Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar In Pieces - Linkin Park: So I, I Won't Be The One Be The One to Leave This
Chord gitar In Pieces - Linkin Park, dari kunci Em: So I, I won't be the one be the one to leave this in pieces.
Penulis: Yunita Rahmayanti
Editor: Salma Fenty
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut ini chord gitar dan lirik lagu In Pieces yang dinyanyikan oleh Linkin Park.
Lagu In Pieces tergabung dalam album Minutes To Midnight (2007).
Selengkapnya, simak chord gitar berikut ini.
Chord Gitar In Pieces - Linkin Park
[Intro]
Em C Am Em B
[Verse]
Em C
Telling me to go
Am Em B
But hands beg me to stay
Em C
Your lips say that you love
Am Em B
Your eyes say that you hate
Em
There's truth in your lies
C
Doubt in your faith
Am Em B
What you build you lay to waste
Em
There's truth in your lies
C
Doubt in your faith
Am Em B
All I've got's what you didn't take
Am C
So I, I won't be the one
G
Be the one to leave this
D
In pieces
Am C
And you, you will be alone
G
Alone with all your secrets
D
And regrets, don't lie
Em C Am Em B
[Verse]
Em C Am
You promise me the sky
Em B
Then toss me like a stone
Em C Am
You wrap me in your arms
Em B
And chill me to the bone
Em
There's truth in your lies
C
Doubt in your faith
Am Em B
All I've got's what you didn't take
[Chorus]
Am C
So I, I won't be the one
G
Be the one to leave this
D
In pieces
Am C
And you, you will be alone
G
Alone with all your secrets
D
And regrets
Em
Don't lie
[Guitar Solo]
C Am Em B
Em C Am Em B
[Chorus]
Am C
So I, I won't be the one
G
Be the one to leave this
D
In pieces
Am C
And you, you will be alone
G
Alone with all your secrets
D
And regrets
Em
Don't lie
[Outro]
C Em C
Em C Em C
Em Em Em Em D D D D
Baca juga: Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Dimana Janjimu - Dadali: Mengapa Kau Melukai Hatiku
Baca juga: Chord Gitar Simpang Limo Ninggal Janji - Difarina Indra Adella, Disertai Lirik Lagunya
Baca juga: Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Bigger Than Me - Louis Tomlinson
(Tribunnews.com)
Chord Gitar lainnya
Sumber: TribunSolo.com
Chord Gitar In Pieces
Chord Gitar In Pieces Linkin Park
Lirik Lagu In Pieces Linkin Park
Linkin Park
Chord Linkin Park
|Chord Gitar Battle Symphony - Linkin Park, dari Kunci G: I Hear My Battle Symphony
|Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Given Up - Linkin Park
|Chord Gitar A Place for My Head - Linkin Park: I Want to be in Another Place
|Chord Gitar Faint - Linkin Park: I Can't Feel The Way I Did Before Don't Turn Your Back on Me
|Chord Gitar Papercut - Linkin Park: It's Like I'm Paranoid Lookin' Over My Back