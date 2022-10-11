Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Unholy - Sam Smith feat Kim Petras, Viral di TikTok

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu Unholy yang dinyanyikan Sam Smith berduet dengan Kim Petras.

Lagu Unholy dirilis pada 22 September 2022.

Video lirik Unholy telah tayang di kanal Youtube Sam Smith ada 23 September 2022.

Hingga kini klip tersebut telah ditonton lebih dari 10 juta kali.

Lagu Unholy juga viral di TokTok dengan kutipan lirik: Mummy don't know daddy's getting hot.

Chord Gitar Unholy - Sam Smith feat Kim Petras:

[Intro]

B

Mummy don't know

C

Daddy's getting hot

B

At the body shop

C

Doin' somethin' unholy

B

Lucky, lucky girl (Ooh)

C B

Lucky, lucky girl (Yeah, yeah)

B

Lucky, lucky girl (Uh)

C B

Lucky, lucky girl

[Verse]

B

A lucky, lucky girl

C B

She got married to a boy like you

C

She'd kick you out if

B

She ever ever knew

C

'Bout all the ****

B C

You tell me that you do

B

Dirty, dirty boy

C

You know everyone is

B C

Talkin' on the scene

I hear them whisperin' 'bout the

B

Places that you've been

C

And how you don't know how to

B C

Keep your business clean

[Chorus]

B

Mummy don't know

C

Daddy's getting hot

B

At the body shop

C

Doin' somethin' unholy

B

He's sat back while

C

She's droppin' it

B

She be poppin' it

C

Yeah, she put it down slowly

B

Oh-ee-oh-ee-oh,

C

He left his kids at

B

Ho-ee-oh-ee-ome so

C

He can get that

B

Mummy don't know

C

Daddy's getting hot

B

At the body shop

C

Doin' somethin' unholy (Woo)

[Verse]

B C

Mm, daddy, daddy, if you want it,

Drop the addy (Yeah, yeah)

B C

Give me love, give me Fendi,

My Balenciaga daddy

B

You gon' need to

C

Bag it up 'cause

I'm spendin' on Rodeo (Woo)

B C

You can watch me back it up,

I'll be gone in the A.M. (Yeah)

B

And he, he get me Prada,

C

Get me Miu Miu like Rihanna (Ah)

B

He always call me 'cause

C

I never cause no drama

B

And when you want it, baby,

C

I know I got you covered

B C

And when you need it, baby,

Just jump under the covers (Yeah)

[Chorus]

B

Mummy don't know

C

Daddy's getting hot

B

At the body shop

C

Doin' somethin' unholy

B

He's sat back while

C

She's droppin' it

B

She be poppin' it

C

Yeah, she put it down slowly

B

Oh-ee-oh-ee-oh,

C

He left his kids at

B

Ho-ee-oh-ee-ome so

C

He can get that

B

Mummy don't know

C

Daddy's getting hot

B

At the body shop

C

Doin' somethin' unholy (Woo)

[Outro]

B

Oh-oh, oh-ee-oh-ee,

C

Ee-oh (Unholy)

B

Oh-oh, oh-ee-oh-ee,

C

Ee-oh (Unholy)

B

Oh-oh, oh-ee-oh-ee,

C

ee-oh (Yeah, yeah)

B

Oh-oh, oh-ee-oh-

C

Ee, ee-oh

Video Lagu Unholy - Sam Smith feat Kim Petras:

