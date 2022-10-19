Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Just Hold On - Presence: Just Hold On, Don’t lose Control Now

Musik Video Just Hold On dari Presence.

[Intro]

G#m7 F# E B

[Chorus]

G#m

Just hold on

F#

Don't lose control now

E

Just hold on

B

Don't lose your soul now

[Chorus]

G#m

Just hold on

F#

Don't lose control now

E

Just hold on

B

Don't lose your soul now

[Verse 1]

G#m

I know that this life gets hard sometimes/

B

I know that depression’s running through your mind/

E

I know that sometimes you just want to cry/

B

But nobody understands so you close your eyes

[Verse 2]

G#m

I know that sometimes you just want to die

F#

I know that sometimes you just wonder why

E

They leave you on your own just to fight this fight

B

But I promise you that you gone get through the

night

[Pre-Chorus]

G#m F#

I’ve seen it with my own eyes

E

I’ve felt it in my own life

B

I’ve seen it with my own eyes

G#m

I’ve seen it with my own eyes

B

I’ve felt it in my own life

E

I’ve seen it with my own eyes

B

I’ve felt it in my own life

[Chorus]

G#m

Just hold on

F#

Don't lose control now

E

Just hold on

B

Don't lose your soul now

[Chorus]

G#m

Just hold on

F#

Don't lose control now

E

Just hold on

B

That pain gone slow down

[Bridge]

G#m F#

I know about’ the feelings that you’re feeling deep within

E B

And i know that sometimes all you want is the evidence

[Verse 3]

G#m

That life gone get better

F#

And that the pain fades away

F#

I know you’re under the weather

E

And wanna see brighter days

B

I know that you’re in a chapter you wish that you could erase

B

I know that life gets hard

B

And you’ve been losing faith

[Verse 4]

G#m

And I know

B

You feel like nobody cares

B

And I know

E

You feel like nobody’s there

E

But I swear

E

That everything your going through

B

Is just gone make you stronger

B

But only if you can promise to

[Chorus]

G#m

Just hold on

F#

Don't lose control now

E

Just hold on

B

That pain gone slow down

