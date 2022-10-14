Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Fall In Love Alone - Stacey Ryan: If We Never Try, How Will We Know

Fall In Love Alone - Stacey Ryan. Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Fall In Love Alone - Stacey Ryan.

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu Fall In Love Alone - Stacey Ryan di dalam artikel ini.

Lagu Fall In Love Alone telah dirilis Stacey Ryan pada 13 Mei 2022 di kanal YouTubenya.

Baca juga: Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Ada di Sana - Danilla Riyadi: Ku Tergetar saat Menatap Kedua Matamu

Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Fall In Love Alone - Stacey Ryan:

[Verse 1]

Bbmaj7 Bbmaj7 Cm7 Dm7 Ebmaj7

I'm familiar with unrequited

D7 D7sus4/E D/F# Gm7

I know you got a heart that's undecided just like mine

G7 Am7 G/B Cm7 Ebmaj7 Ab9

It takes its sweet time

Bbmaj7 Bbmaj7 Cm7 Dm7 Ebmaj7

I been shy to dive into the deep end

D7 D7sus4/E D/F# Gm7

'Cause I don't really wanna lose a good friend but I might

G7 Am7 G/B Cm7 Ebmaj7 Ab9

Find something divine

[Pre-Chorus]

Bbmaj7 Bbmaj7 Cm7 Dm7 Ebmaj7

It's electric every time we touch

D7 D7sus4/E D/F# Gm7

I've been living for this head rush

G7 Am7 G/B Cm7 Ebmaj7 Ab9

But sometimes it's too much

[Chorus]

Bbmaj7 Bbmaj7 Cm7 Dm7 Ebmaj7

If we ne- ver try

D7 D7sus4/E D/F# Gm7

How will we know

G7 Am7 G/B Cm7 Ebmaj7 Ab9 Bbmaj7

Ba-by, how far this thing could go - o

Bbmaj7 Cm7 Dm7 Ebmaj7

Give me a sign

D7 D7sus4/E D/F# Gm7

If I'm on your mind

G7 Am7 G/B Cm7 Ebmaj7 Ab9 Bbmaj7

I don't want to fall in love a -lone

[Verse 2]

Bbmaj7 Bbmaj7 Cm7 Dm7 Ebmaj7

I wish that I could tell what you were thinking

D7 D7sus4/E D/F# Gm7

I hate that I slip up when I've been drinking but oh wеll

G7 Am7 G/B Cm7 Ebmaj7 Ab9

I can't help myself

Bbmaj7 Bbmaj7 Cm7 Dm7 Ebmaj7

I'm getting rеally tired of this back and forth

D7 D7sus4/E D/F# Gm7

Why don't we just give in to this driving force I mean

G7 Am7 G/B Cm7 Ebmaj7 Ab9 Bbmaj7

There's something between us

[Pre-Chorus]

Bbmaj7 Bbmaj7 Cm7 Dm7 Ebmaj7

It's electric every time we touch

D7 D7sus4/E D/F# Gm7

I've been living for this head rush

G7 Am7 G/B Cm7 Ebmaj7 Ab9

But sometimes it's too much

[Chorus]

Bbmaj7 Bbmaj7 Cm7 Dm7 Ebmaj7

If we ne- ver try

D7 D7sus4/E D/F# Gm7

How will we know

G7 Am7 G/B Cm7 Ebmaj7 Ab9 Bbmaj7

Ba-by, how far this thing could go - o

Bbmaj7 Cm7 Dm7 Ebmaj7

Give me a sign

D7 D7sus4/E D/F# Gm7

If I'm on your mind (you know that you're on my mind)

G7 Am7 G/B Cm7 Ebmaj7 Ab9 Bbmaj7

I don't want to fall in love a -lone

(I don't want to fall in love alone)

Bbmaj7 Bbmaj7 Cm7 Dm7 Ebmaj7

If we ne- ver try(I don't want to fall in love alone)

D7 D7sus4/E D/F# Gm7

How will we know

G7 Am7 G/B Cm7 Ebmaj7 Ab9 Bbmaj7

Ba-by, how far this thing could go - o(Just how far this thing will go)

Bbmaj7 Cm7 Dm7 Ebmaj7

Give me a sign(Give me a sign, a sign)

D7 D7sus4/E D/F# Gm7

If I'm on your mind

G7 Am7 G/B Cm7 Ebmaj7 Ab9 Bbmaj7

I don't want to fall in love a -lone (Alone)

Gm9 C9 Cm7 Ab9 Bbmaj7

(Ooh)

[Outro]

Gm9 C9

Fall, I don't wanna fall

Am7b5 Ab9 Gm9 Am7b5 Ab9

I don't wanna fall in love alone

Gm9 C9

Fall, I don't wanna fall

Am7b5 Ab9 Gm9 Am7b5 Ab9

I don't wanna fall in love alone

Gm9 C9

Fall, I don't wanna fall

Am7b5 Ab9 Gm9 Am7b5 Ab9

I don't wanna fall in love alone

Gm9 C9

Fall, I don't wanna fall

Am7b5 Ab9 Gm9 Gbmaj7(b5)

I don't wanna fall in love alone

(Tribunnews.com)