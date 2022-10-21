Lirik Lagu
Lirik Lagu The Nights - Avicii: He Said One Day You'll Leave This World Behind
Berikut ini lirik lagu The Nights - Avicii. Petikan liriknya yakni "He said one day, you'll leave this world behind."
TRIBUNNEWS.COM- Berikut ini lirik lagu The Nights - Avicii.
Lagu The Nights dirilis pada 2015 lalu dalam album Stories.
Lagu The Nights menjadi populer dan berhasil masuk nominasi Gramiss Award For Electro/Dance Of The Year.
Lirik lagu The Nights:
Once upon a younger year
When all our shadows disappeared
The animals inside came out to play
Went face to face with all our fears
Learned our lessons through the tears
Made memories we knew would never fade
One day, my father, he told me, "Son, don't let it slip away"
He took me in his arms, I heard him say
"When you get older your wild heart will live for younger days
Think of me if ever you're afraid"
He said, "One day, you'll leave this world behind
So live a life you will remember"
My father told me when I was just a child
"These are the nights that never die"
My father told me
"When thunderclouds start pouring down
Light a fire they can't put out
Carve your name into those shining stars"
He said, "Go venture far beyond the shores
Don't forsake this life of yours
I'll guide you home no matter where you are"
One day, my father, he told me, "Son, don't let it slip away"
When I was just a kid, I heard him say
"When you get older your wild heart will live for younger days
Think of me if ever you're afraid"
He said, "One day, you'll leave this world behind
So live a life you will remember"
My father told me when I was just a child
"These are the nights that never die"
My father told me
"These are the nights that never die"
My father told me
My father told me
