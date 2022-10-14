Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar Memories Of Rose - Superman Is Dead: Stay With Me Here In This Lullabies
Inilah chord gitar dan lirik lagu Memories Of Rose yang dinyanyikan oleh Superman Is Dead. Dengan petikan lirik "Stay with me here in this lullabies."
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu Memories Of Rose yang dipopulerkan oleh Superman Is Dead.
Lagu Memories Of Rose merupakan singel dalam album Superman Is Dead yang bertajuk Angels and the Outsider.
Album tersebut dirilis pada tahun 2009 oleh label Sony BMG Music Entertainment.
Memories Of Rose - Superman Is Dead
[intro] Em
Em G C D Em 4x
Em Bm
I think about the end of the world
Em Bm
I’m thinking about you
Em Bm
All the struggle we had, and the past,
C
Blood and tears my love !
D Em
How could I forget
Em Bm
In sorrow now, since we fell a part
Em Bm
A million miles away
Em Bm
Still I put my faith on high sky
C D Em
Everlasting pain! How can I escape...
[chorus]
D G D G
Don’t go, don’t go away...
D G B
Stay with me here in this lullabies
D G D G
Darling it won’t be long
D G B
till we find Our away back home again
Em Bm
I think about the evil ways I’ve been
Em Bm
The self destruction years...
Em Bm
I disrespect my self and the world
C
Chase by ghost of lust
D Em
Kill the love ones down
[chorus]
D G D G
Don’t go, don’t go away...
D G B
Stay with me here in this lullabies
D G D G
Darling it won’t be long
D G B
till we find Our away back home again
[solo] Em
Em Bm C
Em
G D Em
At night when the shadow falls
G D Em
Wish I’m there just right there close by your side
G D Em
This lonesome dreams
C D
I’m haunted by the memories of rose
[solo] Em G C D Em 2x
Em Bm
I gave up all the poison for you
Em Bm
Gave up the wildest dreams...
Em Bm
And in the end I’ll grow old With you
C
only you my love
D Em
Burn the fire burns
[chorus]
D G D G
Don’t go, don’t go away...
D G B
Stay with me here in this lullabies
D G D G
Darling it won’t be long
D G B
till we find Our away back home again
D G D G
Don’t go, don’t go away...
D G B
Stay with me here in this lullabies
D G D G
Darling it won’t be long
D G B
till we find Our away back home again
[ending] Em G C D Em 2x
