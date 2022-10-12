Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu I Miss You dari Blink-182: Hello There, The Angel from My Nightmare

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Inilah chord gitar dan lirik lagu I Miss You dari Blink-182.

Lagu I Miss You ini merupakan satu dari banyak lagu Blink-182 yang menjadi hits.

Blink-182 juga pernah mendapatkan penghargaan Teen Choice Award for Choice Music: Love Song berkat lagu I Miss You.

I Miss You - Blink-182

Intro:

C C/B Am C/B

C C/B Am C/B

C C/B Am C/B

Verse 1:

C C/B

Hello there, the angel from my nightmare

Am C/B

The shadow in the background of the morgue

C C/B

The unsuspecting victim of darkness in the valley

Am C/B

We can live like Jack and Sally if we want

C

Where you can always find me

C/B

We'll have Halloween on Christmas

Am G/B

And in the night we'll wish this never ends

C

We'll wish this never ends

Chorus A:

C Cadd9 C/E G F Fadd#11 F

(I miss you, miss

C Cadd9 C/E G F Fadd#11 F C

you) (I miss you, miss you)

Verse 2:

C C/B

Where are you and I'm so sorry

Am C/B

I cannot sleep I cannot dream tonight

C

I need somebody and always

C/B

This sick strange darkness

Am G/B

Comes creeping on so haunting every time

C

And as I stared I counted

C/B

Webs from all the spiders

Am C/B

Catching things and eating their insides

C

Like indecision to call you

C/B

and hear your voice of treason

Am G/B

Will you come home and stop this pain tonight

Stop this pain tonight

Chorus B:

C Cadd9 C/E G

Don't waste your time on me you're already

F Fadd#11 F

The voice inside my head (I miss you, miss you)

C Cadd9 C/E G

Don't waste your time on me you're already

F Fadd#11 F C

The voice inside my head (I miss you, miss you)

Interlude:

Am G/B C G/B

Am G/B C G/B

Chorus B:

C Cadd9 C/E G

Don't waste your time on me you're already

F Fadd#11 F

The voice inside my head (I miss you, miss you)

C Cadd9 C/E G

Don't waste your time on me you're already

F Fadd#11 F

The voice inside my head (I miss you, miss you)

C Cadd9 C/E G

Don't waste your time on me you're already

F Fadd#11 F

The voice inside my head (I miss you, miss you)

C Cadd9 C/E G

Don't waste your time on me you're already

F Fadd#11 F C

The voice inside my head (I miss you, miss you)

Outro:

C Cadd9 C/E G F Fadd#11 F

(I miss you, miss

C Cadd9 C/E G F Fadd#11 F

you) (I miss you, miss you)

