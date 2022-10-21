Lirik Lagu The Nights - Avicii: He Said One Day You'll Leave This World Behind

Avicii- Berikut ini lirik lagu The Nights - Avicii. Petikan liriknya yakni "He said one day, you'll leave this world behind."

Lagu The Nights dirilis pada 2015 lalu dalam album Stories.

Lagu The Nights menjadi populer dan berhasil masuk nominasi Gramiss Award For Electro/Dance Of The Year.

Lirik lagu The Nights:

Once upon a younger year

When all our shadows disappeared

The animals inside came out to play

Went face to face with all our fears

Learned our lessons through the tears

Made memories we knew would never fade

One day, my father, he told me, "Son, don't let it slip away"

He took me in his arms, I heard him say

"When you get older your wild heart will live for younger days

Think of me if ever you're afraid"

He said, "One day, you'll leave this world behind

So live a life you will remember"

My father told me when I was just a child

"These are the nights that never die"

My father told me

"When thunderclouds start pouring down

Light a fire they can't put out

Carve your name into those shining stars"

He said, "Go venture far beyond the shores

Don't forsake this life of yours

I'll guide you home no matter where you are"

One day, my father, he told me, "Son, don't let it slip away"

When I was just a kid, I heard him say

"When you get older your wild heart will live for younger days

Think of me if ever you're afraid"

He said, "One day, you'll leave this world behind

So live a life you will remember"

My father told me when I was just a child

"These are the nights that never die"

My father told me

"These are the nights that never die"

My father told me

My father told me

