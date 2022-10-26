Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Anti-Hero - Taylor Swift, Viral di TikTok: It's Me Hi, I'm The Problem

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu berjudul Anti-Hero yang dinyanyikan oleh penyanyi Taylor Swift.

Lagu Anti-Hero kini tengah viral di TikTok dengan kutipan lirik: It’s me, Hi I’m the problem, it’s me.

Video klip lagu Anti-Hero telah rilis di kanal YouTube Taylor Swift pada 21 Oktober 2022.

Hingga kini klip tersebut telah ditonton lebih dari 32 juta kali dan trending di YouTube.

Anti-Hero masuk dalam daftar lagu di album dengan nama yang sama.

Chord Gitar Anti-Hero - Taylor Swift:

[Verse 1]

A E B C#m

I have this thing where I get older but just never wiser

A E B C#m

Midnights become my afternoons

A E B

When my depression works the graveyard shift

C#m A E B C#m

All of the people I’ve ghosted stand there in the room

[Pre-chorus 1]

A E B

I should not be left to my own devices

C#m A

They come with prices and vices

E B C#m

I end up in crisis (Tale as old as time)

A E B

I wake up screaming from dreaming

C#m A

One day I’ll watch as you’re leaving

E B

Cause you got tired of my scheming

C#m

(For the last time)

[Chorus]

A E

It’s me, hi

B C#m

I’m the problem, it’s me

A E B C#m

At tea time, everybody agrees

A E B

I’ll stare directly at the sun

C#m

But never in the mirror

A E

It must be exhausting

B C#m

Always rooting for the anti-hero

[Verse 2]

A E B C#m

Sometimes I feel like everybody is a sexy baby

A E B C#m

And I’m a monster on the hill

A E B C#m

Too big to hang out, slowly lurching toward your favorite city

A E B C#m

Pierced through the heart, but never killed

[Pre-chorus 2]

A E B C#m A

Did you hear my covert narcissism I disguise as altruism

E B C#m

Like some kind of congressman (Tale as old as time)

A E B

I wake up screaming from dreaming

C#m A

One day I’ll watch as you’re leaving

E B

And life will lose all its meaning

C#m

(For the last time)

[Chorus]

A E

It’s me, hi

B C#m

I’m the problem, it’s me

A E B C#m

At tea time, everybody agrees

A E B

I’ll stare directly at the sun

C#m

But never in the mirror

A E

It must be exhausting

B C#m

Always rooting for the anti-hero

[Bridge]

A E B C#m

I have this dream my daughter-in-law kills me for the money

A E B C#m

She thinks I left them in the will

A E B C#m

The family gathers around and reads it and someone screams out

A E B C#m

“She’s laughing up at us from hell!”

A E

It’s me, hi,

B C#m

I’m the problem, it’s me

A E

It’s me, hi

B C#m

I’m the problem, it’s me

A E B C#m

It’s me, hi, everybody agrees

A E B C#m

Everybody agrees…

[Chorus]

A E

It’s me, hi

B C#m

I’m the problem, it’s me

A E B C#m

At tea time, everybody agrees

A E B

I’ll stare directly at the sun

C#m

But never in the mirror

A E

It must be exhausting

B C#m

Always rooting for the anti-hero.

