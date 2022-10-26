Adele - Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Set Fire To The Rain - Adele

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu Set Fire To The Rain - Adele di dalam artikel ini.

Lagu Set Fire To The Rain telah dirilis Adele pada 4 Maret 2015 di kanal YouTube-nya.

Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Set Fire To The Rain - Adele:

[Intro]

Am C G Dm

[Verse 1]

Am C

I let it fall, my heart

G Dm

And as it fell, you rose to claim it

Am C

It was dark and I was over

G Dm

Until you kissed my lips and you saved me

Am C

My hands, they're strong

G Dm

but my knees were far too weak

Am C

To stand in your arms

G G

without falling to your feet

[Pre-chorus]

F Dm

But there's a side to you that I never knew, never knew

Am Am

All the things you'd say, they were never true, never true

F G

And the games you'd play, you would always win, always win

[Chorus]

Am Am/B Am

But I set fire to the rain

G G/A G

Watched it pour as I touched your face

Dm

Well, it burned while I cried

Dm F Am G

'Cause I heard it screaming out your name, your name

[Verse 2]

Am C

When I lay with you

G Dm

I could stay there, close my eyes

Am C

feel you here forever

G G

You and me together, nothing is better

[Pre-chorus]

F Dm

'Cause there's a side to you that I never knew, never knew

Am Am

All the things you'd say, they were never true, never true

F G

And the games you'd play, you would always win, always win

[Chorus]

Am Am/B Am

But I set fire to the rain

G G/A G

Watched it pour as I touched your face

Dm

Well, it burned while I cried

Dm F Am G

'Cause I heard it screaming out your name, your name

Am Am/B Am

I set fire to the rain

G G/A G

And I threw us into the flames

Dm

When we fell, somethin' died

Dm F Am G

'Cause I knew that that was the last time, the last time

[Bridge]

F C/E

Sometimes I wake up by the door

Em G

That heart you caught must be waitin' for you

F C/E

Even now when we're already over

Em G

I can't help myself from looking for you

[Chorus]

Am Am/B Am

I set fire to the rain

G G/A G

Watched it pour as I touched your face

Dm

Well, it burned while I cried

Dm F Am G

'Cause I heard it screaming out your name, your name

Am Am/B Am

I set fire to the rain

G G/A G

And I threw us into the flames

Dm

When we fell, somethin' died

Dm F Am G

'Cause I knew that that was the last time, the last time

[Outro]

Am G

Oooh, oh no, oh

Dm Am G

Let it burn, oh

Am G

Let it burn

Dm F G

Let it burn

