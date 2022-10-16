Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Us - Keshi: Maybe We Never Make It Through

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu Us - Keshi di dalam artikel ini.

Lagu Us telah dirilis Keshi pada 23 Oktober 2020 di kanal YouTubenya.

Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Us - Keshi:

[Intro]

G/C Bm7 Gmaj7 Em7

[Verse 1]

G/C

Tell me now

Bm

Is that the sound

Gmaj7 Em7

Of all that we were building

G/C

Crashin' down

Bm Gmaj7 Em7

All around us and we never saw it comin'

[Pre-Chorus]

G/C

Maybe we never make it through

Bm

Say that you give another you

Gmaj7

Well I won’t take it

Em7

Or maybe I will

G/C

'Cause you never know until you do

Bm

If I had to guess, I think it’s you

Gmaj7

So if I fake it

Em7

Would it be true?

[Chorus]

G/C

Maybe we’ve been

Bm

A little too caught up

Gmaj7

In things that don’t matter

Em7

As much as we thought

G/C

Maybe we’ve been

Bm

A little too guarded

Gmaj7

From things that have hurt us

Em7

A bit more than we thought

[Verse 2]

G/C

Nothing more

Bm

Than love and war

Gmaj7 Em7

But no one knows thе difference

G/C

All or nonе

Bm Gmaj7 Em7

Call to tell me that I’m not the one you wanted

[Pre-Chorus]

G/C

Maybe we never make it through

Bm

Say that you give another you

Gmaj7

Well I won’t take it

Em7

Or maybe I will

G/C

'Cause you never know until you do

Bm

If I had to guess, I think it’s you

Gmaj7

So if I fake it

Em7

Would it be true?

[Chorus]

G/C

Maybe we’ve been

Bm

A little too caught up

Gmaj7

In things that don’t matter

Em7

As much as we thought

G/C

Maybe we’ve been

Bm

A little too guarded

Gmaj7

From things that have hurt us

Em7

A bit more than we thought

[Outro]

G/C

Ups and downs

Bm Gmaj7

Goin' steady when you’re not around

Em7

Go figure

G/C

Tell me now

Bm Gmaj7

Was that the sound of us?

