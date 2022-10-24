Chord Gitar

Chord Gitar Stay Together For The Kids dari Blink-182, Kunci dari C: It's Hard To Wake Up

Inilah chord gitar dan lirik lagu Stay Together For The Kids dari Blink-182. Lengkap dengan video klipnya.

zoom-inlihat foto Chord Gitar Stay Together For The Kids dari Blink-182, Kunci dari C: It's Hard To Wake Up
Freepik
Ilustrasi chord gitar - Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu Stay Together For The Kids dari Blink-182. 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu Stay Together For The Kids yang dipopulerkan oleh Blink-182.

Lagu Stay Together For The Kids termuat dalam album Blink-182 yang bertajuk Take Off Your Pants and Jacket.

Lagu ciptaan Tom DeLongue ini dirilis pada tahun 2002.

Stay Together For The Kids dari Blink-182

[Verse 1]

C
It's hard to wake up
Am
When the shades have been pulled shut
G
This house is haunted, it's so pathetic, it makes no sense at all
C
I'm ripe with things to say
Am
The words rot and fall away
G
If a stupid poem could fix this home I'd read it every day

[Chorus]

F                           C                        F                                              C
So here's your holiday, hope you enjoy it this time, you gave it all away
                F                                          C
It was mine, so when you're dead and gone
                 F                                                        C
Will you remember this night, twenty years now lost? It's not right

Post-Chorus: C, C/B, Am, G (x2)

[Verse 2]

 

C
Their anger hurts my ears
Am
Been running strong for seven years
G
Rather than fix the problems, they never solve them, it makes no sense at all
C
I see them every day
Am
We get along so why can't they?
G
If this is what he wants, and it's what she wants, then why's there so much pain?

[Chorus]

F                           C                        F                                              C
So here's your holiday, hope you enjoy it this time, you gave it all away
                F                                          C
It was mine, so when you're dead and gone
                 F                                                        C
Will you remember this night, twenty years now lost? It's not right

Interlude: C, G, F, G x4

Instrumental: F, C x2

[Chorus]

F                           C                        F                                              C
So here's your holiday, hope you enjoy it this time, you gave it all away
               F                                           C
It was mine, so when you're dead and gone
                 F                                                        C
Will you remember this night, twenty years now lost? It's not right
                    F
It's not right
              C
It's not right
                 F
It's not right
              C
It's not right

F C

Baca juga: Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu I Live My Live for You - FireHouse

Baca juga: Chord Gitar Roads Untraveled - Linkin Park: Weep Not For Roads Untraveled

(Tribunnews.com)

Sumber: TribunSolo.com
Tags
chord gitar
Chord Gitar Stay Together For The Kids
Stay Together For The Kids
Blink-182
Baca Juga
KOMENTAR

BERITA TERKINI

berita POPULER

© 2022 TRIBUNnews.com,a subsidiary of KG Media.
All Right Reserved
About Us
Help
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Contact Us
Pedoman Media Siber
Redaksi
Info iklan