Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Love of My Life - Queen

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Inilah chord gitar dan lirik lagu Love of My Life dari Queen.

Lagu Love of My Life ini rilis tahun 1975 lalu di album "A Night At The Opera"

Di album tersebut juga terdapat lagu paling hits dari Queen, Bohemian Rhapsody.

Love of My Life - Queen

D Bm Em A

D Bm G D E

A F#m

Love of my life - you've hurt me,

Bm E E7

You've broken my heart and now you leave me.

A A7 D

Love of my life can't you see?

Bm F#m

Bring it back, bring it back,

G D G D Bm Em A D

Don't take it away from me, because you don't know, what it means to me.

A F#m

Love of my life don't leave me,

Bm E E7

You've taken my love, and now desert me,

A A7 D

Love of my life can't you see,

Bm F#m

Bring it back, bring it back,

G D G D Bm Em A D

Don't take it away from me because you don't know - what it means to me.

Bm F#m

You will remember - When this is blown over

G D

And everything's all by the way -

Bm F#m B Cdim B

When I grow older I will be there at your side to remind you

Em A D

How I still love you - still love you.

Bm F#m

Hurry back - hurry back,

G D

Please bring it back home to me,

G D Bm Em A D

because you don't know what it means to me -

Bm

Love of my life

F#m Em Gm D

Love of my life ...

(Tribunnews.com)