Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Given Up - Linkin Park

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Inilah chord gitar dan lirik lagu Given Up dari Linkin Park.

Lagu Given Up ini masuk dalam salah satu album terlaris Linkin Park, Minutes to Midnight.

Album Minutes to Midnight sendiri rilis tahun 2007.

Given Up - Linkin Park

Em

Wake in a sweat again

G C

Another day's been laid to waste

D

In my disgrace

Em

Stuck in my head again

G C

Feels like I'll never leave this place

D

There's no escape

Em G C

I'm my own worst enemy

Chorus

Em G C

I given up

D Em

I'm sick of feeling

G C

Is there nothing you can say

D Em G C

Take this all the way

D

I'm suffocating

Em G C

Tell me what the fuck is wrong

D

With me

Verse 2

Em

I dont' know what to take

G C

Thought I was focused but I'm scared

D

I'm not prepared

Em

I hyperventilate

G C

Looking for help somehow somewhere

D

And no one cares

Em G C

I'm my own worst enemy

Chorus

Em G C

I given up

D Em

I'm sick of feeling

G C

Is there nothing you can say

D Em G C

Take this all the way

D

I'm suffocating

Em G C

Tell me what the fuck is wrong

D

With me

Bridge

Em G Em G Em G

Goddd

Em G

Put me out of my misery

Em G

Put me out of my misery

Em

Put me out of my

Put me out of my fucking misery

Em

Chorus

Em G C

I given up

D Em

I'm sick of feeling

G C

Is there nothing you can say

D Em G C

Take this all the way

D

I'm suffocating

Em G C

Tell me what the fuck is wrong

D

With me

