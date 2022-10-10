Chord Gitar Papercut - Linkin Park: It's Like I'm Paranoid Lookin' Over My Back

Chord Gitar
Penulis: Yunita Rahmayanti
Editor: Pravitri Retno Widyastuti
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut ini chord gitar dan lirik lagu Papercut yang dinyanyikan oleh Linkin Park.
Lagu Papercut tergabung dalam album Hybrid Theory (2000).
Selengkapnya, simak chord gitar berikut ini.
Chord Gitar Papercut - Linkin Park
D#m B C#
[Verse 1]
D#m
Why does it feel like night today?
Something in here's not right today.
B
Why am I so uptight today?
C#
Paranoia's all I got left
D#m
I don't know what stressed me first
Or how the pressure was fed
B
But I know just what it feels like
C#
To have a voice in the back of my head
D#m
Like a face that I hold inside
A face that awakes when I close my eyes
B
A face watches every time I lie
C#
A face that laughs every time I fall
D#m
(And watches everything)
D#m
So I know that when it's time to sink or swim
B
That the face inside is hearing me
C#
Right beneath my skin
[Chorus]
D#m
It's like I'm paranoid lookin' over my back
B C#
It's like a whirlwind inside of my head
D#m
It's like I can't stop what I'm hearing within
B C# D#m
It's like the face inside is right beneath my skin
[Verse 2]
D#m
I know I've got a face in me
Points out all my mistakes to me
B
You've got a face on the inside too and
C#
Your paranoia's probably worse
D#m
I don't know what set me off first
But I know what I can't stand
B
Everybody acts like the fact of the matter is
C#
I can't add up to what you can but
D#m
Everybody has a face that they hold inside
A face that awakes when I close my eyes
B
A face watches every time they lie
C#
A face that laughs every time they fall
D#m
(And watches everything)
D#m
So you know that when it's time to sink or swim
B
That the face inside is watching you too
C#
Right inside your skin
[Chorus]
D#m
It's like I'm paranoid lookin' over my back
B C#
It's like a whirlwind inside of my head
D#m
It's like I can't stop what I'm hearing within
B C# D#m
It's like the face inside is right beneath my skin
D#m
It's like I'm paranoid lookin' over my back
B C#
It's like a whirlwind inside of my head
D#m
It's like I can't stop what I'm hearing within
B C# D#m
It's like the face inside is right beneath my skin
[Bridge 1]
D#m
The face inside is right beneath your skin
D#m
The face inside is right beneath your skin
D#m
The face inside is right beneath your skin
[Bridge 2]
B C# D#m B C#
The sun goes down
D#m
I feel the light betray me
B C# D#m B C#
The sun goes down
D#m
I feel the light betray me
B C# D#m B C#
The sun
D#m
I feel the light betray me
B C# D#m B C#
The sun
D#m
I feel the light betray me
[Chorus]
D#m
It's like I'm paranoid lookin' over my back
B C#
It's like a whirlwind inside of my head
D#m
It's like I can't stop what I'm hearing within
B C# D#m
It's like the face inside is right beneath my skin
D#m
It's like I'm paranoid lookin' over my back
B C#
It's like a whirlwind inside of my head
D#m
It's like I can't stop what I'm hearing within
B C#
It's like I can't stop what I'm hearing within
D#m
It's like I can't stop what I'm hearing within
B C# D#m
It's like the face inside is right beneath my skin
