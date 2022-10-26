Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Anti-Hero - Taylor Swift, Viral di TikTok: It's Me Hi, I'm The Problem
Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu berjudul Anti-Hero oleh Taylor Swift, viral di TikTok dan trending di YouTube.
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu berjudul Anti-Hero yang dinyanyikan oleh penyanyi Taylor Swift.
Lagu Anti-Hero kini tengah viral di TikTok dengan kutipan lirik: It’s me, Hi I’m the problem, it’s me.
Video klip lagu Anti-Hero telah rilis di kanal YouTube Taylor Swift pada 21 Oktober 2022.
Hingga kini klip tersebut telah ditonton lebih dari 32 juta kali dan trending di YouTube.
Anti-Hero masuk dalam daftar lagu di album dengan nama yang sama.
Chord Gitar Anti-Hero - Taylor Swift:
[Verse 1]
A E B C#m
I have this thing where I get older but just never wiser
A E B C#m
Midnights become my afternoons
A E B
When my depression works the graveyard shift
C#m A E B C#m
All of the people I’ve ghosted stand there in the room
[Pre-chorus 1]
A E B
I should not be left to my own devices
C#m A
They come with prices and vices
E B C#m
I end up in crisis (Tale as old as time)
A E B
I wake up screaming from dreaming
C#m A
One day I’ll watch as you’re leaving
E B
Cause you got tired of my scheming
C#m
(For the last time)
[Chorus]
A E
It’s me, hi
B C#m
I’m the problem, it’s me
A E B C#m
At tea time, everybody agrees
A E B
I’ll stare directly at the sun
C#m
But never in the mirror
A E
It must be exhausting
B C#m
Always rooting for the anti-hero
[Verse 2]
A E B C#m
Sometimes I feel like everybody is a sexy baby
A E B C#m
And I’m a monster on the hill
A E B C#m
Too big to hang out, slowly lurching toward your favorite city
A E B C#m
Pierced through the heart, but never killed
[Pre-chorus 2]
A E B C#m A
Did you hear my covert narcissism I disguise as altruism
E B C#m
Like some kind of congressman (Tale as old as time)
A E B
I wake up screaming from dreaming
C#m A
One day I’ll watch as you’re leaving
E B
And life will lose all its meaning
C#m
(For the last time)
[Chorus]
A E
It’s me, hi
B C#m
I’m the problem, it’s me
A E B C#m
At tea time, everybody agrees
A E B
I’ll stare directly at the sun
C#m
But never in the mirror
A E
It must be exhausting
B C#m
Always rooting for the anti-hero
[Bridge]
A E B C#m
I have this dream my daughter-in-law kills me for the money
A E B C#m
She thinks I left them in the will
A E B C#m
The family gathers around and reads it and someone screams out
A E B C#m
“She’s laughing up at us from hell!”
A E
It’s me, hi,
B C#m
I’m the problem, it’s me
A E
It’s me, hi
B C#m
I’m the problem, it’s me
A E B C#m
It’s me, hi, everybody agrees
A E B C#m
Everybody agrees…
[Chorus]
A E
It’s me, hi
B C#m
I’m the problem, it’s me
A E B C#m
At tea time, everybody agrees
A E B
I’ll stare directly at the sun
C#m
But never in the mirror
A E
It must be exhausting
B C#m
Always rooting for the anti-hero.
Video Klip Anti-Hero - Taylor Swift:
