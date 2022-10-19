Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Just Hold On - Presence: Just Hold On, Don’t lose Control Now

Chord Gitar

Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Just Hold On - Presence

Presence telah merilis lagu Just Hold on pada 27 September 2019 di kanal YouTubenya.

Tangkapan Layar Kanal YouTube Presence
Lagu Just Hold On telah dirilis Presence pada 27 September 2019 di kanal YouTubenya.

Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Just Hold On - Presence:

[Intro]

G#m7 F# E B

[Chorus]

G#m

Just hold on

F#

Don't lose control now

E

Just hold on

B

Don't lose your soul now

[Chorus]

G#m

Just hold on

F#

Don't lose control now

E

Just hold on

B

Don't lose your soul now

[Verse 1]

G#m

I know that this life gets hard sometimes/

B

I know that depression’s running through your mind/

E

I know that sometimes you just want to cry/

B

But nobody understands so you close your eyes

[Verse 2]

G#m

I know that sometimes you just want to die

F#

I know that sometimes you just wonder why

E

They leave you on your own just to fight this fight

B

But I promise you that you gone get through the

night

[Pre-Chorus]

G#m                   F#

I’ve seen it with my own eyes

                        E

I’ve felt it in my own life

                          B

I’ve seen it with my own eyes

                     G#m

I’ve seen it with my own eyes

                       B

I’ve felt it in my own life

                         E

I’ve seen it with my own eyes

                       B

I’ve felt it in my own life

[Chorus]

G#m

Just hold on

F#

Don't lose control now

E

Just hold on

B

Don't lose your soul now

[Chorus]

G#m

Just hold on

F#

Don't lose control now

E

Just hold on

B

That pain gone slow down

[Bridge]

G#m                         F#

I know about’ the feelings that you’re feeling deep within

E                            B

And i know that sometimes all you want is the evidence

[Verse 3]

G#m

That life gone get better

                        F#

And that the pain fades away

                         F#

I know you’re under the weather

                          E

And wanna see brighter days

                                                        B

I know that you’re in a chapter you wish that you could erase

                         B

I know that life gets hard

                         B

And you’ve been losing faith

[Verse 4]

      G#m

And I know

                        B

You feel like nobody cares

    B

And I know

                         E

You feel like nobody’s there

     E

But I swear

     E

That everything your going through

    B

Is just gone make you stronger

B

But only if you can promise to

[Chorus]

G#m

Just hold on

F#

Don't lose control now

E

Just hold on

B

That pain gone slow down

(Tribunnews.com)

Sumber: TribunSolo.com
