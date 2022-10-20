Lirik Lagu
Lirik Lagu I Ain't Worried - OneRepublic: But I Ain't Worried 'Bout It Right Now
Berikut ini lirik lagu I Ain't Worried - OneRepublic. Petikan liriknya yakni "But I ain't worried 'bout it right now."
TRIBUNNEWS.COM- Berikut ini lirik lagu I Ain't Worried - OneRepublic.
Lagu I Ain't Worried dirilis pada dalam album bertajuk Top Gun: Maverick.
Video klip lagu I Ain't Worried kini telah ditonton lebih dari 80 juta kali sejak diunggah perdana pada 13 Mei 2022 lalu.
Lirik I Ain't Worried:
I don't know what you've been told
But time is running out, no need to take it slow
I'm stepping to you toe-to-toe
I should be scared, honey, maybe so
But I ain't worried 'bout it right now (right now)
Keeping dreams alive (hey!), 1999, heroes
I ain't worried 'bout it right now (right now)
Swimmin' in the floods (hey!), dancing on the clouds below
I ain't worried 'bout it
I ain't worried 'bout it
Hey!
I don't know what you've been told
But time is running out, so spend it like it's gold
I'm living like I'm nine-zeros
Got no regrets, even when I'm broke, yeah
I'm at my best when I got something I'm wanting to steal
Way too busy for them problems and problems to feel (yeah-yeah)
No stressing, just obsessin' with sealin' the deal
I'll take it in and let it go
But I ain't worried 'bout it right now (right now)
Keeping dreams alive (hey!), 1999, heroes
I ain't worried 'bout it right now (right now)
Swimmin' in the floods (hey!), dancing on the clouds below
I ain't worried 'bout it
I ain't worried 'bout it
Hey!
I ain't worried
(Ooh-ooh, oh-oh, ooh-ooh)
Oh, no-no
I ain't worried 'bout it right now (right now)
Keeping dreams alive (hey!), 1999, heroes
I ain't worried 'bout it right now (right now)
Swimmin' in the floods (hey!), dancing on the clouds below
I ain't worried 'bout it (ooh-aah, aah-ooh)
Hey!
I ain't worried 'bout it (ooh-ahh, aah-ooh)
Hey!
I ain't worried 'bout it
