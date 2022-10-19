Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Just Hold On - Presence: Just Hold On, Don’t lose Control Now
Presence telah merilis lagu Just Hold on pada 27 September 2019 di kanal YouTubenya.
Penulis: Farrah Putri Affifah
Editor: bunga pradipta p
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu Just Hold On - Presence di dalam artikel ini.
Lagu Just Hold On telah dirilis Presence pada 27 September 2019 di kanal YouTubenya.
Baca juga: Chord Kereta Tiba Pukul Berapa - Iwan Fals: Biasanya Kereta Terlambat Dua Jam Mungkin Biasa
Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Just Hold On - Presence:
[Intro]
G#m7 F# E B
[Chorus]
G#m
Just hold on
F#
Don't lose control now
E
Just hold on
B
Don't lose your soul now
[Chorus]
G#m
Just hold on
F#
Don't lose control now
E
Just hold on
B
Don't lose your soul now
[Verse 1]
G#m
I know that this life gets hard sometimes/
B
I know that depression’s running through your mind/
E
I know that sometimes you just want to cry/
B
But nobody understands so you close your eyes
[Verse 2]
G#m
I know that sometimes you just want to die
F#
I know that sometimes you just wonder why
E
They leave you on your own just to fight this fight
B
But I promise you that you gone get through the
night
[Pre-Chorus]
G#m F#
I’ve seen it with my own eyes
E
I’ve felt it in my own life
B
I’ve seen it with my own eyes
G#m
I’ve seen it with my own eyes
B
I’ve felt it in my own life
E
I’ve seen it with my own eyes
B
I’ve felt it in my own life
[Chorus]
G#m
Just hold on
F#
Don't lose control now
E
Just hold on
B
Don't lose your soul now
[Chorus]
G#m
Just hold on
F#
Don't lose control now
E
Just hold on
B
That pain gone slow down
[Bridge]
G#m F#
I know about’ the feelings that you’re feeling deep within
E B
And i know that sometimes all you want is the evidence
[Verse 3]
G#m
That life gone get better
F#
And that the pain fades away
F#
I know you’re under the weather
E
And wanna see brighter days
B
I know that you’re in a chapter you wish that you could erase
B
I know that life gets hard
B
And you’ve been losing faith
[Verse 4]
G#m
And I know
B
You feel like nobody cares
B
And I know
E
You feel like nobody’s there
E
But I swear
E
That everything your going through
B
Is just gone make you stronger
B
But only if you can promise to
[Chorus]
G#m
Just hold on
F#
Don't lose control now
E
Just hold on
B
That pain gone slow down
(Tribunnews.com)
Sumber: TribunSolo.com
chord gitar
Just Hold On - Presence
Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Just Hold On
Chord Gitar Just Hold On - Presence
Presence
|Chord Gitar The Catalyst - Linkin Park: God Bless Us Everyone We're A Broken People
|Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Coba Bertahan - Vagetoz: Dengarlah Hatiku yang Mencintaimu
|Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Berdistraksi - Danilla: Ku Terdiam Tersungkur Tuk Dibunuh Waktu
|Chord Kereta Tiba Pukul Berapa - Iwan Fals: Biasanya Kereta Terlambat Dua Jam Mungkin Biasa
|Chord Gitar Lagu Accidentally In Love - Counting Crows, Viral di TikTok: Come On Move Little Closer