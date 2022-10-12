Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu I Miss You dari Blink-182: Hello There, The Angel from My Nightmare
Berikut ini chord gitar dan lirik lagu I Miss You dari Blink-182 yang rilis tahun 2003
Penulis: Muhammad Renald Shiftanto
Editor: Whiesa Daniswara
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Inilah chord gitar dan lirik lagu I Miss You dari Blink-182.
Lagu I Miss You ini merupakan satu dari banyak lagu Blink-182 yang menjadi hits.
Blink-182 juga pernah mendapatkan penghargaan Teen Choice Award for Choice Music: Love Song berkat lagu I Miss You.
I Miss You - Blink-182
Intro:
C C/B Am C/B
C C/B Am C/B
C C/B Am C/B
Verse 1:
C C/B
Hello there, the angel from my nightmare
Am C/B
The shadow in the background of the morgue
C C/B
The unsuspecting victim of darkness in the valley
Am C/B
We can live like Jack and Sally if we want
C
Where you can always find me
C/B
We'll have Halloween on Christmas
Am G/B
And in the night we'll wish this never ends
C
We'll wish this never ends
Chorus A:
C Cadd9 C/E G F Fadd#11 F
(I miss you, miss
C Cadd9 C/E G F Fadd#11 F C
you) (I miss you, miss you)
Verse 2:
C C/B
Where are you and I'm so sorry
Am C/B
I cannot sleep I cannot dream tonight
C
I need somebody and always
C/B
This sick strange darkness
Am G/B
Comes creeping on so haunting every time
C
And as I stared I counted
C/B
Webs from all the spiders
Am C/B
Catching things and eating their insides
C
Like indecision to call you
C/B
and hear your voice of treason
Am G/B
Will you come home and stop this pain tonight
Stop this pain tonight
Chorus B:
C Cadd9 C/E G
Don't waste your time on me you're already
F Fadd#11 F
The voice inside my head (I miss you, miss you)
C Cadd9 C/E G
Don't waste your time on me you're already
F Fadd#11 F C
The voice inside my head (I miss you, miss you)
Interlude:
Am G/B C G/B
Am G/B C G/B
Chorus B:
C Cadd9 C/E G
Don't waste your time on me you're already
F Fadd#11 F
The voice inside my head (I miss you, miss you)
C Cadd9 C/E G
Don't waste your time on me you're already
F Fadd#11 F
The voice inside my head (I miss you, miss you)
C Cadd9 C/E G
Don't waste your time on me you're already
F Fadd#11 F
The voice inside my head (I miss you, miss you)
C Cadd9 C/E G
Don't waste your time on me you're already
F Fadd#11 F C
The voice inside my head (I miss you, miss you)
Outro:
C Cadd9 C/E G F Fadd#11 F
(I miss you, miss
C Cadd9 C/E G F Fadd#11 F
you) (I miss you, miss you)
(Tribunnews.com)
Sumber: TribunSolo.com
Chord Gitar I Miss You
Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu I Miss You
Lirik Lagu I Miss You
Chord Gitar I Miss You dari Blink-182
Chord I Miss You dari Blink-182
Blink-182
I Miss You
chord gitar
|Chord Gitar Simpang Limo Ninggal Janji - Difarina Indra Adella, Disertai Lirik Lagunya
|Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Dimana Janjimu - Dadali: Mengapa Kau Melukai Hatiku
|Tom DeLonge Balik ke Blink-182, Bakal Rilis Single Minggu Ini dan Tur Dunia Tahun Depan
|5 Lagu Blink-182 yang Paling Banyak Didengarkan di Spotify, Adam's Song hingga All The Small Things