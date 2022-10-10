Chord Gitar Papercut - Linkin Park: It's Like I'm Paranoid Lookin' Over My Back

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut ini chord gitar dan lirik lagu Papercut yang dinyanyikan oleh Linkin Park.

Lagu Papercut tergabung dalam album Hybrid Theory (2000).

Selengkapnya, simak chord gitar berikut ini.

Chord Gitar Papercut - Linkin Park

D#m B C#

[Verse 1]

D#m

Why does it feel like night today?

Something in here's not right today.

B

Why am I so uptight today?

C#

Paranoia's all I got left

D#m

I don't know what stressed me first

Or how the pressure was fed

B

But I know just what it feels like

C#

To have a voice in the back of my head

D#m

Like a face that I hold inside

A face that awakes when I close my eyes

B

A face watches every time I lie

C#

A face that laughs every time I fall

D#m

(And watches everything)

D#m

So I know that when it's time to sink or swim

B

That the face inside is hearing me

C#

Right beneath my skin

[Chorus]

D#m

It's like I'm paranoid lookin' over my back

B C#

It's like a whirlwind inside of my head

D#m

It's like I can't stop what I'm hearing within

B C# D#m

It's like the face inside is right beneath my skin

[Verse 2]

D#m

I know I've got a face in me

Points out all my mistakes to me

B

You've got a face on the inside too and

C#

Your paranoia's probably worse

D#m

I don't know what set me off first

But I know what I can't stand

B

Everybody acts like the fact of the matter is

C#

I can't add up to what you can but

D#m

Everybody has a face that they hold inside

A face that awakes when I close my eyes

B

A face watches every time they lie

C#

A face that laughs every time they fall

D#m

(And watches everything)

D#m

So you know that when it's time to sink or swim

B

That the face inside is watching you too

C#

Right inside your skin

[Chorus]

D#m

It's like I'm paranoid lookin' over my back

B C#

It's like a whirlwind inside of my head

D#m

It's like I can't stop what I'm hearing within

B C# D#m

It's like the face inside is right beneath my skin

D#m

It's like I'm paranoid lookin' over my back

B C#

It's like a whirlwind inside of my head

D#m

It's like I can't stop what I'm hearing within

B C# D#m

It's like the face inside is right beneath my skin

[Bridge 1]

D#m

The face inside is right beneath your skin

D#m

The face inside is right beneath your skin

D#m

The face inside is right beneath your skin

[Bridge 2]

B C# D#m B C#

The sun goes down

D#m

I feel the light betray me

B C# D#m B C#

The sun goes down

D#m

I feel the light betray me

B C# D#m B C#

The sun

D#m

I feel the light betray me

B C# D#m B C#

The sun

D#m

I feel the light betray me

[Chorus]

D#m

It's like I'm paranoid lookin' over my back

B C#

It's like a whirlwind inside of my head

D#m

It's like I can't stop what I'm hearing within

B C# D#m

It's like the face inside is right beneath my skin

D#m

It's like I'm paranoid lookin' over my back

B C#

It's like a whirlwind inside of my head

D#m

It's like I can't stop what I'm hearing within

B C#

It's like I can't stop what I'm hearing within

D#m

It's like I can't stop what I'm hearing within

B C# D#m

It's like the face inside is right beneath my skin

Baca juga: Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Sakit Teramat Sakit - Dadali: Bila Memang Dia Pengganti Diriku

(Tribunnews.com)

Chord Gitar lainnya