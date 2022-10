Lirik Lagu Like I Would - Zayn Malik, Beserta Terjemahan, Single Pertama saat Berkarier Solo

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut ini lirik lagu Like I Would beserta terjemahan,yang dipopulerkan oleh Zayn Malik.

Lirik lagu Like I Would merupakan bentuk curhatan Zayn Malik tentang sang pacar, Perrie Edwards member Little Mix.

Lagu Like I Would - Zayn Malik merupakan lagu pertamanya saat berkarier solo

Diketahui, lagu Like I Would rilis 10 Maret 2016.

Pada saat itu, Zayn Malik telah resmi keluar dari One Direction.

Kemudian, Zayn Malik mencoba peruntungan untuk berkarier solo.

Zayn Malik debut bersama One Direction sejak 2010.

Simak lirik lagu Like I Would - Zayn Malik menurut sonora.id:

Lirik lagu Like I Would - Zayn Malik

Hey, what's up? It's been a while

Talking 'bout it's not my style

Thought I'd see what's up

While I'm lighting up

It's cold-hearted, cold-hearted

Know it's late but I'm so wired

Saw your face and got inspired

Guess you let it go, now you're good to go

It's cold-hearted, cold-hearted

Oh, oh

It's probably gonna sound wrong

Promise it won't last long

Oh, oh

If we can never go back

Thought you'd like to know that

He won't touch you like I do

He won't love you like I would

He don't know your body

He don't do you right

He won't love you like I would

Love you like I would

It's okay to want me, 'cause I want you

Been thinkin' it over, but I'm through

So stop wasting all my time, messing with my mind

It's cold-hearted, cold-hearted

Oh, oh

It's probably gonna sound wrong

Promise it won't last long

Oh, oh

If we can never go back

Thought you'd like to know that