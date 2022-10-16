Chord Gitar

Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Us - Keshi: Maybe We Never Make It Through

Keshi telah merilis lagu Us pada 23 Oktober 2020 di kanal YouTubenya. Beerikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Us - Keshi.

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu Us - Keshi di dalam artikel ini.

Lagu Us telah dirilis Keshi pada 23 Oktober 2020 di kanal YouTubenya.

Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Us - Keshi:

[Intro]

G/C Bm7 Gmaj7 Em7

[Verse 1]

G/C

Tell me now

   Bm

Is that the sound

  Gmaj7               Em7

Of all that we were building

G/C

Crashin' down

  Bm                 Gmaj7         Em7

All around us and we never saw it comin'

[Pre-Chorus]

          G/C

Maybe we never make it through

              Bm

Say that you give another you

             Gmaj7

Well I won’t take it

           Em7

Or maybe I will

                 G/C

'Cause you never know until you do

             Bm

If I had to guess, I think it’s you

        Gmaj7

So if I fake it

             Em7

Would it be true?

[Chorus]

            G/C

Maybe we’ve been

              Bm

A little too caught up

                      Gmaj7

In things that don’t matter

                Em7

As much as we thought

             G/C

Maybe we’ve been

              Bm

A little too guarded

                      Gmaj7

From things that have hurt us

                    Em7

A bit more than we thought

[Verse 2]

G/C

Nothing more

      Bm

Than love and war

   Gmaj7                Em7

But no one knows thе difference

G/C

All or nonе

  Bm                     Gmaj7             Em7

Call to tell me that I’m not the one you wanted

[Pre-Chorus]

          G/C

Maybe we never make it through

              Bm

Say that you give another you

             Gmaj7

Well I won’t take it

           Em7

Or maybe I will

                 G/C

'Cause you never know until you do

             Bm

If I had to guess, I think it’s you

        Gmaj7

So if I fake it

             Em7

Would it be true?

[Chorus]

            G/C

Maybe we’ve been

              Bm

A little too caught up

                      Gmaj7

In things that don’t matter

                Em7

As much as we thought

             G/C

Maybe we’ve been

              Bm

A little too guarded

                      Gmaj7

From things that have hurt us

                    Em7

A bit more than we thought

[Outro]

G/C

Ups and downs

Bm                        Gmaj7

Goin' steady when you’re not around

  Em7

Go figure

G/C

Tell me now

Bm                     Gmaj7

Was that the sound of us?

