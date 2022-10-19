Chord Gitar Lagu Shivers - Ed Sheeran, Kunci dari Am Mudah Dimainkan

Chord Gitar

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar lagu Shivers dalam artikel berikut ini.

Lagu berjudul Shivers yang dinyanyikan oleh penyanyi asal Inggris Ed Sheeran dirilis pada 10 September 2021.

Capo di fret 2

(Intro) Am  F  C  G..

                       Am
I took an arrow to the heart..
I never kissed a mouth
     F
that tastes like yours..
                 C
strawberries and somethin' more..
                    G
uh yeah, I want it all..

                  Am
lipstick on my guitar.. (uuh)
fill up the engine,
       F
we can drive real far..
                C
go dancin' underneath the stars..
                    G
oh yeah, I want it all..
mmh.. you got me feeling like

Am
I wanna be that guy,
I wanna kiss your eyes
F
I wanna drink that smile,
I wanna feel like I'm..
C
like my soul's on fire
                    G
I wanna stay up all day
and all night,
yeah you got me singin' like

(Chorus)
Am
uh, I love when you do it like that
                F
and when you're close up..
give me the shivers..
        C
oh baby you wanna dance
till the sunlight cracks
              G
and when they say the party's over
then we'll bring it right back
and we'll say

Am
uh, I love when you do it like that
                F
and when you're closer..
give me the shivers..
        C
oh baby you wanna dance
till the sunlight cracks
              G
and when they say the party's over
then we'll bring it right back

         Am
into the car..
                        F
on the back seat in the moonlit dark..
                        C
wrap me up between your legs and arms..
                 G
uh, I can't get enough..

                            Am
you know you could tear me apart..
                         F
put me back together and take my heart..
I never thought
             C
that I could love this hard..
                 G
uh, I can't get enough..
mmh, you got me feelin' like

Am
I wanna be that guy,
I wanna kiss your eyes
F
I wanna drink that smile,
I wanna feel like I'm..
C
like my soul's on fire
                    G
I wanna stay up all day
and all night,
yeah you got me singin' like

(Chorus)
Am
uh, I love when you do it like that
                F
and when you're close up..
give me the shivers..
        C
oh baby you wanna dance
till the sunlight cracks
              G
and when they say the party's over
then we'll bring it right back
and we'll say

Am
uh, I love when you do it like that
                F
and when you're closer..
give me the shivers..
        C
oh baby you wanna dance
till the sunlight cracks
              G
and when they say the party's over
then we'll bring it right back

      Am
baby, you are so hot
you make me shiver
         F
with the fire.. you got
this thing is started
        C
I don't want it to stop
                        G
you know you make me shiver..er..er..

      Am
baby, you are so hot
you make me shiver
         F
with the fire.. you got,
this thing is started
        C
I don't want it to stop
                        G
you know you make me shiver..
yeah, you got me singin' like..

(Chorus)
Am
uh, I love when you do it like that
                F
and when you're close up..
give me the shivers..
        C
oh baby you wanna dance
till the sunlight cracks
              G
and when they say the party's over
then we'll bring it right back
and we'll say

Am
uh, I love when you do it like that
                F
and when you're closer..
give me the shivers..
        C
oh baby you wanna dance
till the sunlight cracks
              G
and when they say the party's over
then we'll bring it right back
and we'll say

Am
uh, I love when you do it like that
                F
and when you're closer..
give me the shivers..
        C
oh baby you wanna dance
till the sunlight cracks
              G
and when they say the party's over
then we'll bring it right back, yeah..

