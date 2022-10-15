Chord Gitar From the Inside - Linkin Park: Take Everything from the Inside

Ilustrasi chord gitar. Berikut ini chord gitar From the Inside - Linkin Park, mulai dari kunci Am.

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut ini chord gitar dan lirik lagu From the Inside yang dinyanyikan oleh Linkin Park.

Lagu From the Inside tergabung dalam album Meteora (2003).

Selengkapnya, simak chord gitar berikut ini.

Chord Gitar From the Inside - Linkin Park

Capo di fret 4

[Intro] Am C F Dm E

Am C F Dm E



Am G

I don't know who..

F Dm

to trust your surprise

E

(Everyone feels so)

Am

(far away from me)

G

Heavy thoughts

F

sift through dust

Dm E

and the lies..

Am

(Trying not to break but)

G

(I'm so tired of this deceit)

F

(Every time I try to make myself)

Dm E

(get back up on my feet)

Am

(All I ever think about is this)

G

(All the tiring time between)

F

(And how trying to put my trust)

Dm E

(in you just takes so much out of me)

[Chorus]

Am G

Take everything..

F

from the inside

Dm E Am

and throw it all away..

G

Cuz I swear..

F

for the last time

Dm E Am

I won't trust myself with you

G

Tension is building

F Dm

inside steadily

E

(Everyone feels)

Am

(so far away from me)

G

Heavy thoughts

F Dm E

forcing their way.. out of me..

Am

(Trying not to break but)

G

(I'm so tired of this deceit)

F

(Every time I try to make myself)

Dm E

(get back up on my feet)

Am

(All I ever think about is this)

G

(All the tiring time between)

F

(And how trying to put my trust)

Dm E

(in you just takes so much out of me)

[Chorus]

Am G

Take everything..

F

from the inside

Dm E Am

and throw it all away..

G

Cuz I swear..

F

for the last time

Dm E A5 A5 A5

I won't trust myself with you..

A5 A5 A5-A#5-A5

I won't waste myself on you

A5-A#5-A5 A5-A#5-A5

you.. you..

A5-A#5-A5

Waste myself on

A5-A#5-A5 A5-A#5-A5 A5-A#5-A5

you.. you.. you..

A5-A#5-A5 Am G

I'll take everything

F

from the inside

Dm E Am

and throw it all away..

G

Cuz I swear..

F

for the last time

Dm E Am

I won't trust myself with you

G F

Everything from the inside

Dm E Am

and just throw it all away

G

Cuz I swear..

F

for the last time

Dm E Am

I won't trust myself with you

Am Am

You.. You..

[Outro] Am

Baca juga: Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Fall In Love Alone - Stacey Ryan: If We Never Try, How Will We Know

(Tribunnews.com)

Chord Gitar lainnya