Chord Gitar Stay Together For The Kids dari Blink-182, Kunci dari C: It's Hard To Wake Up

Stay Together For The Kids dari Blink-182

[Verse 1]

C

It's hard to wake up

Am

When the shades have been pulled shut

G

This house is haunted, it's so pathetic, it makes no sense at all

C

I'm ripe with things to say

Am

The words rot and fall away

G

If a stupid poem could fix this home I'd read it every day

[Chorus]

F C F C

So here's your holiday, hope you enjoy it this time, you gave it all away

F C

It was mine, so when you're dead and gone

F C

Will you remember this night, twenty years now lost? It's not right

Post-Chorus: C, C/B, Am, G (x2)

[Verse 2]

C

Their anger hurts my ears

Am

Been running strong for seven years

G

Rather than fix the problems, they never solve them, it makes no sense at all

C

I see them every day

Am

We get along so why can't they?

G

If this is what he wants, and it's what she wants, then why's there so much pain?

[Chorus]

F C F C

So here's your holiday, hope you enjoy it this time, you gave it all away

F C

It was mine, so when you're dead and gone

F C

Will you remember this night, twenty years now lost? It's not right

Interlude: C, G, F, G x4

Instrumental: F, C x2

[Chorus]

F C F C

So here's your holiday, hope you enjoy it this time, you gave it all away

F C

It was mine, so when you're dead and gone

F C

Will you remember this night, twenty years now lost? It's not right

F

It's not right

C

It's not right

F

It's not right

C

It's not right

F C

