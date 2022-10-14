Chord Gitar

Chord Gitar Memories Of Rose - Superman Is Dead: Stay With Me Here In This Lullabies

Inilah chord gitar dan lirik lagu Memories Of Rose yang dinyanyikan oleh Superman Is Dead. Dengan petikan lirik "Stay with me here in this lullabies."

zoom-inlihat foto Chord Gitar Memories Of Rose - Superman Is Dead: Stay With Me Here In This Lullabies
Freepik
Ilustrasi chord gitar.- Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu Memories Of Rose dari Superman Is Dead. 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu Memories Of Rose yang dipopulerkan oleh Superman Is Dead.

Lagu Memories Of Rose merupakan singel dalam album Superman Is Dead yang bertajuk Angels and the Outsider.

Album tersebut dirilis pada tahun 2009 oleh label Sony BMG Music Entertainment.

Memories Of Rose - Superman Is Dead

[intro] Em
        Em G C D Em 4x
Em                Bm
I think about the end of the world
Em                 Bm
I’m thinking about you
Em                  Bm
All the struggle we had, and the past,
          C
Blood and tears my love !
D               Em
How could I forget
Em                   Bm
In sorrow now, since we fell a part
Em               Bm
A million miles away
Em                   Bm
Still I put my faith on high sky
     C            D           Em
Everlasting pain! How can I escape...
[chorus]
D     G   D         G
Don’t go, don’t go away...
D         G                    B
Stay with me here in this lullabies
D     G D           G
Darling it won’t be long
D         G               B
till we find Our away back home again
Em                Bm
I think about the evil ways I’ve been
Em                   Bm
The self destruction years...
Em              Bm
I disrespect my self and the world
         C
Chase by ghost of lust
D                   Em
Kill the love ones down
[chorus]
D     G   D         G
Don’t go, don’t go away...
D         G                    B
Stay with me here in this lullabies
D     G D           G
Darling it won’t be long
D         G               B
till we find Our away back home again
[solo] Em
       Em Bm C 
       Em
G     D           Em
At night when the shadow falls
G         D               Em
Wish I’m there just right there close by your side 
G    D        Em
This lonesome dreams
    C              D     
I’m haunted by the memories of rose
[solo] Em G C D Em 2x
Em               Bm
I gave up all the poison for you
Em                  Bm
Gave up the wildest dreams...
Em                  Bm
And in the end I’ll grow old With you
     C          
only you my love
D             Em
Burn the fire burns
[chorus]
D     G   D         G
Don’t go, don’t go away...
D         G                    B
Stay with me here in this lullabies
D     G D           G
Darling it won’t be long
D         G               B
till we find Our away back home again
D     G   D         G
Don’t go, don’t go away...
D         G                    B
Stay with me here in this lullabies
D     G D           G
Darling it won’t be long
D         G               B
till we find Our away back home again
[ending] Em G C D Em 2x

Baca juga: Chord Gitar Kita adalah Belati - Superman Is Dead: Sunset di Tanah Anarki Kian Mencekam

Baca juga: Chord Gitar Lagu Berakit-rakit dari Jamrud, Kunci Dimainkan dari A

(Tribunnews.com)

Sumber: TribunSolo.com
Tags
Chord Superman Is Dead
Chord Memories Of Rose
Chord Kunci Gitar
Chord Tribunnews
Baca Juga
KOMENTAR

BERITA TERKINI

berita POPULER

© 2022 TRIBUNnews.com,a subsidiary of KG Media.
All Right Reserved
About Us
Help
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Contact Us
Pedoman Media Siber
Redaksi
Info iklan