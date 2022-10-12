5 Lagu Blink-182 yang Paling Banyak Didengarkan di Spotify, Adam's Song hingga All The Small Things
Berikut ini daftar lima lagu dari Blink-182 yang paling banyak didengarkan di Spotify
Penulis: Muhammad Renald Shiftanto
Editor: Whiesa Daniswara
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Blink-182 merupakan band pop punk yang beranggotakan Tom DeLonge, Mark Hoppus, dan Travis Barker.
Beranggotakan tiga orang, Blink-82 telah menelurkan beberapa lagu yang populer.
Sebut saja seperti Adam's Song, All The Small Things, hingga I Miss You.
Dibentuk 1992, Blink-182 sudah mengeluarkan 11 album.
Dari 11 album tersebut, berikut lima lagu yang paling banyak didengarkan di Spotify
Adam's Song - 229 juta
Baca juga: Tom DeLonge Balik ke Blink-182, Bakal Rilis Single Minggu Ini dan Tur Dunia Tahun Depan
I never thought I'd die alone
I laughed the loudest, who'd have known?
I trace the cord back to the wall
No wonder, it was never plugged in at all
I took my time, I hurried up
The choice was mine, I didn't think enough
I'm too depressed to go on
You'll be sorry when I'm gone
I never conquered, rarely came
Sixteen just held such better days
Days when I still felt alive
We couldn't wait to get outside
The world was wide, too late to try
The tour was over, we'd survived
I couldn't wait 'til I got home
To pass the time in my room alone
I never thought I'd die alone
Another six months, I'll be unknown
Give all my things to all my friends
You'll never step foot in my room again
You'll close it off, board it up
Remember the time that I spilled the cup
Of apple juice in the hall
Please tell Mom this is not her fault
I never conquered, rarely came
Sixteen just held such better days
Days when I still felt alive
We couldn't wait to get outside
The world was wide, too late to try
The tour was over, we'd survived
I couldn't wait 'til I got home
To pass the time in my room alone
I never conquered, rarely came
Tomorrow holds such better days
Days when I can still feel alive
When I can't wait to get outside
The world is wide, the time goes by
The tour is over, I've survived
And I can't wait 'til I get home
To pass the time in my room alone
First Date - 301 juta
In the car I just can't wait
To pick you up on our very first date
Is it cool if I hold your hand?
Is it wrong if I think it's lame to dance?
Do you like my stupid hair?
Would you guess that I didn't know what to wear?
I'm too scared of what you think
You make me nervous so I really can't eat
Let's go, don't wait, this night's almost over
Honest, let's make this night last forever
Forever and ever, let's make this last forever
Forever and ever, let's make this last forever
Sumber: TribunSolo.com
|5 Lagu Coldiac yang Paling Banyak Didengarkan di Spotify, Sampaikan hingga VOW
|5 Lagu Pamungkas yang Paling Banyak Didengarkan di Spotify: Monolog hingga To the Bone
|5 Lagu Banda Neira yang Paling Banyak Didengarkan di Spotify: Esok Pasti Jumpa, Sampai jadi Debu
|Tom DeLonge Balik ke Blink-182, Bakal Rilis Single Minggu Ini dan Tur Dunia Tahun Depan
|5 Stadion di Dunia yang Punya Nama Unik, Ada yang Terinpirasi dari Panci hingga Merek Keripik