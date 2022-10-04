Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Blast Off - Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic
Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic telah merilis Official Audio Blast Off pada 12 November 2021 di kanal YouTube Bruno Mars.
Penulis: Farrah Putri Affifah
Editor: bunga pradipta p
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar Blast Off - Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic di dalam artikel ini.
Official Audio Blast Off telah dirilis Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic pada 12 November 2021 di kanal YouTube Bruno Mars.
Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Blast Off - Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic:
Baca juga: Lirik dan Chord Gitar Thats What I Like - Bruno Mars: Lucky for You Thats What I Like
[Intro]
B A#7 A7
[Verse 1: Anderson .Paak]
G#7
Clouds are blowin', don't know where we goin'
B7 Emaj7
But we're levitatin' up in this room
G#7
(Ah-ha-ha) All these colors just like rainbows in summer
B7 C#7
Got us smilin' like our dreams just came true (Yeah)
[Pre-Chorus: Bruno Mars]
F#7
I took a little somethin' to get here, yeah, yeah
B7 A#7 A7
I got a little more if you're ready, we could have it all
[Chorus: Bruno Mars]
F#7 G#7
Oh, let's tip-toe to a magical place
B7 Emaj7
Blast off and kiss the moon tonight (Ooh)
F#7 G#7
We'll watch the world go crazy from outer space (Ah-ah)
B7 C#
Blast off into the sky
[Verse 2: Bruno Mars]
G#7
As we're flyin', stars are multiplyin'
B7 Emaj7
We're up so high, we'd be fools to look down
G#7
Shapеs turn paysley, this is so amazin'
B7* C#7
Destination pure, sеnsation, startin' right now (Woo)
[Pre-Chorus: Bruno Mars]
F#7
I took a little somethin' to get here, yeah, yeah
B7 A#7 A7
I got a little more if you're ready, we could have it all
[Chorus: Bruno Mars]
F#7 G#7
Oh, let's tip-toe to a magical place
B7 Emaj7
Blast off and kiss the moon tonight (Ooh)
F#7 G#7
And watch the world go crazy from outer space (Ah-ah)
B7 C#
Blast off into the sky
[Solo]
Amaj7 Emaj7 G#m7 D#7
[Bridge: Bruno Mars]
Amaj7 Emaj7
Into the sk-----------y
G#m7 D#7
Into the sk-----------y
Amaj7
Dance all night on Saturn's ring
Emaj7 B
If you've got some friends that you wanna bring, then come on
A#7 A7 G#
It's time to take this party up and beyond
[Chorus: Bruno Mars]
G#*
Let's tip-toe to a magical place (Come fly with me)
B Emaj7
Blast off and kiss the moon tonight (The moon and the stars)
G#
We'll watch the world go crazy from outer space
B C#
Blast off into the sky
[Instrumental]
Amaj7 Emaj7 G#m7 D#7
[Outro: Bruno Mars & Bootsy Collins]
Amaj7 Emaj7
Blastin' off straight to some good vibrations
G#m7 D#7
Can we take it higher? (Oh-yeah)
Amaj7 Emaj7
Blastin' off straight to some good vibrations
G#m7 D#7
Can we take it higher? (Oh-yeah)
(Key change)
A#maj7 Fmaj7
Blastin' off straight to some good vibrations
Am7 E7
Can we take it higher? (Oh-yeah)
(Key change)
Bmaj7 F#maj7
Blastin' off straight to some good vibrations
A#m7 F7
Can we take it higher? (Oh-yeah)
(Key change)
Cmaj7 Gmaj7
Blastin' off straight to some good vibrations
Bm7 F#7
Can we take it higher? (Oh-yeah)
N.C
All the way from the stratosphere
N.C
Sendin' love from up above
N.C
Happy trails, baba
(Tribunnews.com)
Artikel Lain Terkait Chord Gitar
Sumber: TribunSolo.com
chord gitar
Lirik Lagu Blast Off
Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Blast Off
Blast Off - Bruno Mars Anderson .Paak Silk Sonic
Bruno Mars
|Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu High and Dry - Radiohead: Don't Leave Me High, Don't Leave Me Dry
|Chord Gitar Tangan Tak Sampai - Christine Panjaitan: Biarlah yang Hitam Menjadi Hitam
|Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Bertemu Selingkuh - Juliette: Karna Kita Saling Suka
|Chord Para Tentara - Iwan Fals: Para Tentara Jangan Pukul Kami
|Lirik Lagu Takkan Pisah - Eren: Takkan Ada yang Pisahkan Kita, Sekalipun Kau Telah Tiada