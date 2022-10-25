Chord Gitar Don't Stay - Linkin Park, dari Kunci E: Don't Stay Forget Our Memories

Chord Gitar

Freepik
Ilustrasi chord gitar. Berikut ini chord gitar Don't Stay - Linkin Park, mulai dari Kunci E. 

Lagu Don't Stay tergabung dalam album Meteora (2003).

Chord Gitar Don't Stay - Linkin Park

[Verse 1]

E                                Am                         E
Sometimes I need to remember just to breathe

E                                            A
Sometimes I need you to stay away from me

E                                         Am              E
Sometimes I'm in disbelief I didn't know

E                           A
Somehow I need you to go

[Chorus]

     E
Don't stay

         A
Forget our memories

       D                    A
Forget our possibilities

 Em                C                      D
What you were changing me into

                        C
Just give me myself back and

 E
Don't stay

                     A
Forget our memories

  D                      A
Forget our possibilities

Em                   C                     D
Take all your faithlessness with you

                       A
Just give me myself back and

    E
Don't stay

[Verse 2]

        E                                        Am
Sometimes I feel like I trusted you too well

         E                                                A
Sometimes I just feel like screaming at myself

 E                              Am
Sometimes I'm in disbelief I didn't know

E                                A
Somehow I need to be alone

[Chorus]

      E
Don't stay

           A
Forget our memories

       D                    A
Forget our possibilities

 Em                C                      D
What you were changing me into

                        C
Just give me myself back and

 E
Don't stay

                     A
Forget our memories

  D                      A
Forget our possibilities

Em                   C                     D
Take all your faithlessness with you

                       A
Just give me myself back and

    E
Don't stay

[Bridge]

                     E            A                     D                  A
I don't need you anymore, I don't want to be ignored

                     E             A                     D                A
I don't need one more day of you wasting me away

                   E             A                D                       A
I don't need you anymore, I don't want to be ignored

                      E               A                D                A
I don't need one more day of you wasting me away

 A
With no apologies

[Chorus]

      E
Don't stay

           A
Forget our memories

       D                    A
Forget our possibilities

 Em                C                      D
What you were changing me into

                        C
Just give me myself back and

 E
Don't stay

                     A
Forget our memories

  D                      A
Forget our possibilities

Em                   C                     D
Take all your faithlessness with you

                       A
Just give me myself back and

    E
Don't stay

