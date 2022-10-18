Lirik Lagu Ice On My Baby - Yung Bleu: I'm Keepin' It Comin', I Just Put Some Ice On My Baby

Lirik Lagu
TRIBUNNEWS.COM- Berikut ini lirik lagu Ice On My Baby - Yung Bleu.
Petikan liriknya yakni "Keepin' it comin', I'm keepin' it comin', I just put some ice on my baby."
Lagu Ice On My Baby dirilis pada 2018 lalu dalam album bertajuk sama.
Yung Bleu merupakan seorang rapper dan penyanyi asal Amerika.
Lagu Ice On My Baby menjadi viral di TikTok setelah banyak yang menggunakan lagu tersebut untuk menari dengan koreografi tertentu.
Lirik lagu Ice On My Baby:
I just put some ice on my baby
I just put some ice on my baby, hey
I just put some ice on my baby (put some ice, yeah)
Don't care none 'bout no price for my baby (for my baby)
Hundreds on hundreds, money on money
Keepin' it comin', I'm keepin' it comin'
I just put some ice on my baby
Don't care none 'bout no price for my baby
We gon' fuck all night, you drive me crazy
We gon' fuck all night, you drive me crazy
Ooh, you chocolate, just how I like it, promise I won't bite it
I see you get excited when I put this tip inside it
I like the way you ride it, ice on me, it look like [?]
Just like 5-0, I got five hoes
Just like dominoes
I fucked the bitch, I put her out, I tell her vamanos
You know it's time to go
Pull up on babe and I might drop the top, ooh
My bitch ain't no barbie, she a chocolate drop, ooh
Got a lot of money on me, lot of money on me
Got a couple hundreds on me, couple hundreds on me
And I just put some ice on my
I just put some ice on my baby (put some ice, yeah)
Don't care none 'bout no price for my baby (for my baby)
Hundreds on hundreds, money on money
Keepin' it comin', I'm keepin' it comin'
I just put some ice on my baby
Don't care none 'bout no price for my baby
We gon' fuck all night, you drive me crazy
We gon' fuck all night, you drive me crazy
I'm out of town with my new bae
That pussy sweeter than Kool-Aid
I think the pussy gon' take a few charges
Go with a rock, get a new name
She wanna fuck me, she don't wanna argue
We finna kick it like Liu Kang
Top speed in the Mulsanne, got enough money off cocaine
She was a dancer when I met her
I told her you can do better
But fuck it, and look what you get it's some cheddar
Baby gon' ball forever
I drop that top on that coupe, I'ma go all out for my boo
I'ma spend a few dollars on you
I can't let you up girl, gotta make you smooth
Just when we fuck girl, make you say ooh
Hey, yeah (turn up, turn up)
Said you heard me on the radio, said my voice make her wet
Make a whole lot of money, have a whole lot of sex
Took a project bitch, put her straight on the jet
Took a West Side ho, got her throwin' up her set
I just put some ice on my baby (put some ice, yeah)
Don't care none 'bout no price for my baby (for my baby)
Hundreds on hundreds, money on money
Keepin' it comin', I'm keepin' it comin'
I just put some ice on my baby
Don't care none 'bout no price for my baby
We gon' fuck all night, you drive me crazy
We gon' fuck all night, you drive me crazy
Hundreds on hundreds, money on money
Keepin' it comin', I'm keepin' it comin'
Hundreds on hundreds, money on money
Keepin' it comin', I'm keepin' it comin'
