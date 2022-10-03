Chord Gitar Lagu Soundtrack 2 My Life - Kid Cudi, Kunci dari Em

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu Soundtrack 2 My Life dari Kid Cudi dalam artikel ini.

Lagu Soundtrack 2 My Life diciptakan oleh Kid Cudi.

Soundtrack 2 My Life tergaung dalam album pertama Kid Cudi yang bertajuk Man on the Moon: The End of Day

Album Man on the Moon: The End of Day dirilis pada tahun 2009.

Berikut ini lirik dan chord lagu Soundtrack 2 My Life - Kid Cudi

[Intro]

Em Am C G

G Em Am

[Verse]

Em Am

I got 99 problems, and they all bitches

C G

Wish I was Jigga man, carefree livin'

Em Am

But I'm not Shawn, or Martin Louis

C G

I’m that Cleveland nigga, rollin' with them Brooklyn boy

Em Am

You know how it be when you start living large

C G

I control my own life, Charles was never in charge

Am Em

No sitcom could teach Scott about the dram'

Am

Or even explain the troubles that haunted my mom

Em Am

On Christmas time, my mom Christmas grind

C G

Got me most of what I wanted, how’d you do it mom

Em Am

Huh, she copped the toys I would play with in my

C G

Room by myself, why he by himself?

Em Am

He got two older brothers, one hood one good

C G

An independent older sister kept me fly when she could

Am Em

But they all didn’t see

Am

The little bit of sadness in me, Scotty

[Chorus]

Em Am C G

I've got some issues that nobody can see

Em Am C G

And all of these emotions are pourin' outta me

Em Am C G

I bring them to the light for you, it's only right

Am Em

This is the soundtrack to my life

Am

The soundtrack to my life, oh

[Verse]

Em Am

I'm super paranoid, like a sixth sense

C G

Since my father died, I ain’t been right since

Em Am

And I tried to piece the puzzle of the universe

C G

Split an eighth of shrooms just so I could see the universe

Em Am

I try to think about myself as a sacrifice

C G

Just to show the kids they ain’t the only ones up at night

Am Em Am

The moon will illuminate my room and soon I’m consumed by my doom

Em Am

Once upon a time, nobody gave a fuck

C G

It’s all said and done and my cocks been sucked

Em Am

So now I'm in the cut, alcohol in the womb

C G

My hearts an open sore, that I hope heals soon

Em Am

I live in a cocoon opposite of Cancun

C G

Where it is never sunny, the dark side of the moon

Am Em

So its more than right, I try and shed some light on a man

Am

Not many people of this planet understand fam

