tahun 1984 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Inilah chord gitar dan lirik lagu No One Like You dari Scorpions.

Lagu No One Like You adalah salah satu lagu hits dari Scorpions.

No One Like You ini masuk dalam album Blackout yang rilis tahun 1982.

No One Like You - Scorpions

Verse:

Am                      F                              Am
Girl, it's been a long time that we've been apart
Am              F                           Am
Much too long for a man who needs love
F                                      C    E
I miss you since I've been away
Am                   F          C            Am
Babe, it wasn't easy to leave you alone
Am                 F          C            Am
It's getting harder now that I'm gone
F                                         C E
If I had the choice, I would stay

Chorus:

                        Am
There's no one like you
F                           G                   Am
I can't wait for the nights with you
F                   G            Am
I imagine the things we do
F                  G                F E
I just wanna be loved by you
            Am
No one like you
F                        G                 Am
I can't wait for the nights with you
F                  G          Am
I imagine the things we do
F                  G                F E
I just wanna be loved by you

Verse:

Am                    F                           Am
Girl, there are really no words strong enough
F                                        Am
To describe all my longing for love
F                                      C                E
I don't want my feelings restrained
Am                   F                    C             Am
Ooh, babe, I just need you like never before
F                            C                   Am
Just imagine you'd come through this door
F                                 C E
To take all my sorrow away

Chorus 2x

