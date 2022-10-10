Chord Gitar

Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Bigger Than Me - Louis Tomlinson

Louis Tomlinson telah merilis lagu Bigger Than Me pada 2 September 2022 di kanal YouTubenya.

zoom-inlihat foto Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Bigger Than Me - Louis Tomlinson
Freepik
Ilustrasi chord gitar. Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Bigger Than Me - Louis Tomlinson. 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu Bigger Than Me - Louis Tomlinson di dalam artikel ini.

Lagu Bigger Than Me telah dirilis Louis Tomlinson pada 2 September 2022 di kanal YouTubenya.

Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Bigger Than Me - Louis Tomlinson:

[Intro]

              D

When somebody told me I would change

          D

I used to hide behind a smile

              Bm

When somebody told me I would change

       Bm

I was afraid, I don't know why

                   G

'Cause so does the world outside, I realized

[Verse 1]

D

 I didn't read the signs

D

 Walkin' different lines

Bm

  I know I took a left

Bm

  Tryna make it right

[Pre-Chorus]

G                    A

All of these voices, all of these choices

G        D                Bm

 I don't hear them anymore

                 A

Hear them anymore

[Chorus]

              D

When somebody told me I would change

          D

I used to hide behind a smile

              Bm

When somebody told me I would change

       Bm

I was afraid, I don't know why

                   G        A          Bm

'Cause so does the world outside, I realize

[Post-Chorus]

                        D

And it's bigger than me

                    Bm

It's bigger than me

                      G

I've woken up from my sleep

                   D

It's bigger than me

                   D

It's bigger than me

[Verse 2]

D

 So, come on, call me a liar

D

 Yeah, you're so quick to judge

Bm

 'Cause yeah, I might have changed

Bm

  But everybody does

[Pre-Chorus]

G                    A

All of these voices, all of these choices

G        D                Bm

 I don't hear them anymore

                 A

Hear them anymore

[Chorus]

              D

When somebody told me I would change

          D

I used to hide behind a smile

              Bm

When somebody told me I would change

       Bm

I was afraid, I don't know why

                   G        A          Bm

'Cause so does the world outside, I realize

[Post-Chorus]

                        D

And it's bigger than me

                    Bm

It's bigger than me

                      G

I've woken up from my sleep

                   D

It's bigger than me

                   D

It's bigger than me

[Bridge]

       G

Do you ever ask why?

         A

It's not black and white

           G                          A             D

How do you sleep at night when you're just like me?

                  G

Ooh-ooh, 'cause I feel alive

      A                G

Now I realize that the world outside

[Outro]

     A              D

It's bigger than me

                    Bm

It's bigger than me

                      G

I've woken up from my sleep

                   D

It's bigger than me

                   D

It's bigger than me

