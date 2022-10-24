Chord Gitar In My Remains - Linkin Park: Like An Army Falling One By One By One

Chord Gitar

Chord Gitar In My Remains - Linkin Park

Chord gitar In My Remains - Linkin Park, dari kunci Dm: Like an army. Falling. One by one by one. Now in my remains. One by one, one by one.

Berikut ini chord gitar In My Remains - Linkin Park, mulai dari kunci Dm. 

Berikut ini chord gitar dan lirik lagu In My Remains yang dinyanyikan oleh Linkin Park.

Lagu In My Remains tergabung dalam album Living Things (2012).

Selengkapnya, simak chord gitar berikut ini.

Chord Gitar In My Remains - Linkin Park

[Intro] Dm, Am, C, G (x3)

[Verse 1]

Am        Dm
Separate. Sifting through the wreckage

         G            Am    
I can't concentrate. Searching for a message

        Am             Dm
in that fear and pain. Broken down and waiting for

   G               Am    
a chance to feel alive

[Hook]

       F     Am          C                  G
Now in my remains, are promises that never came.

           F       Am      C                     G
Set this silence free. To wash away the worst of me.

[Verse 2]

Am           Dm                
Come apart. Falling in the cracks

           G            Am
of every broken heart. Digging through the wreckage

        Am         Dm
of your disregard. Sinking down and waiting for

   G               Am
a chance to feel alive

[Hook]

       F     Am          C                  G
Now in my remains, are promises that never came.

           F       Am      C                     G
Set this silence free. To wash away the worst of me.

[Bridge]

         Dm   Am       C             G
Like an army. Falling. One by one by one (x4)

[Hook]

       F     Am
Now in my remains (one by one, one by one)

      C                  G
Are promises that never came (one by one by one)

           F       Am
Set this silence free (one by one, one by one)

    C                     G
To wash away the worst of me (one by one by one)

[Outro]

        Dm    Am
Like an army. Falling (one by one, one by one)

C              G
One by one by one

        Dm    Am       C             G
Like an army. Falling one by one by one

