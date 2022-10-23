Lirik Lagu
Lirik dan Terjemahan Lagu Anti-Hero - Taylor Swift, Trending di YouTube
Simak Lirik dan Terjemahan Lagu Anti-Hero - Taylor Swift dalam artikel berikut ini.
Penulis: Izmi Ulirrosifa
Editor: bunga pradipta p
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak lirik dan terjemahan Lagu Anti-Hero dalam artikel ini.
Petikan liriknya yakni 'I wake up screaming from dreaming'.
Lagu Anti-Hero baru saja rilis pada Jumat, 21 Oktober 2022.
Lagu Anti-Hero dinyanyikan oleh Taylor Swift dalam album yang bertajuk Midnights.
I have this thing where I get older, but just never wiser
Midnights become my afternoons
When my depression works the graveyard shift
All of the people I've ghosted stand there in the room
I should not be left to my own devices
They come with prices and vices, I end up in crisis
(Tale as old as time)
I wake up screaming from dreaming
One day I'll watch as you're leaving
'Cause you got tired of my scheming
(For the last time)
It's me
Hi
I'm the problem, it's me
At teatime
Everybody agrees
I'll stare directly at the sun, but never in the mirror
It must be exhausting always rooting for the anti-hero
Sometimes I feel like everybody is a sexy baby
And I'm a monster on the hill
Too big to hang out
Slowly lurching toward your favorite city
Pierced through the heart but never killed
Did you hear my covert narcissism
I disguise as altruism like some kind of congressman?
(Tale as old as time)
I wake up screaming from dreaming
One day I'll watch as you're leaving and life will lose all its meaning
(For the last time)
It's me
Hi
I'm the problem, it's me
(I'm the problem, it's me)
At teatime
Everybody agrees
I'll stare directly at the sun, but never in the mirror
It must be exhausting always rooting for the anti-hero
I have this dream my daughter-in-law kills me for the money
She thinks I left them in the will
The family gathers 'round and reads it
And then someone screams out
"She's laughing up at us from hell!"
It's me
Hi
I'm the problem, it's me
It's me
Hi
I'm the problem, it's me
It's me
Hi
Everybody agrees
Everybody agrees