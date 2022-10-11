Chord Gitar

Chord Gitar In Pieces - Linkin Park: So I, I Won't Be The One Be The One to Leave This

Chord gitar In Pieces - Linkin Park, dari kunci Em: So I, I won't be the one be the one to leave this in pieces.

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut ini chord gitar dan lirik lagu In Pieces yang dinyanyikan oleh Linkin Park.

Lagu In Pieces tergabung dalam album Minutes To Midnight (2007).

Selengkapnya, simak chord gitar berikut ini.

Chord Gitar In Pieces - Linkin Park

[Intro]

Em C Am Em B

[Verse]

Em             C
Telling me to go

Am                  Em    B
But hands beg me to stay

Em                     C
Your lips say that you love

Am                     Em     B
Your eyes say that you hate

Em
There's truth in your lies

C
Doubt in your faith

Am                 Em     B
What you build you lay to waste

Em
There's truth in your lies

C
Doubt in your faith

Am                  Em         B
All I've got's what you didn't take

   Am                C
So I, I won't be the one

              G
Be the one to leave this

   D
In pieces

    Am               C
And you, you will be alone

                    G
Alone with all your secrets

    D
And regrets, don't lie

Em   C   Am   Em   B

[Verse]

Em                 C        Am

You promise me the sky

                    Em       B
Then toss me like a stone

Em                  C       Am
You wrap me in your arms

                    Em       B
And chill me to the bone

Em
There's truth in your lies

C
Doubt in your faith

Am                  Em         B
All I've got's what you didn't take

[Chorus]

   Am                C
So I, I won't be the one

              G
Be the one to leave this

   D
In pieces

    Am               C
And you, you will be alone

                    G
Alone with all your secrets

    D
And regrets

      Em
Don't lie

[Guitar Solo]

C   Am   Em  B

Em  C   Am   Em   B

[Chorus]

   Am                C
So I, I won't be the one

              G
Be the one to leave this

   D
In pieces

    Am               C
And you, you will be alone

                    G
Alone with all your secrets

    D
And regrets

      Em
Don't lie

[Outro]

C Em C

Em C Em C

Em Em Em Em D D D D

