Lirik Lagu Ice On My Baby - Yung Bleu: I'm Keepin' It Comin', I Just Put Some Ice On My Baby

TRIBUNNEWS.COM- Berikut ini lirik lagu Ice On My Baby - Yung Bleu.

Petikan liriknya yakni "Keepin' it comin', I'm keepin' it comin', I just put some ice on my baby."

Lagu Ice On My Baby dirilis pada 2018 lalu dalam album bertajuk sama.

Yung Bleu merupakan seorang rapper dan penyanyi asal Amerika.

Lagu Ice On My Baby menjadi viral di TikTok setelah banyak yang menggunakan lagu tersebut untuk menari dengan koreografi tertentu.

Lirik lagu Ice On My Baby:

I just put some ice on my baby

I just put some ice on my baby, hey

I just put some ice on my baby (put some ice, yeah)

Don't care none 'bout no price for my baby (for my baby)

Hundreds on hundreds, money on money

Keepin' it comin', I'm keepin' it comin'

I just put some ice on my baby

Don't care none 'bout no price for my baby

We gon' fuck all night, you drive me crazy

We gon' fuck all night, you drive me crazy

Ooh, you chocolate, just how I like it, promise I won't bite it

I see you get excited when I put this tip inside it

I like the way you ride it, ice on me, it look like [?]

Just like 5-0, I got five hoes

Just like dominoes

I fucked the bitch, I put her out, I tell her vamanos

You know it's time to go

Pull up on babe and I might drop the top, ooh

My bitch ain't no barbie, she a chocolate drop, ooh

Got a lot of money on me, lot of money on me

Got a couple hundreds on me, couple hundreds on me

And I just put some ice on my

I just put some ice on my baby (put some ice, yeah)

Don't care none 'bout no price for my baby (for my baby)

Hundreds on hundreds, money on money

Keepin' it comin', I'm keepin' it comin'

I just put some ice on my baby

Don't care none 'bout no price for my baby

We gon' fuck all night, you drive me crazy

We gon' fuck all night, you drive me crazy

I'm out of town with my new bae

That pussy sweeter than Kool-Aid

I think the pussy gon' take a few charges

Go with a rock, get a new name

She wanna fuck me, she don't wanna argue

We finna kick it like Liu Kang

Top speed in the Mulsanne, got enough money off cocaine

She was a dancer when I met her

I told her you can do better

But fuck it, and look what you get it's some cheddar

Baby gon' ball forever

I drop that top on that coupe, I'ma go all out for my boo

I'ma spend a few dollars on you

I can't let you up girl, gotta make you smooth

Just when we fuck girl, make you say ooh

Hey, yeah (turn up, turn up)

Said you heard me on the radio, said my voice make her wet

Make a whole lot of money, have a whole lot of sex

Took a project bitch, put her straight on the jet

Took a West Side ho, got her throwin' up her set

I just put some ice on my baby (put some ice, yeah)

Don't care none 'bout no price for my baby (for my baby)

Hundreds on hundreds, money on money

Keepin' it comin', I'm keepin' it comin'

I just put some ice on my baby

Don't care none 'bout no price for my baby

We gon' fuck all night, you drive me crazy

We gon' fuck all night, you drive me crazy

Hundreds on hundreds, money on money

Keepin' it comin', I'm keepin' it comin'

Hundreds on hundreds, money on money

Keepin' it comin', I'm keepin' it comin'

(Tribunnews.com)