Chord Gitar Papercut - Linkin Park

Chord Gitar Papercut - Linkin Park: It's like I'm paranoid lookin' over my back. It's like a whirlwind inside of my head.

Berikut ini chord gitar Papercut yang dinyanyikan oleh Linkin Park. 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut ini chord gitar dan lirik lagu Papercut yang dinyanyikan oleh Linkin Park.

Lagu Papercut tergabung dalam album Hybrid Theory (2000).

Selengkapnya, simak chord gitar berikut ini.

Chord Gitar Papercut - Linkin Park

D#m B C#

[Verse 1]

D#m
Why does it feel like night today?

Something in here's not right today.

B
Why am I so uptight today?

C#
Paranoia's all I got left

D#m
I don't know what stressed me first

Or how the pressure was fed

B
But I know just what it feels like

C#
To have a voice in the back of my head

       D#m
Like a face that I hold inside

A face that awakes when I close my eyes

               B
A face watches every time I lie

            C#
A face that laughs every time I fall

             D#m
(And watches everything)

D#m
So I know that when it's time to sink or swim

         B
That the face inside is hearing me

C#
Right beneath my skin

[Chorus]

              D#m
It's like I'm paranoid lookin' over my back

            B           C#
It's like a whirlwind inside of my head

            D#m
It's like I can't stop what I'm hearing within

              B              C#               D#m
It's like the face inside is right beneath my skin

[Verse 2]

D#m
I know I've got a face in me

Points out all my mistakes to me

B
You've got a face on the inside too and

C#
Your paranoia's probably worse

D#m
I don't know what set me off first

But I know what I can't stand

          B
Everybody acts like the fact of the matter is

        C#
I can't add up to what you can but

          D#m
Everybody has a face that they hold inside

A face that awakes when I close my eyes

               B
A face watches every time they lie

            C#
A face that laughs every time they fall

             D#m
(And watches everything)

D#m
So you know that when it's time to sink or swim

         B
That the face inside is watching you too

C#
Right inside your skin

[Chorus]

              D#m
It's like I'm paranoid lookin' over my back

            B           C#
It's like a whirlwind inside of my head

            D#m
It's like I can't stop what I'm hearing within

              B              C#               D#m
It's like the face inside is right beneath my skin

              D#m
It's like I'm paranoid lookin' over my back

            B           C#
It's like a whirlwind inside of my head

            D#m
It's like I can't stop what I'm hearing within

              B              C#               D#m
It's like the face inside is right beneath my skin

[Bridge 1]

D#m
The face inside is right beneath your skin

D#m
The face inside is right beneath your skin

D#m
The face inside is right beneath your skin

[Bridge 2]

    B   C#     D#m   B  C#
The sun   goes down

  D#m
I feel the light betray me

    B   C#     D#m   B  C#
The sun   goes down

  D#m
I feel the light betray me

    B   C#   D#m    B  C#
The sun

  D#m
I feel the light betray me

    B   C#   D#m    B  C#
The sun

  D#m
I feel the light betray me

[Chorus]

              D#m
It's like I'm paranoid lookin' over my back

            B           C#
It's like a whirlwind inside of my head

            D#m
It's like I can't stop what I'm hearing within

              B              C#               D#m
It's like the face inside is right beneath my skin

              D#m
It's like I'm paranoid lookin' over my back

            B           C#
It's like a whirlwind inside of my head

            D#m
It's like I can't stop what I'm hearing within

            B                   C#
It's like I can't stop what I'm hearing within

            D#m
It's like I can't stop what I'm hearing within

              B              C#               D#m
It's like the face inside is right beneath my skin

(Tribunnews.com)

Sumber: TribunSolo.com
