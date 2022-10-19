Chord Gitar Lagu Shivers - Ed Sheeran, Kunci dari Am Mudah Dimainkan

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar lagu Shivers dalam artikel berikut ini.

Lagu berjudul Shivers yang dinyanyikan oleh penyanyi asal Inggris Ed Sheeran dirilis pada 10 September 2021.

Chord Gitar Lagu Shivers - Ed Sheeran

Capo di fret 2

(Intro) Am F C G..

Am

I took an arrow to the heart..

I never kissed a mouth

F

that tastes like yours..

C

strawberries and somethin' more..

G

uh yeah, I want it all..

Am

lipstick on my guitar.. (uuh)

fill up the engine,

F

we can drive real far..

C

go dancin' underneath the stars..

G

oh yeah, I want it all..

mmh.. you got me feeling like

Am

I wanna be that guy,

I wanna kiss your eyes

F

I wanna drink that smile,

I wanna feel like I'm..

C

like my soul's on fire

G

I wanna stay up all day

and all night,

yeah you got me singin' like

(Chorus)

Am

uh, I love when you do it like that

F

and when you're close up..

give me the shivers..

C

oh baby you wanna dance

till the sunlight cracks

G

and when they say the party's over

then we'll bring it right back

and we'll say

Am

uh, I love when you do it like that

F

and when you're closer..

give me the shivers..

C

oh baby you wanna dance

till the sunlight cracks

G

and when they say the party's over

then we'll bring it right back

Am

into the car..

F

on the back seat in the moonlit dark..

C

wrap me up between your legs and arms..

G

uh, I can't get enough..

Am

you know you could tear me apart..

F

put me back together and take my heart..

I never thought

C

that I could love this hard..

G

uh, I can't get enough..

mmh, you got me feelin' like

Am

I wanna be that guy,

I wanna kiss your eyes

F

I wanna drink that smile,

I wanna feel like I'm..

C

like my soul's on fire

G

I wanna stay up all day

and all night,

yeah you got me singin' like

(Chorus)

Am

uh, I love when you do it like that

F

and when you're close up..

give me the shivers..

C

oh baby you wanna dance

till the sunlight cracks

G

and when they say the party's over

then we'll bring it right back

and we'll say

Am

uh, I love when you do it like that

F

and when you're closer..

give me the shivers..

C

oh baby you wanna dance

till the sunlight cracks

G

and when they say the party's over

then we'll bring it right back

Am

baby, you are so hot

you make me shiver

F

with the fire.. you got

this thing is started

C

I don't want it to stop

G

you know you make me shiver..er..er..

Am

baby, you are so hot

you make me shiver

F

with the fire.. you got,

this thing is started

C

I don't want it to stop

G

you know you make me shiver..

yeah, you got me singin' like..

(Chorus)

Am

uh, I love when you do it like that

F

and when you're close up..

give me the shivers..

C

oh baby you wanna dance

till the sunlight cracks

G

and when they say the party's over

then we'll bring it right back

and we'll say

Am

uh, I love when you do it like that

F

and when you're closer..

give me the shivers..

C

oh baby you wanna dance

till the sunlight cracks

G

and when they say the party's over

then we'll bring it right back

and we'll say

Am

uh, I love when you do it like that

F

and when you're closer..

give me the shivers..

C

oh baby you wanna dance

till the sunlight cracks

G

and when they say the party's over

then we'll bring it right back, yeah..

