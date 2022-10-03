Chord Gitar Lying for You - Linkin Park: I Wanna Be Pushed Aside So Let Me Go

Ilustrasi Chord gitar - Berikut ini chord gitar Lying for You - Linkin Park, dari Kunci Em.

Chord Gitar Lying for You - Linkin Park

Em

When I pretend everything is what I want it to be

C D

I look exactly like what you always wanted to see

Em

When I pretend, I can't forget about the criminal I am

C D

Stealing second after second just cause I know I can but

Em

I can't pretend this is the way it'll stay I'm just

C D

(Lying to bend the truth)

Em

I can't pretend I'm who you want me to be, so I'm

[Chorus]

C D E

(Lying my way from you)

E

No no turning back now

C

(I wanna be pushed aside so let me go)

G

No no turning back now

D E

(Let me take back my life I'd rather be all alone)

E

No turning back now

C

(Anywhere on my own cuz I can see)

G

No no turning back now

D

(The very worst part of you is me)

Em

I remember what they taught to me

C D

Remember condescending talk for who I ought to be

Em

Remember listening to all of that and this again

C D

So I pretended up a person who was fittin' in

Em

And now you think this person really is me and I'm

C D

(Trying to bend the truth)

Em

Cuz the more I push the more I'm pulling away cuz I'm

[Chorus]

C D E

(Lying my way from you)

E

No no turning back now

C

(I wanna be pushed aside so let me go)

G

No no turning back now

D E

(Let me take back my life I'd rather be all alone)

E

No turning back now

C

(Anywhere on my own cuz I can see)

G

No no turning back now

D

(The very worst part of you)

D Em

(The very worst part of you is ME)

This isn't what I wanted to be, I never thought that what I said would

have you running from me

Like This

This isn't what I wanted to be, I never thought that what I said would

have you running from me

Like This

This isn't what I wanted to be, I never thought that what I said would

have you running from me

Like This

This isn't what I wanted to be, I never thought that what I said would

have you running from me

Like This

[Chorus]

E

(You)

E

No no turning back now

C

(I wanna be pushed aside so let me go)

G

No no turning back now

D E

(Let me take back my life I'd rather be all alone)

E

No turning back now

C

(Anywhere on my own cuz I can see)

G

No no turning back now

D

(The very worst part of you)

D Em

(The very worst part of you is me)

