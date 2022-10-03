Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar Lagu Soundtrack 2 My Life - Kid Cudi, Kunci dari Em
Penulis: Bunga Pradipta Pertiwi
Editor: Garudea Prabawati
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu Soundtrack 2 My Life dari Kid Cudi dalam artikel ini.
Lagu Soundtrack 2 My Life diciptakan oleh Kid Cudi.
Soundtrack 2 My Life tergaung dalam album pertama Kid Cudi yang bertajuk Man on the Moon: The End of Day
Album Man on the Moon: The End of Day dirilis pada tahun 2009.
Berikut ini lirik dan chord lagu Soundtrack 2 My Life - Kid Cudi
[Intro]
Em Am C G
G Em Am
[Verse]
Em Am
I got 99 problems, and they all bitches
C G
Wish I was Jigga man, carefree livin'
Em Am
But I'm not Shawn, or Martin Louis
C G
I’m that Cleveland nigga, rollin' with them Brooklyn boy
Em Am
You know how it be when you start living large
C G
I control my own life, Charles was never in charge
Am Em
No sitcom could teach Scott about the dram'
Am
Or even explain the troubles that haunted my mom
Em Am
On Christmas time, my mom Christmas grind
C G
Got me most of what I wanted, how’d you do it mom
Em Am
Huh, she copped the toys I would play with in my
C G
Room by myself, why he by himself?
Em Am
He got two older brothers, one hood one good
C G
An independent older sister kept me fly when she could
Am Em
But they all didn’t see
Am
The little bit of sadness in me, Scotty
[Chorus]
Em Am C G
I've got some issues that nobody can see
Em Am C G
And all of these emotions are pourin' outta me
Em Am C G
I bring them to the light for you, it's only right
Am Em
This is the soundtrack to my life
Am
The soundtrack to my life, oh
[Verse]
Em Am
I'm super paranoid, like a sixth sense
C G
Since my father died, I ain’t been right since
Em Am
And I tried to piece the puzzle of the universe
C G
Split an eighth of shrooms just so I could see the universe
Em Am
I try to think about myself as a sacrifice
C G
Just to show the kids they ain’t the only ones up at night
Am Em Am
The moon will illuminate my room and soon I’m consumed by my doom
Em Am
Once upon a time, nobody gave a fuck
C G
It’s all said and done and my cocks been sucked
Em Am
So now I'm in the cut, alcohol in the womb
C G
My hearts an open sore, that I hope heals soon
Em Am
I live in a cocoon opposite of Cancun
C G
Where it is never sunny, the dark side of the moon
Am Em
So its more than right, I try and shed some light on a man
Am
Not many people of this planet understand fam
(Tribunnews.com)
Sumber: TribunSolo.com
