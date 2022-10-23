Lirik dan Terjemahan Lagu Anti-Hero - Taylor Swift, Trending di YouTube

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak lirik dan terjemahan Lagu Anti-Hero dalam artikel ini.

Petikan liriknya yakni 'I wake up screaming from dreaming'.

Lagu Anti-Hero baru saja rilis pada Jumat, 21 Oktober 2022.

Lagu Anti-Hero dinyanyikan oleh Taylor Swift dalam album yang bertajuk Midnights.

Lirik Lagu Lirik Lagu Anti-Hero - Taylor Swift

I have this thing where I get older, but just never wiser

Midnights become my afternoons

When my depression works the graveyard shift

All of the people I've ghosted stand there in the room

I should not be left to my own devices

They come with prices and vices, I end up in crisis

(Tale as old as time)

I wake up screaming from dreaming

One day I'll watch as you're leaving

'Cause you got tired of my scheming

(For the last time)

It's me

Hi

I'm the problem, it's me

At teatime

Everybody agrees

I'll stare directly at the sun, but never in the mirror

It must be exhausting always rooting for the anti-hero

Sometimes I feel like everybody is a sexy baby

And I'm a monster on the hill

Too big to hang out

Slowly lurching toward your favorite city

Pierced through the heart but never killed

Did you hear my covert narcissism

I disguise as altruism like some kind of congressman?

(Tale as old as time)

I wake up screaming from dreaming

One day I'll watch as you're leaving and life will lose all its meaning

(For the last time)

It's me

Hi

I'm the problem, it's me

(I'm the problem, it's me)

At teatime

Everybody agrees

I'll stare directly at the sun, but never in the mirror

It must be exhausting always rooting for the anti-hero

I have this dream my daughter-in-law kills me for the money

She thinks I left them in the will

The family gathers 'round and reads it

And then someone screams out

"She's laughing up at us from hell!"

It's me

Hi

I'm the problem, it's me

It's me

Hi

I'm the problem, it's me

It's me

Hi

Everybody agrees

Everybody agrees