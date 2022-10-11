Chord Gitar In Pieces - Linkin Park: So I, I Won't Be The One Be The One to Leave This

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut ini chord gitar dan lirik lagu In Pieces yang dinyanyikan oleh Linkin Park.

Chord Gitar In Pieces - Linkin Park

[Intro]

Em C Am Em B

[Verse]

Em C

Telling me to go

Am Em B

But hands beg me to stay

Em C

Your lips say that you love

Am Em B

Your eyes say that you hate

Em

There's truth in your lies

C

Doubt in your faith

Am Em B

What you build you lay to waste

Em

There's truth in your lies

C

Doubt in your faith

Am Em B

All I've got's what you didn't take

Am C

So I, I won't be the one

G

Be the one to leave this

D

In pieces

Am C

And you, you will be alone

G

Alone with all your secrets

D

And regrets, don't lie

Em C Am Em B

[Verse]

Em C Am

You promise me the sky

Em B

Then toss me like a stone

Em C Am

You wrap me in your arms

Em B

And chill me to the bone

Em

There's truth in your lies

C

Doubt in your faith

Am Em B

All I've got's what you didn't take

[Chorus]

Am C

So I, I won't be the one

G

Be the one to leave this

D

In pieces

Am C

And you, you will be alone

G

Alone with all your secrets

D

And regrets

Em

Don't lie

[Guitar Solo]

C Am Em B

Em C Am Em B

[Chorus]

Am C

So I, I won't be the one

G

Be the one to leave this

D

In pieces

Am C

And you, you will be alone

G

Alone with all your secrets

D

And regrets

Em

Don't lie

[Outro]

C Em C

Em C Em C

Em Em Em Em D D D D

