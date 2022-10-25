Lirik Lagu Lavender Haze - Taylor Swift: I Feel The Lavender Haze Creeping Up on Me

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak lirik lagu Lavender Haze dalam artikel berikut ini.

Petikan liriknya yakni 'I feel the lavender haze creeping up on me'.

Lagu berjudul Lavender Haze baru saja dirilis pada 21 Oktober 2022 dan dinyanyikan oleh Taylor Swift.

Lirik Lagu Lavender Haze - Taylor Swift

Meet me at midnight

Oooh oooh oooh woah

Staring at the ceiling with you

Oh, you don't ever say too much

And you don't really read into

My melancholia

I been under scrutiny (Yeah, oh yeah)

You handle it beautifully (Yeah, oh yeah)

All this shit is new to me (Yeah, oh yeah)

I feel the lavender haze creeping up on me

Surreal

I'm damned if I do give a damn what people say

No deal

The 1950s shit they want from me

I just wanna stay in that lavender haze

Oooh oooh oooh woah

All they keep asking me (All they keep asking me)

Is if I'm gonna be your bride The only kinda girl they see (Only kinda girl they see)

Is a one night or a wife I find it dizzying (Yeah, oh yeah)

They're bringing up my history (Yeah, oh yeah) But you weren't even listening (Yeah, oh yeah)

I feel the lavender haze creeping up on me

Surreal

I'm damned if I do give a damn what people say

No deal

The 1950s shit they want from me

I just wanna stay in that lavender haze

That lavender haze

Talk your talk and go viral

I just need this love spiral

Get it off your chest

Get it off my desk

I feel (I feel) the lavender haze creeping up on me

Surreal

I'm damned if I do give a damn what people say

No deal (No deal)

The 1950s shit they want from me

I just wanna stay in that lavender haze

Oooh oooh oooh woah

Get it off your chest

Get it off my desk

That lavender haze

I just wanna stay

I just wanna stay in that lavender haze

