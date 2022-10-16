Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Us - Keshi: Maybe We Never Make It Through
Keshi telah merilis lagu Us pada 23 Oktober 2020 di kanal YouTubenya.
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu Us - Keshi di dalam artikel ini.
Lagu Us telah dirilis Keshi pada 23 Oktober 2020 di kanal YouTubenya.
Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Us - Keshi:
Baca juga: Chord Gitar From the Inside - Linkin Park: Take Everything from the Inside
[Intro]
G/C Bm7 Gmaj7 Em7
[Verse 1]
G/C
Tell me now
Bm
Is that the sound
Gmaj7 Em7
Of all that we were building
G/C
Crashin' down
Bm Gmaj7 Em7
All around us and we never saw it comin'
[Pre-Chorus]
G/C
Maybe we never make it through
Bm
Say that you give another you
Gmaj7
Well I won’t take it
Em7
Or maybe I will
G/C
'Cause you never know until you do
Bm
If I had to guess, I think it’s you
Gmaj7
So if I fake it
Em7
Would it be true?
[Chorus]
G/C
Maybe we’ve been
Bm
A little too caught up
Gmaj7
In things that don’t matter
Em7
As much as we thought
G/C
Maybe we’ve been
Bm
A little too guarded
Gmaj7
From things that have hurt us
Em7
A bit more than we thought
[Verse 2]
G/C
Nothing more
Bm
Than love and war
Gmaj7 Em7
But no one knows thе difference
G/C
All or nonе
Bm Gmaj7 Em7
Call to tell me that I’m not the one you wanted
[Pre-Chorus]
G/C
Maybe we never make it through
Bm
Say that you give another you
Gmaj7
Well I won’t take it
Em7
Or maybe I will
G/C
'Cause you never know until you do
Bm
If I had to guess, I think it’s you
Gmaj7
So if I fake it
Em7
Would it be true?
[Chorus]
G/C
Maybe we’ve been
Bm
A little too caught up
Gmaj7
In things that don’t matter
Em7
As much as we thought
G/C
Maybe we’ve been
Bm
A little too guarded
Gmaj7
From things that have hurt us
Em7
A bit more than we thought
[Outro]
G/C
Ups and downs
Bm Gmaj7
Goin' steady when you’re not around
Em7
Go figure
G/C
Tell me now
Bm Gmaj7
Was that the sound of us?
