Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Fall In Love Alone - Stacey Ryan: If We Never Try, How Will We Know

Stacey Ryan telah merilis lagu Fall In Love Alone pada 13 Mei 2022 di kanal YouTubenya.

Fall In Love Alone - Stacey Ryan. Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Fall In Love Alone - Stacey Ryan. 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu Fall In Love Alone - Stacey Ryan di dalam artikel ini.

Lagu Fall In Love Alone telah dirilis Stacey Ryan pada 13 Mei 2022 di kanal YouTubenya.

Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Fall In Love Alone - Stacey Ryan:

[Verse 1]

Bbmaj7              Bbmaj7 Cm7 Dm7 Ebmaj7

I'm familiar with unrequited

                                                  D7  D7sus4/E D/F# Gm7

I know you got a heart that's undecided just like mine

G7  Am7  G/B Cm7         Ebmaj7   Ab9

It takes its sweet time

Bbmaj7                                    Bbmaj7 Cm7 Dm7 Ebmaj7

I been shy to dive into the deep end

                                                              D7   D7sus4/E  D/F# Gm7

'Cause I don't really wanna lose a good friend but I might

G7   Am7  G/B  Cm7      Ebmaj7   Ab9

Find something divine

[Pre-Chorus]

Bbmaj7  Bbmaj7 Cm7 Dm7 Ebmaj7

It's electric every time we touch

                            D7  D7sus4/E D/F#  Gm7

I've been living for this head rush

               G7    Am7  G/B Cm7    Ebmaj7 Ab9

But sometimes it's too much

[Chorus]

Bbmaj7 Bbmaj7 Cm7 Dm7 Ebmaj7

If     we     ne- ver try

D7  D7sus4/E  D/F# Gm7

How will      we   know

G7 Am7 G/B Cm7           Ebmaj7 Ab9  Bbmaj7

Ba-by, how far this thing could go - o

Bbmaj7 Cm7 Dm7 Ebmaj7

Give   me  a   sign

   D7  D7sus4/E D/F# Gm7

If I'm on  your mind

  G7    Am7  G/B Cm7   Ebmaj7 Ab9 Bbmaj7

I don't want to  fall in love   a -lone

[Verse 2]

  Bbmaj7                                          Bbmaj7 Cm7 Dm7 Ebmaj7

I wish that I could tell what you were thinking

                                                               D7          D7sus4/E D/F# Gm7

I hate that I slip up when I've been drinking but      oh   wеll

G7 Am7  G/B  Cm7      Ebmaj7  Ab9

I can't help myself

       Bbmaj7                             Bbmaj7 Cm7 Dm7 Ebmaj7

I'm getting rеally tired of this back   and forth

                                                       D7  D7sus4/E D/F#  Gm7

Why don't we just give in to this driving      force I mean

G7           Am7 G/B   Cm7        Ebmaj7 Ab9  Bbmaj7

There's something between us

[Pre-Chorus]

Bbmaj7      Bbmaj7 Cm7 Dm7 Ebmaj7

It's electric every time we touch

                           D7  D7sus4/E  D/F#  Gm7

I've been living for this      head rush

             G7    Am7  G/B Cm7     Ebmaj7  Ab9

But sometimes it's too much

[Chorus]

Bbmaj7 Bbmaj7 Cm7 Dm7 Ebmaj7

If     we     ne- ver try

D7  D7sus4/E  D/F# Gm7

How will      we   know

G7 Am7 G/B Cm7           Ebmaj7 Ab9  Bbmaj7

Ba-by, how far this thing could go - o

Bbmaj7 Cm7 Dm7 Ebmaj7

Give   me  a   sign

   D7  D7sus4/E D/F# Gm7

If I'm on       your mind (you know that you're on my mind)

  G7    Am7  G/B Cm7  Ebmaj7 Ab9 Bbmaj7

I don't want to  fall in love   a -lone

(I don't want to fall in love alone)

Bbmaj7 Bbmaj7 Cm7 Dm7 Ebmaj7

If     we     ne- ver try(I don't want to fall in love alone)

D7  D7sus4/E  D/F# Gm7

How will      we   know

G7 Am7 G/B Cm7           Ebmaj7 Ab9  Bbmaj7

Ba-by, how far this thing could go - o(Just how far this thing will go)

Bbmaj7 Cm7 Dm7 Ebmaj7

Give   me  a   sign(Give me a sign, a sign)

   D7  D7sus4/E D/F# Gm7

If I'm on       your mind

  G7    Am7  G/B Cm7  Ebmaj7 Ab9 Bbmaj7

I don't want to  fall in love   a -lone (Alone)

Gm9  C9  Cm7  Ab9  Bbmaj7

(Ooh)

[Outro]

Gm9                 C9

Fall, I don't wanna fall

Am7b5         Ab9           Gm9  Am7b5 Ab9

I don't wanna fall in love alone

Gm9                 C9

Fall, I don't wanna fall

Am7b5         Ab9           Gm9  Am7b5 Ab9

I don't wanna fall in love alone

Gm9                 C9

Fall, I don't wanna fall

Am7b5         Ab9           Gm9  Am7b5 Ab9

I don't wanna fall in love alone

Gm9                 C9

Fall, I don't wanna fall

Am7b5         Ab9           Gm9     Gbmaj7(b5)

I don't wanna fall in love alone

