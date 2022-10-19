Chord Gitar Lagu Shivers - Ed Sheeran, Kunci dari Am Mudah Dimainkan

Chord Gitar
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar lagu Shivers dalam artikel berikut ini.
Lagu berjudul Shivers yang dinyanyikan oleh penyanyi asal Inggris Ed Sheeran dirilis pada 10 September 2021.
Chord Gitar Lagu Shivers - Ed Sheeran
Capo di fret 2
(Intro) Am F C G..
Am
I took an arrow to the heart..
I never kissed a mouth
F
that tastes like yours..
C
strawberries and somethin' more..
G
uh yeah, I want it all..
Am
lipstick on my guitar.. (uuh)
fill up the engine,
F
we can drive real far..
C
go dancin' underneath the stars..
G
oh yeah, I want it all..
mmh.. you got me feeling like
Am
I wanna be that guy,
I wanna kiss your eyes
F
I wanna drink that smile,
I wanna feel like I'm..
C
like my soul's on fire
G
I wanna stay up all day
and all night,
yeah you got me singin' like
(Chorus)
Am
uh, I love when you do it like that
F
and when you're close up..
give me the shivers..
C
oh baby you wanna dance
till the sunlight cracks
G
and when they say the party's over
then we'll bring it right back
and we'll say
Am
uh, I love when you do it like that
F
and when you're closer..
give me the shivers..
C
oh baby you wanna dance
till the sunlight cracks
G
and when they say the party's over
then we'll bring it right back
Am
into the car..
F
on the back seat in the moonlit dark..
C
wrap me up between your legs and arms..
G
uh, I can't get enough..
Am
you know you could tear me apart..
F
put me back together and take my heart..
I never thought
C
that I could love this hard..
G
uh, I can't get enough..
mmh, you got me feelin' like
Am
I wanna be that guy,
I wanna kiss your eyes
F
I wanna drink that smile,
I wanna feel like I'm..
C
like my soul's on fire
G
I wanna stay up all day
and all night,
yeah you got me singin' like
(Chorus)
Am
uh, I love when you do it like that
F
and when you're close up..
give me the shivers..
C
oh baby you wanna dance
till the sunlight cracks
G
and when they say the party's over
then we'll bring it right back
and we'll say
Am
uh, I love when you do it like that
F
and when you're closer..
give me the shivers..
C
oh baby you wanna dance
till the sunlight cracks
G
and when they say the party's over
then we'll bring it right back
Am
baby, you are so hot
you make me shiver
F
with the fire.. you got
this thing is started
C
I don't want it to stop
G
you know you make me shiver..er..er..
Am
baby, you are so hot
you make me shiver
F
with the fire.. you got,
this thing is started
C
I don't want it to stop
G
you know you make me shiver..
yeah, you got me singin' like..
(Chorus)
Am
uh, I love when you do it like that
F
and when you're close up..
give me the shivers..
C
oh baby you wanna dance
till the sunlight cracks
G
and when they say the party's over
then we'll bring it right back
and we'll say
Am
uh, I love when you do it like that
F
and when you're closer..
give me the shivers..
C
oh baby you wanna dance
till the sunlight cracks
G
and when they say the party's over
then we'll bring it right back
and we'll say
Am
uh, I love when you do it like that
F
and when you're closer..
give me the shivers..
C
oh baby you wanna dance
till the sunlight cracks
G
and when they say the party's over
then we'll bring it right back, yeah..
