Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Anti-Hero - Taylor Swift, Viral di TikTok: It's Me Hi, I'm The Problem

Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu berjudul Anti-Hero oleh Taylor Swift, viral di TikTok dan trending di YouTube.

Tangkapan layar YouTube Taylor Swift
Video klip Anti-Hero dari Taylor Swift 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu berjudul Anti-Hero yang dinyanyikan oleh penyanyi Taylor Swift.

Lagu Anti-Hero kini tengah viral di TikTok dengan kutipan lirik: It’s me, Hi I’m the problem, it’s me.

Video klip lagu Anti-Hero telah rilis di kanal YouTube Taylor Swift pada 21 Oktober 2022.

Hingga kini klip tersebut telah ditonton lebih dari 32 juta kali dan trending di YouTube.

Anti-Hero masuk dalam daftar lagu di album dengan nama yang sama.

Chord Gitar Anti-Hero - Taylor Swift:

[Verse 1]

A E                   B         C#m

I have this thing where I get older but just never wiser

A    E               B C#m

Midnights become my afternoons

A     E              B

When my depression works the graveyard shift

   C#m       A         E               B C#m

All of the people I’ve ghosted stand there in the room

[Pre-chorus 1]

  A         E            B

I should not be left to my own devices

  C#m              A

They come with prices and vices

  E             B       C#m

I end up in crisis (Tale as old as time)

A    E                 B

  I wake up screaming from dreaming

     C#m                 A

One day I’ll watch as you’re leaving

       E               B

Cause you got tired of my scheming

      C#m

(For the last time)

[Chorus]

A   E

It’s me, hi

B          C#m

I’m the problem, it’s me

  A   E  B   C#m

At tea time, everybody agrees

A       E             B

I’ll stare directly at the sun

      C#m

But never in the mirror

A         E

It must be exhausting

     B     C#m

Always rooting for the anti-hero

[Verse 2]

A        E          B C#m

Sometimes I feel like everybody is a sexy baby

A      E           B C#m

And I’m a monster on the hill

A      E              B         C#m

Too big to hang out, slowly lurching toward your favorite city

A           E                     B C#m

Pierced through the heart, but never killed

[Pre-chorus 2]

A     E             B   C#m         A

  Did you hear my covert narcissism I disguise as altruism

E                B                 C#m

Like some kind of congressman (Tale as old as time)

A    E                 B

  I wake up screaming from dreaming

     C#m                 A

One day I’ll watch as you’re leaving

     E                B

And life will lose all its meaning

      C#m

(For the last time)

[Chorus]

A   E

It’s me, hi

B          C#m

I’m the problem, it’s me

  A   E  B   C#m

At tea time, everybody agrees

A       E             B

I’ll stare directly at the sun

      C#m

But never in the mirror

A         E

It must be exhausting

     B     C#m

Always rooting for the anti-hero

[Bridge]

A     E               B         C#m

I have this dream my daughter-in-law kills me for the money

A     E                   B C#m

She thinks I left them in the will

A    E                B                 C#m

The family gathers around and reads it and someone screams out

A      E                B C#m

“She’s laughing up at us from hell!”

A   E

It’s me, hi,

B          C#m

I’m the problem, it’s me

A   E

It’s me, hi

B   C#m

I’m the problem, it’s me

A   E   B C#m

It’s me, hi, everybody agrees

  A   E   B C#m

Everybody agrees…

[Chorus]

A   E

It’s me, hi

B          C#m

I’m the problem, it’s me

  A   E  B   C#m

At tea time, everybody agrees

A       E             B

I’ll stare directly at the sun

      C#m

But never in the mirror

A         E

It must be exhausting

     B     C#m

Always rooting for the anti-hero.

Video Klip Anti-Hero - Taylor Swift:

