Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Bigger Than Me - Louis Tomlinson
Louis Tomlinson telah merilis lagu Bigger Than Me pada 2 September 2022 di kanal YouTubenya.
Penulis: Farrah Putri Affifah
Editor: Arif Fajar Nasucha
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu Bigger Than Me - Louis Tomlinson di dalam artikel ini.
Lagu Bigger Than Me telah dirilis Louis Tomlinson pada 2 September 2022 di kanal YouTubenya.
Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Bigger Than Me - Louis Tomlinson:
Baca juga: Chord Gitar Papercut - Linkin Park: Its Like Im Paranoid Lookin Over My Back
[Intro]
D
When somebody told me I would change
D
I used to hide behind a smile
Bm
When somebody told me I would change
Bm
I was afraid, I don't know why
G
'Cause so does the world outside, I realized
[Verse 1]
D
I didn't read the signs
D
Walkin' different lines
Bm
I know I took a left
Bm
Tryna make it right
[Pre-Chorus]
G A
All of these voices, all of these choices
G D Bm
I don't hear them anymore
A
Hear them anymore
[Chorus]
D
When somebody told me I would change
D
I used to hide behind a smile
Bm
When somebody told me I would change
Bm
I was afraid, I don't know why
G A Bm
'Cause so does the world outside, I realize
[Post-Chorus]
D
And it's bigger than me
Bm
It's bigger than me
G
I've woken up from my sleep
D
It's bigger than me
D
It's bigger than me
[Verse 2]
D
So, come on, call me a liar
D
Yeah, you're so quick to judge
Bm
'Cause yeah, I might have changed
Bm
But everybody does
[Pre-Chorus]
G A
All of these voices, all of these choices
G D Bm
I don't hear them anymore
A
Hear them anymore
[Chorus]
D
When somebody told me I would change
D
I used to hide behind a smile
Bm
When somebody told me I would change
Bm
I was afraid, I don't know why
G A Bm
'Cause so does the world outside, I realize
[Post-Chorus]
D
And it's bigger than me
Bm
It's bigger than me
G
I've woken up from my sleep
D
It's bigger than me
D
It's bigger than me
[Bridge]
G
Do you ever ask why?
A
It's not black and white
G A D
How do you sleep at night when you're just like me?
G
Ooh-ooh, 'cause I feel alive
A G
Now I realize that the world outside
[Outro]
A D
It's bigger than me
Bm
It's bigger than me
G
I've woken up from my sleep
D
It's bigger than me
D
It's bigger than me
(Tribunnews.com)
Sumber: TribunSolo.com
Bigger Than Me - Louis Tomlinson
lirik lagu Bigger Than Me - Louis Tomlinson
chord Bigger Than Me - Louis Tomlinson
Louis Tomlinson
|Lirik dan Terjemahan Bahasa Indonesia Lagu 'Always You' - Louis Tomlinson, 'Seharusnya Aku Tahu'
|Unggahan Menyentuh Harry Styles Bertepatan dengan Ulang Tahun ke-10 One Direction
|Sosok Louis Tomlinson, Mantan One Directions yang Konser di Jakarta Hari Ini
|Deretan Lagu Populer Louis Tomlinson, Mantan Personel One Direction yang Gelar Konser Nanti Malam
|Lagu Louis Tomlinson yang Banyak Didengarkan di Spotify