Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Bigger Than Me - Louis Tomlinson

Lagu Bigger Than Me telah dirilis Louis Tomlinson pada 2 September 2022 di kanal YouTubenya.

[Intro]

D

When somebody told me I would change

D

I used to hide behind a smile

Bm

When somebody told me I would change

Bm

I was afraid, I don't know why

G

'Cause so does the world outside, I realized

[Verse 1]

D

I didn't read the signs

D

Walkin' different lines

Bm

I know I took a left

Bm

Tryna make it right

[Pre-Chorus]

G A

All of these voices, all of these choices

G D Bm

I don't hear them anymore

A

Hear them anymore

[Chorus]

D

When somebody told me I would change

D

I used to hide behind a smile

Bm

When somebody told me I would change

Bm

I was afraid, I don't know why

G A Bm

'Cause so does the world outside, I realize

[Post-Chorus]

D

And it's bigger than me

Bm

It's bigger than me

G

I've woken up from my sleep

D

It's bigger than me

D

It's bigger than me

[Verse 2]

D

So, come on, call me a liar

D

Yeah, you're so quick to judge

Bm

'Cause yeah, I might have changed

Bm

But everybody does

[Pre-Chorus]

G A

All of these voices, all of these choices

G D Bm

I don't hear them anymore

A

Hear them anymore

[Chorus]

D

When somebody told me I would change

D

I used to hide behind a smile

Bm

When somebody told me I would change

Bm

I was afraid, I don't know why

G A Bm

'Cause so does the world outside, I realize

[Post-Chorus]

D

And it's bigger than me

Bm

It's bigger than me

G

I've woken up from my sleep

D

It's bigger than me

D

It's bigger than me

[Bridge]

G

Do you ever ask why?

A

It's not black and white

G A D

How do you sleep at night when you're just like me?

G

Ooh-ooh, 'cause I feel alive

A G

Now I realize that the world outside

[Outro]

A D

It's bigger than me

Bm

It's bigger than me

G

I've woken up from my sleep

D

It's bigger than me

D

It's bigger than me

