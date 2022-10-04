TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar Blast Off - Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic di dalam artikel ini.

Official Audio Blast Off telah dirilis Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic pada 12 November 2021 di kanal YouTube Bruno Mars.

Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Blast Off - Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic:

[Intro]

B A#7 A7

[Verse 1: Anderson .Paak]

G#7

Clouds are blowin', don't know where we goin'

B7 Emaj7

But we're levitatin' up in this room

G#7

(Ah-ha-ha) All these colors just like rainbows in summer

B7 C#7

Got us smilin' like our dreams just came true (Yeah)

[Pre-Chorus: Bruno Mars]

F#7

I took a little somethin' to get here, yeah, yeah

B7 A#7 A7

I got a little more if you're ready, we could have it all

[Chorus: Bruno Mars]

F#7 G#7

Oh, let's tip-toe to a magical place

B7 Emaj7

Blast off and kiss the moon tonight (Ooh)

F#7 G#7

We'll watch the world go crazy from outer space (Ah-ah)

B7 C#

Blast off into the sky

[Verse 2: Bruno Mars]

G#7

As we're flyin', stars are multiplyin'

B7 Emaj7

We're up so high, we'd be fools to look down

G#7

Shapеs turn paysley, this is so amazin'

B7* C#7

Destination pure, sеnsation, startin' right now (Woo)

[Pre-Chorus: Bruno Mars]

F#7

I took a little somethin' to get here, yeah, yeah

B7 A#7 A7

I got a little more if you're ready, we could have it all

[Chorus: Bruno Mars]

F#7 G#7

Oh, let's tip-toe to a magical place

B7 Emaj7

Blast off and kiss the moon tonight (Ooh)

F#7 G#7

And watch the world go crazy from outer space (Ah-ah)

B7 C#

Blast off into the sky

[Solo]

Amaj7 Emaj7 G#m7 D#7

[Bridge: Bruno Mars]

Amaj7 Emaj7

Into the sk-----------y

G#m7 D#7

Into the sk-----------y

Amaj7

Dance all night on Saturn's ring

Emaj7 B

If you've got some friends that you wanna bring, then come on

A#7 A7 G#

It's time to take this party up and beyond

[Chorus: Bruno Mars]

G#*

Let's tip-toe to a magical place (Come fly with me)

B Emaj7

Blast off and kiss the moon tonight (The moon and the stars)

G#

We'll watch the world go crazy from outer space

B C#

Blast off into the sky

[Instrumental]

Amaj7 Emaj7 G#m7 D#7

[Outro: Bruno Mars & Bootsy Collins]

Amaj7 Emaj7

Blastin' off straight to some good vibrations

G#m7 D#7

Can we take it higher? (Oh-yeah)

Amaj7 Emaj7

Blastin' off straight to some good vibrations

G#m7 D#7

Can we take it higher? (Oh-yeah)

(Key change)

A#maj7 Fmaj7

Blastin' off straight to some good vibrations

Am7 E7

Can we take it higher? (Oh-yeah)

(Key change)

Bmaj7 F#maj7

Blastin' off straight to some good vibrations

A#m7 F7

Can we take it higher? (Oh-yeah)

(Key change)

Cmaj7 Gmaj7

Blastin' off straight to some good vibrations

Bm7 F#7

Can we take it higher? (Oh-yeah)

N.C

All the way from the stratosphere

N.C

Sendin' love from up above

N.C

Happy trails, baba

