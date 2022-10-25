Lirik Lagu
Lirik Lagu Lavender Haze - Taylor Swift: I Feel The Lavender Haze Creeping Up on Me
Simak lirik lagu Lavender Haze oleh penyanyi Taylor Swift dalam artikel berikut ini.
Penulis: Indah Aprilin Cahyani
Editor: Ayu Miftakhul Husna
Petikan liriknya yakni 'I feel the lavender haze creeping up on me'.
Lagu berjudul Lavender Haze baru saja dirilis pada 21 Oktober 2022 dan dinyanyikan oleh Taylor Swift.
Meet me at midnight
Oooh oooh oooh woah
Staring at the ceiling with you
Oh, you don't ever say too much
And you don't really read into
My melancholia
I been under scrutiny (Yeah, oh yeah)
You handle it beautifully (Yeah, oh yeah)
All this shit is new to me (Yeah, oh yeah)
I feel the lavender haze creeping up on me
Surreal
I'm damned if I do give a damn what people say
No deal
The 1950s shit they want from me
I just wanna stay in that lavender haze
Oooh oooh oooh woah
All they keep asking me (All they keep asking me)
Is if I'm gonna be your bride The only kinda girl they see (Only kinda girl they see)
Is a one night or a wife I find it dizzying (Yeah, oh yeah)
They're bringing up my history (Yeah, oh yeah) But you weren't even listening (Yeah, oh yeah)
I feel the lavender haze creeping up on me
Surreal
I'm damned if I do give a damn what people say
No deal
The 1950s shit they want from me
I just wanna stay in that lavender haze
That lavender haze
Talk your talk and go viral
I just need this love spiral
Get it off your chest
Get it off my desk
I feel (I feel) the lavender haze creeping up on me
Surreal
I'm damned if I do give a damn what people say
No deal (No deal)
The 1950s shit they want from me
I just wanna stay in that lavender haze
Oooh oooh oooh woah
Get it off your chest
Get it off my desk
That lavender haze
I just wanna stay
I just wanna stay in that lavender haze
