Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Blast Off - Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic

Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic telah merilis Official Audio Blast Off pada 12 November 2021.

Ilustrasi chord gitar - Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Blast Off dari Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic. 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar Blast Off - Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic di dalam artikel ini.

Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Blast Off - Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic:

[Intro]

B    A#7  A7

[Verse 1: Anderson .Paak]

G#7

Clouds are blowin', don't know where we goin'

B7                              Emaj7

But we're levitatin' up in this room

           G#7

(Ah-ha-ha) All these colors just like rainbows in summer

       B7                                C#7

Got us smilin' like our dreams just came true (Yeah)

[Pre-Chorus: Bruno Mars]

F#7

    I took a little somethin' to get here, yeah, yeah

  B7                                                  A#7  A7

I got a little more if you're ready, we could have it all

[Chorus: Bruno Mars]

F#7       G#7

Oh, let's tip-toe to a magical place

B7                     Emaj7

Blast off and kiss the moon tonight (Ooh)

F#7             G#7

We'll watch the world go crazy from outer space (Ah-ah)

B7                 C#

Blast off into the sky

[Verse 2: Bruno Mars]

G#7

As we're flyin', stars are multiplyin'

      B7                                Emaj7

We're up so high, we'd be fools to look down

G#7

Shapеs turn paysley, this is so amazin'

B7*                                         C#7

Destination pure, sеnsation, startin' right now (Woo)

[Pre-Chorus: Bruno Mars]

F#7

    I took a little somethin' to get here, yeah, yeah

  B7                                                  A#7  A7

I got a little more if you're ready, we could have it all

[Chorus: Bruno Mars]

F#7       G#7

Oh, let's tip-toe to a magical place

B7                     Emaj7

Blast off and kiss the moon tonight (Ooh)

F#7           G#7

And watch the world go crazy from outer space (Ah-ah)

B7                 C#

Blast off into the sky

[Solo]

Amaj7  Emaj7   G#m7  D#7

[Bridge: Bruno Mars]

         Amaj7       Emaj7

Into the sk-----------y

         G#m7        D#7

Into the sk-----------y

Amaj7

Dance all night on Saturn's ring

   Emaj7                                                   B

If you've got some friends that you wanna bring, then come on

             A#7             A7           G#

It's time to take this party up and beyond

[Chorus: Bruno Mars]

G#*

Let's tip-toe to a magical place (Come fly with me)

B                      Emaj7

Blast off and kiss the moon tonight (The moon and the stars)

G#

We'll watch the world go crazy from outer space

B                  C#

Blast off into the sky

[Instrumental]

Amaj7  Emaj7  G#m7  D#7

[Outro: Bruno Mars & Bootsy Collins]

Amaj7                         Emaj7

Blastin' off straight to some good vibrations

G#m7                       D#7

Can we take it higher? (Oh-yeah)

Amaj7                         Emaj7

Blastin' off straight to some good vibrations

G#m7                       D#7

Can we take it higher? (Oh-yeah)

(Key change)

A#maj7                        Fmaj7

Blastin' off straight to some good vibrations

Am7                       E7

Can we take it higher? (Oh-yeah)

(Key change)

Bmaj7                        F#maj7

Blastin' off straight to some good vibrations

A#m7                       F7

Can we take it higher? (Oh-yeah)

(Key change)

Cmaj7                         Gmaj7

Blastin' off straight to some good vibrations

Bm7                        F#7

Can we take it higher? (Oh-yeah)

N.C

All the way from the stratosphere

N.C

Sendin' love from up above

N.C

Happy trails, baba

