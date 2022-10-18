Lirik dan Terjemahan Lagu Accidentally in Love - Counting Crows, yang Viral di TikTok

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak lirik dan terjemahan Lagu Accidentally in Love pada artikel ini.

Petikan liriknya yakni 'Melting under blue skies'.

Lagu Accidentally in Love rilis pada 2004.

Lagu Accidentally in Love dinyanyikan oleh Counting Crows dalam album yang bertajuk Shrek 2.

Berikut lirik Lagu Accidentally in Love - Counting Crows

So she said what's the problem baby

What's the problem I don't know

Well maybe I'm in love (love)

Think about it every time

I think about it

Can't stop thinking about it

How much longer will it take to cure this

Just to cure it 'cause I can't ignore it if it's love (love)

Makes me want to turn around and face me

But I don't know nothing about love, oh

Come on, come on

Turn a little faster

Come on, come on

The world will follow after

Come on, come on

Because everybody's after love

So I said I'm a snowball running

Running down into the spring that's coming all this love

Melting under blue skies

Belting out sunlight

Shimmering love

Well baby I surrender

To the strawberry ice cream

Never ever end of all this love

Well I didn't mean to do it

But there's no escaping your love, oh

These lines of lightning mean

We're never alone

Never alone, no, no

Come on, come on

Move a little closer

Come on, come on

I want to hear you whisper

Come on, come on

Settle down inside my love, oh

Come on, come on

Jump a little higher

Come on, come on

If you feel a little lighter

Come on, come on

We were once upon a time in love

We're accidentally in love

Accidentally in love

Accidentally in love

Accidentally in love

Accidentally in love

Accidentally in love

Accidentally in love

Accidentally in love

Accidentally