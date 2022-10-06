Lirik Lagu
Lirik Lagu Old Love – Yuji feat Putri Dahlia: When Im With You, Feels Like Deja Vu
Berikut ini lirik lagu Old Love – Yuji feat Putri Dahlia. Petikan liriknya yakni “When I'm with you, it's like déjà vu”.
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut ini lirik lagu Old Love – Yuji feat Putri Dahlia.
Petikan liriknya yakni “When I'm with you, it's like déjà vu”.
Lagu Old Love dirilis pada Juli 2022 lalu.
Old Love dipopulerkan oleh penyanyi asal Malaysia yakni Yuji dan Putri Dahlia.
Tembang ini menjadi viral dan banyak dipakai sebagai backsound video atau foto di media sosial.
Simak lirik lagu Old Love:
When you were here, the stars disappear
Nothing can outshine the dress that you wear
We should be dancing 'cause girl you look stunning
Let's spend the night together 'till reach the morning
Up and above, never enough
I want to hold your hand and show what is love
When you are smiling and when you are laughing
We should keep dancing to treasure the feelings
Like it's the old love (it's the old love)
This is the way that we both wanna feel
Under the moonlight we made our first kiss
'Cause this is the moment that you made me feel
Like it's the old love (it's the old love)
Come on and hold me, I want you right here
Stay close to me so you don't feel the fear
I'll never let go 'cause I'm just right here
When I'm with you, feels like déjà vu
I realize that dreams really come true
We keep on talking for the moment we live in
Let's keep drinking 'till the moon disappear
You are the one, the one that I want
The one that will stay by my side till I'm gone
The love of my life and I'll sacrifice
Just for the moment we last long forever
Like it's the old love (it's the old love)
This is the way that we both wanna feel
Under the moonlight we made our first kiss
'Cause this is the moment that you made me feel
Like it's the old love
Come on and hold me, I want you right here
Stay close to me so you don't feel the fear
I'll never let go 'cause I'm just right here
Like it's the old love
It's the old love
This is the way that we both wanna feel
Under the moonlight we made our first kiss
'Cause this is the moment that you made me feel
Like it's the old love
