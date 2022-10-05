Chord Gitar

Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Given Up - Linkin Park

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Inilah chord gitar dan lirik lagu Given Up dari Linkin Park.

Lagu Given Up ini masuk dalam salah satu album terlaris Linkin Park, Minutes to Midnight.

Album Minutes to Midnight sendiri rilis tahun 2007.

Given Up - Linkin Park

Em
Wake in a sweat again
G                                       C
Another day's been laid to waste
                 D
In my disgrace
Em
Stuck in my head again
G                                          C
Feels like I'll never leave this place
                    D
There's no escape
             Em           G     C
I'm my own worst enemy

Chorus
           Em G C
I given up
    D                     Em
I'm sick of feeling
             G                        C
Is there nothing you can say
D             Em G  C
Take this all the way
      D
I'm suffocating
Em        G                       C
Tell me what the fuck is wrong
        D
With me

Verse 2
 Em
I dont' know what to take
G                                                C
Thought I was focused but I'm scared
               D
I'm not prepared
Em
I hyperventilate
G                                                C
Looking for help somehow somewhere
                   D
And no one cares
           Em             G     C
I'm my own worst enemy

Chorus
           Em G C
I given up
    D                    Em
I'm sick of feeling
             G                       C
Is there nothing you can say
D             Em G  C
Take this all the way
      D
I'm suffocating
Em        G                       C
Tell me what the fuck is wrong
        D
With me

Bridge
Em G Em   G    Em G
         Goddd
Em                               G
Put me out of my misery
Em                               G
Put me out of my misery
Em
Put me out of my
Put me out of my fucking misery
Em

Chorus
           Em G C
I given up
    D                     Em
I'm sick of feeling
             G                       C
Is there nothing you can say
D             Em G  C
Take this all the way
      D
I'm suffocating
Em        G                       C
Tell me what the fuck is wrong
        D
With me

(Tribunnews.com)

Sumber: TribunSolo.com
