Lirik Lagu Old Love – Yuji feat Putri Dahlia: When Im With You, Feels Like Deja Vu

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut ini lirik lagu Old Love – Yuji feat Putri Dahlia.

Petikan liriknya yakni “When I'm with you, it's like déjà vu”.

Lagu Old Love dirilis pada Juli 2022 lalu.

Old Love dipopulerkan oleh penyanyi asal Malaysia yakni Yuji dan Putri Dahlia.

Tembang ini menjadi viral dan banyak dipakai sebagai backsound video atau foto di media sosial.

Simak lirik lagu Old Love:

When you were here, the stars disappear

Nothing can outshine the dress that you wear

We should be dancing 'cause girl you look stunning

Let's spend the night together 'till reach the morning

Up and above, never enough

I want to hold your hand and show what is love

When you are smiling and when you are laughing

We should keep dancing to treasure the feelings

Like it's the old love (it's the old love)

This is the way that we both wanna feel

Under the moonlight we made our first kiss

'Cause this is the moment that you made me feel

Like it's the old love (it's the old love)

Come on and hold me, I want you right here

Stay close to me so you don't feel the fear

I'll never let go 'cause I'm just right here

When I'm with you, feels like déjà vu

I realize that dreams really come true

We keep on talking for the moment we live in

Let's keep drinking 'till the moon disappear

You are the one, the one that I want

The one that will stay by my side till I'm gone

The love of my life and I'll sacrifice

Just for the moment we last long forever

Like it's the old love (it's the old love)

This is the way that we both wanna feel

Under the moonlight we made our first kiss

'Cause this is the moment that you made me feel

Like it's the old love

Come on and hold me, I want you right here

Stay close to me so you don't feel the fear

I'll never let go 'cause I'm just right here

Like it's the old love

It's the old love

This is the way that we both wanna feel

Under the moonlight we made our first kiss

'Cause this is the moment that you made me feel

Like it's the old love

(Tribunnews.com)