Chord Gitar Don't Stay - Linkin Park, dari Kunci E: Don't Stay Forget Our Memories

Chord Gitar Don't Stay - Linkin Park

[Verse 1]

E Am E

Sometimes I need to remember just to breathe

E A

Sometimes I need you to stay away from me

E Am E

Sometimes I'm in disbelief I didn't know

E A

Somehow I need you to go

[Chorus]

E

Don't stay

A

Forget our memories

D A

Forget our possibilities

Em C D

What you were changing me into

C

Just give me myself back and

E

Don't stay

A

Forget our memories

D A

Forget our possibilities

Em C D

Take all your faithlessness with you

A

Just give me myself back and

E

Don't stay

[Verse 2]

E Am

Sometimes I feel like I trusted you too well

E A

Sometimes I just feel like screaming at myself

E Am

Sometimes I'm in disbelief I didn't know

E A

Somehow I need to be alone

[Chorus]

E

Don't stay

A

Forget our memories

D A

Forget our possibilities

Em C D

What you were changing me into

C

Just give me myself back and

E

Don't stay

A

Forget our memories

D A

Forget our possibilities

Em C D

Take all your faithlessness with you

A

Just give me myself back and

E

Don't stay

[Bridge]

E A D A

I don't need you anymore, I don't want to be ignored

E A D A

I don't need one more day of you wasting me away

E A D A

I don't need you anymore, I don't want to be ignored

E A D A

I don't need one more day of you wasting me away

A

With no apologies

[Chorus]

E

Don't stay

A

Forget our memories

D A

Forget our possibilities

Em C D

What you were changing me into

C

Just give me myself back and

E

Don't stay

A

Forget our memories

D A

Forget our possibilities

Em C D

Take all your faithlessness with you

A

Just give me myself back and

E

Don't stay

