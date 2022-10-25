Lirik Lagu

Lirik Lagu Lavender Haze - Taylor Swift: I Feel The Lavender Haze Creeping Up on Me

Simak lirik lagu Lavender Haze oleh penyanyi Taylor Swift dalam artikel berikut ini.

zoom-inlihat foto Lirik Lagu Lavender Haze - Taylor Swift: I Feel The Lavender Haze Creeping Up on Me
Kolase Tribunnews/ Instagram @taylorswift
Berikut lirik lagu Lavender Haze oleh Taylor Swift dalam artikel ini, lirik i feel the lavender haze creeping up on me. 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak lirik lagu Lavender Haze dalam artikel berikut ini.

Petikan liriknya yakni 'I feel the lavender haze creeping up on me'.

Lagu berjudul Lavender Haze baru saja dirilis pada 21 Oktober 2022 dan dinyanyikan oleh Taylor Swift.

Baca juga: Lirik dan Terjemahan Lagu Closure - Pamungkas: Iam Better Off Without You

Lirik Lagu Lavender Haze - Taylor Swift

Meet me at midnight
Oooh oooh oooh woah

Staring at the ceiling with you
Oh, you don't ever say too much
And you don't really read into
My melancholia
I been under scrutiny (Yeah, oh yeah)
You handle it beautifully (Yeah, oh yeah)
All this shit is new to me (Yeah, oh yeah)

I feel the lavender haze creeping up on me
Surreal
I'm damned if I do give a damn what people say
No deal
The 1950s shit they want from me
I just wanna stay in that lavender haze
Oooh oooh oooh woah

All they keep asking me (All they keep asking me)
Is if I'm gonna be your bride The only kinda girl they see (Only kinda girl they see)
Is a one night or a wife I find it dizzying (Yeah, oh yeah)
They're bringing up my history (Yeah, oh yeah) But you weren't even listening (Yeah, oh yeah)

I feel the lavender haze creeping up on me
Surreal
I'm damned if I do give a damn what people say
No deal
The 1950s shit they want from me
I just wanna stay in that lavender haze
That lavender haze

Talk your talk and go viral
I just need this love spiral
Get it off your chest
Get it off my desk

I feel (I feel) the lavender haze creeping up on me
Surreal
I'm damned if I do give a damn what people say
No deal (No deal)
The 1950s shit they want from me
I just wanna stay in that lavender haze

Oooh oooh oooh woah
Get it off your chest
Get it off my desk
That lavender haze
I just wanna stay
I just wanna stay in that lavender haze

Baca juga: Chord Gitar Stay Together For The Kids dari Blink-182, Kunci dari C: Its Hard To Wake Up

(Tribunnews.com)

Sumber: TribunSolo.com
Tags
Lavender Haze
Lavender Haze - Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift
Lirik Lagu
Baca Juga
KOMENTAR

BERITA TERKINI

berita POPULER

© 2022 TRIBUNnews.com,a subsidiary of KG Media.
All Right Reserved
About Us
Help
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Contact Us
Pedoman Media Siber
Redaksi
Info iklan