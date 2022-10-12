Chord Gitar

Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu I Miss You dari Blink-182: Hello There, The Angel from My Nightmare

Berikut ini chord gitar dan lirik lagu I Miss You dari Blink-182 yang rilis tahun 2003

zoom-inlihat foto Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu I Miss You dari Blink-182: Hello There, The Angel from My Nightmare
Freepik
Ilustrasi chord gitar - Berikut ini chord gitar dan lirik lagu I Miss You dari Blink-182 yang rilis tahun 2003 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Inilah chord gitar dan lirik lagu I Miss You dari Blink-182.

Lagu I Miss You ini merupakan satu dari banyak lagu Blink-182 yang menjadi hits.

Blink-182 juga pernah mendapatkan penghargaan Teen Choice Award for Choice Music: Love Song berkat lagu I Miss You.

I Miss You - Blink-182

Intro:

C C/B Am C/B
C C/B Am C/B
C C/B Am C/B

Verse 1:

    C                   C/B
Hello there, the angel from my nightmare
       Am                                               C/B
The shadow in the background of the morgue
                            C            C/B
The unsuspecting victim of darkness in the valley
           Am                                      C/B
We can live like Jack and Sally if we want
                                 C
Where you can always find me
                C/B
We'll have Halloween on Christmas
       Am                                             G/B
And in the night we'll wish this never ends
                                  C
We'll wish this never ends

Chorus A:

C Cadd9 C/E G F Fadd#11 F
                                           (I miss you, miss
C Cadd9 C/E G F Fadd#11 F C
you)                                        (I miss you, miss you)

Verse 2:

          C                 C/B
Where are you and I'm so sorry
  Am                                          C/B
I cannot sleep I cannot dream tonight
                                  C
I need somebody and always
        C/B
This sick strange darkness
            Am                                         G/B
Comes creeping on so haunting every time
                          C
And as I stared I counted
C/B
Webs from all the spiders
Am                                                C/B
Catching things and eating their insides
                            C
Like indecision to call you
       C/B
and hear your voice of treason
      Am                                                     G/B
Will you come home and stop this pain tonight

Stop this pain tonight

Chorus B:

C                        Cadd9   C/E               G
Don't waste your time on me you're already
      F         Fadd#11   F
The voice inside my head (I miss you, miss you)
C                        Cadd9   C/E               G
Don't waste your time on me you're already
      F         Fadd#11   F                               C
The voice inside my head (I miss you, miss you)

Interlude:

Am G/B C G/B
Am G/B C G/B

Chorus B:

C                        Cadd9    C/E              G
Don't waste your time on me you're already
      F         Fadd#11   F
The voice inside my head (I miss you, miss you)
C                        Cadd9    C/E              G
Don't waste your time on me you're already
      F         Fadd#11   F
The voice inside my head (I miss you, miss you)

C                        Cadd9    C/E              G
Don't waste your time on me you're already
      F         Fadd#11   F
The voice inside my head (I miss you, miss you)
C                        Cadd9    C/E              G
Don't waste your time on me you're already
      F         Fadd#11   F                               C
The voice inside my head (I miss you, miss you)

Outro:

C Cadd9 C/E G F Fadd#11 F
                                           (I miss you, miss
C Cadd9 C/E G F Fadd#11 F
you)                                     (I miss you, miss you)

(Tribunnews.com)

Sumber: TribunSolo.com
Tags
Chord Gitar I Miss You
Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu I Miss You
Lirik Lagu I Miss You
Chord Gitar I Miss You dari Blink-182
Chord I Miss You dari Blink-182
Blink-182
I Miss You
chord gitar
Baca Juga
KOMENTAR

BERITA TERKINI

berita POPULER

© 2022 TRIBUNnews.com,a subsidiary of KG Media.
All Right Reserved
About Us
Help
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Contact Us
Pedoman Media Siber
Redaksi
Info iklan