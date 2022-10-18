Lirik Lagu

Lirik dan Terjemahan Lagu Accidentally in Love - Counting Crows, yang Viral di TikTok

Simak Lirik dan terjemahan Lagu Accidentally in Love - Counting Crows yang rilis pada 2004.

Penulis: Izmi Ulirrosifa
Berikut ini Lirik dan terjemahan Lagu Accidentally in Love - Counting Crows. 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak lirik dan terjemahan Lagu Accidentally in Love pada artikel ini.

Petikan liriknya yakni 'Melting under blue skies'.

Lagu Accidentally in Love rilis pada 2004.

Lagu Accidentally in Love dinyanyikan oleh Counting Crows dalam album yang bertajuk Shrek 2.

Berikut lirik Lagu Accidentally in Love - Counting Crows

So she said what's the problem baby
What's the problem I don't know
Well maybe I'm in love (love)
Think about it every time
I think about it
Can't stop thinking about it

How much longer will it take to cure this
Just to cure it 'cause I can't ignore it if it's love (love)
Makes me want to turn around and face me
But I don't know nothing about love, oh

Come on, come on
Turn a little faster
Come on, come on
The world will follow after
Come on, come on
Because everybody's after love

So I said I'm a snowball running
Running down into the spring that's coming all this love
Melting under blue skies
Belting out sunlight
Shimmering love

Well baby I surrender
To the strawberry ice cream
Never ever end of all this love
Well I didn't mean to do it
But there's no escaping your love, oh

These lines of lightning mean
We're never alone
Never alone, no, no

Come on, come on
Move a little closer
Come on, come on
I want to hear you whisper
Come on, come on
Settle down inside my love, oh

Come on, come on
Jump a little higher
Come on, come on
If you feel a little lighter
Come on, come on

We were once upon a time in love
We're accidentally in love
Accidentally in love
Accidentally in love
Accidentally in love
Accidentally in love
Accidentally in love
Accidentally in love
Accidentally in love
Accidentally

