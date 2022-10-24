Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar Stay Together For The Kids dari Blink-182, Kunci dari C: It's Hard To Wake Up
Inilah chord gitar dan lirik lagu Stay Together For The Kids dari Blink-182. Lengkap dengan video klipnya.
Penulis: Yurika Nendri Novianingsih
Editor: bunga pradipta p
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu Stay Together For The Kids yang dipopulerkan oleh Blink-182.
Lagu Stay Together For The Kids termuat dalam album Blink-182 yang bertajuk Take Off Your Pants and Jacket.
Lagu ciptaan Tom DeLongue ini dirilis pada tahun 2002.
Stay Together For The Kids dari Blink-182
[Verse 1]
C
It's hard to wake up
Am
When the shades have been pulled shut
G
This house is haunted, it's so pathetic, it makes no sense at all
C
I'm ripe with things to say
Am
The words rot and fall away
G
If a stupid poem could fix this home I'd read it every day
[Chorus]
F C F C
So here's your holiday, hope you enjoy it this time, you gave it all away
F C
It was mine, so when you're dead and gone
F C
Will you remember this night, twenty years now lost? It's not right
Post-Chorus: C, C/B, Am, G (x2)
[Verse 2]
C
Their anger hurts my ears
Am
Been running strong for seven years
G
Rather than fix the problems, they never solve them, it makes no sense at all
C
I see them every day
Am
We get along so why can't they?
G
If this is what he wants, and it's what she wants, then why's there so much pain?
[Chorus]
F C F C
So here's your holiday, hope you enjoy it this time, you gave it all away
F C
It was mine, so when you're dead and gone
F C
Will you remember this night, twenty years now lost? It's not right
Interlude: C, G, F, G x4
Instrumental: F, C x2
[Chorus]
F C F C
So here's your holiday, hope you enjoy it this time, you gave it all away
F C
It was mine, so when you're dead and gone
F C
Will you remember this night, twenty years now lost? It's not right
F
It's not right
C
It's not right
F
It's not right
C
It's not right
F C
Baca juga: Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu I Live My Live for You - FireHouse
Baca juga: Chord Gitar Roads Untraveled - Linkin Park: Weep Not For Roads Untraveled
(Tribunnews.com)