5 Lagu Blink-182 yang Paling Banyak Didengarkan di Spotify, Adam's Song hingga All The Small Things

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Blink-182 merupakan band pop punk yang beranggotakan Tom DeLonge, Mark Hoppus, dan Travis Barker.

Beranggotakan tiga orang, Blink-82 telah menelurkan beberapa lagu yang populer.

Sebut saja seperti Adam's Song, All The Small Things, hingga I Miss You.

Dibentuk 1992, Blink-182 sudah mengeluarkan 11 album.

Dari 11 album tersebut, berikut lima lagu yang paling banyak didengarkan di Spotify

Adam's Song - 229 juta

I never thought I'd die alone

I laughed the loudest, who'd have known?

I trace the cord back to the wall

No wonder, it was never plugged in at all

I took my time, I hurried up

The choice was mine, I didn't think enough

I'm too depressed to go on

You'll be sorry when I'm gone

I never conquered, rarely came

Sixteen just held such better days

Days when I still felt alive

We couldn't wait to get outside

The world was wide, too late to try

The tour was over, we'd survived

I couldn't wait 'til I got home

To pass the time in my room alone

I never thought I'd die alone

Another six months, I'll be unknown

Give all my things to all my friends

You'll never step foot in my room again

You'll close it off, board it up

Remember the time that I spilled the cup

Of apple juice in the hall

Please tell Mom this is not her fault

I never conquered, rarely came

Sixteen just held such better days

Days when I still felt alive

We couldn't wait to get outside

The world was wide, too late to try

The tour was over, we'd survived

I couldn't wait 'til I got home

To pass the time in my room alone

I never conquered, rarely came

Tomorrow holds such better days

Days when I can still feel alive

When I can't wait to get outside

The world is wide, the time goes by

The tour is over, I've survived

And I can't wait 'til I get home

To pass the time in my room alone

First Date - 301 juta

In the car I just can't wait

To pick you up on our very first date

Is it cool if I hold your hand?

Is it wrong if I think it's lame to dance?

Do you like my stupid hair?

Would you guess that I didn't know what to wear?

I'm too scared of what you think

You make me nervous so I really can't eat

Let's go, don't wait, this night's almost over

Honest, let's make this night last forever

Forever and ever, let's make this last forever

Forever and ever, let's make this last forever