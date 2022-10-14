Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Fall In Love Alone - Stacey Ryan: If We Never Try, How Will We Know
Stacey Ryan telah merilis lagu Fall In Love Alone pada 13 Mei 2022 di kanal YouTubenya.
Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu Fall In Love Alone - Stacey Ryan
Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Fall In Love Alone - Stacey Ryan:
[Verse 1]
Bbmaj7 Bbmaj7 Cm7 Dm7 Ebmaj7
I'm familiar with unrequited
D7 D7sus4/E D/F# Gm7
I know you got a heart that's undecided just like mine
G7 Am7 G/B Cm7 Ebmaj7 Ab9
It takes its sweet time
Bbmaj7 Bbmaj7 Cm7 Dm7 Ebmaj7
I been shy to dive into the deep end
D7 D7sus4/E D/F# Gm7
'Cause I don't really wanna lose a good friend but I might
G7 Am7 G/B Cm7 Ebmaj7 Ab9
Find something divine
[Pre-Chorus]
Bbmaj7 Bbmaj7 Cm7 Dm7 Ebmaj7
It's electric every time we touch
D7 D7sus4/E D/F# Gm7
I've been living for this head rush
G7 Am7 G/B Cm7 Ebmaj7 Ab9
But sometimes it's too much
[Chorus]
Bbmaj7 Bbmaj7 Cm7 Dm7 Ebmaj7
If we ne- ver try
D7 D7sus4/E D/F# Gm7
How will we know
G7 Am7 G/B Cm7 Ebmaj7 Ab9 Bbmaj7
Ba-by, how far this thing could go - o
Bbmaj7 Cm7 Dm7 Ebmaj7
Give me a sign
D7 D7sus4/E D/F# Gm7
If I'm on your mind
G7 Am7 G/B Cm7 Ebmaj7 Ab9 Bbmaj7
I don't want to fall in love a -lone
[Verse 2]
Bbmaj7 Bbmaj7 Cm7 Dm7 Ebmaj7
I wish that I could tell what you were thinking
D7 D7sus4/E D/F# Gm7
I hate that I slip up when I've been drinking but oh wеll
G7 Am7 G/B Cm7 Ebmaj7 Ab9
I can't help myself
Bbmaj7 Bbmaj7 Cm7 Dm7 Ebmaj7
I'm getting rеally tired of this back and forth
D7 D7sus4/E D/F# Gm7
Why don't we just give in to this driving force I mean
G7 Am7 G/B Cm7 Ebmaj7 Ab9 Bbmaj7
There's something between us
[Pre-Chorus]
Bbmaj7 Bbmaj7 Cm7 Dm7 Ebmaj7
It's electric every time we touch
D7 D7sus4/E D/F# Gm7
I've been living for this head rush
G7 Am7 G/B Cm7 Ebmaj7 Ab9
But sometimes it's too much
[Chorus]
Bbmaj7 Bbmaj7 Cm7 Dm7 Ebmaj7
If we ne- ver try
D7 D7sus4/E D/F# Gm7
How will we know
G7 Am7 G/B Cm7 Ebmaj7 Ab9 Bbmaj7
Ba-by, how far this thing could go - o
Bbmaj7 Cm7 Dm7 Ebmaj7
Give me a sign
D7 D7sus4/E D/F# Gm7
If I'm on your mind (you know that you're on my mind)
G7 Am7 G/B Cm7 Ebmaj7 Ab9 Bbmaj7
I don't want to fall in love a -lone
(I don't want to fall in love alone)
Bbmaj7 Bbmaj7 Cm7 Dm7 Ebmaj7
If we ne- ver try(I don't want to fall in love alone)
D7 D7sus4/E D/F# Gm7
How will we know
G7 Am7 G/B Cm7 Ebmaj7 Ab9 Bbmaj7
Ba-by, how far this thing could go - o(Just how far this thing will go)
Bbmaj7 Cm7 Dm7 Ebmaj7
Give me a sign(Give me a sign, a sign)
D7 D7sus4/E D/F# Gm7
If I'm on your mind
G7 Am7 G/B Cm7 Ebmaj7 Ab9 Bbmaj7
I don't want to fall in love a -lone (Alone)
Gm9 C9 Cm7 Ab9 Bbmaj7
(Ooh)
[Outro]
Gm9 C9
Fall, I don't wanna fall
Am7b5 Ab9 Gm9 Am7b5 Ab9
I don't wanna fall in love alone
Gm9 C9
Fall, I don't wanna fall
Am7b5 Ab9 Gm9 Am7b5 Ab9
I don't wanna fall in love alone
Gm9 C9
Fall, I don't wanna fall
Am7b5 Ab9 Gm9 Am7b5 Ab9
I don't wanna fall in love alone
Gm9 C9
Fall, I don't wanna fall
Am7b5 Ab9 Gm9 Gbmaj7(b5)
I don't wanna fall in love alone
