Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu No One Like You - Scorpions
Berikut ini kunci gitar dan lirik lagu No One Like You dari Scorpions yang rilis tahun 1984
Penulis: Muhammad Renald Shiftanto
Editor: Ayu Miftakhul Husna
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Inilah chord gitar dan lirik lagu No One Like You dari Scorpions.
Lagu No One Like You adalah salah satu lagu hits dari Scorpions.
No One Like You ini masuk dalam album Blackout yang rilis tahun 1982.
No One Like You - Scorpions
Verse:
Am F Am
Girl, it's been a long time that we've been apart
Am F Am
Much too long for a man who needs love
F C E
I miss you since I've been away
Am F C Am
Babe, it wasn't easy to leave you alone
Am F C Am
It's getting harder now that I'm gone
F C E
If I had the choice, I would stay
Chorus:
Am
There's no one like you
F G Am
I can't wait for the nights with you
F G Am
I imagine the things we do
F G F E
I just wanna be loved by you
Am
No one like you
F G Am
I can't wait for the nights with you
F G Am
I imagine the things we do
F G F E
I just wanna be loved by you
Verse:
Am F Am
Girl, there are really no words strong enough
F Am
To describe all my longing for love
F C E
I don't want my feelings restrained
Am F C Am
Ooh, babe, I just need you like never before
F C Am
Just imagine you'd come through this door
F C E
To take all my sorrow away
Chorus 2x
(Tribunnews.com)
Sumber: TribunSolo.com
chord gitar
No One Like You
Chord No One Like You
Lirik Lagu No One Like You
No One Like You - Scorpions
|Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Still Loving You - Scorpion
|Lirik dan Chord Gitar Lagu Evaluasi - Hindia: Masalah yang Mengeruh
|Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu The Other Woman - Lana Del Rey
|Chord Gitar Sembilu Berbisa (Romantika Airmata) - Iwan Salman
|Chord Gitar The Little Things Give You Away - Linkin Park: All You've Ever Wanted