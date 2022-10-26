Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Set Fire To The Rain - Adele
Adele telah merilis lagu Set Fire To The Rain pada 4 Maret 2015 di kanal YouTubenya.
Penulis: Farrah Putri Affifah
Editor: Ayu Miftakhul Husna
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu Set Fire To The Rain - Adele di dalam artikel ini.
Lagu Set Fire To The Rain telah dirilis Adele pada 4 Maret 2015 di kanal YouTube-nya.
Baca juga: Kunci Gitar Remedy - Adele, Lengkap dengan Lirik Lagunya
Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Set Fire To The Rain - Adele:
[Intro]
Am C G Dm
[Verse 1]
Am C
I let it fall, my heart
G Dm
And as it fell, you rose to claim it
Am C
It was dark and I was over
G Dm
Until you kissed my lips and you saved me
Am C
My hands, they're strong
G Dm
but my knees were far too weak
Am C
To stand in your arms
G G
without falling to your feet
[Pre-chorus]
F Dm
But there's a side to you that I never knew, never knew
Am Am
All the things you'd say, they were never true, never true
F G
And the games you'd play, you would always win, always win
[Chorus]
Am Am/B Am
But I set fire to the rain
G G/A G
Watched it pour as I touched your face
Dm
Well, it burned while I cried
Dm F Am G
'Cause I heard it screaming out your name, your name
[Verse 2]
Am C
When I lay with you
G Dm
I could stay there, close my eyes
Am C
feel you here forever
G G
You and me together, nothing is better
[Pre-chorus]
F Dm
'Cause there's a side to you that I never knew, never knew
Am Am
All the things you'd say, they were never true, never true
F G
And the games you'd play, you would always win, always win
[Chorus]
Am Am/B Am
But I set fire to the rain
G G/A G
Watched it pour as I touched your face
Dm
Well, it burned while I cried
Dm F Am G
'Cause I heard it screaming out your name, your name
Am Am/B Am
I set fire to the rain
G G/A G
And I threw us into the flames
Dm
When we fell, somethin' died
Dm F Am G
'Cause I knew that that was the last time, the last time
[Bridge]
F C/E
Sometimes I wake up by the door
Em G
That heart you caught must be waitin' for you
F C/E
Even now when we're already over
Em G
I can't help myself from looking for you
[Chorus]
Am Am/B Am
I set fire to the rain
G G/A G
Watched it pour as I touched your face
Dm
Well, it burned while I cried
Dm F Am G
'Cause I heard it screaming out your name, your name
Am Am/B Am
I set fire to the rain
G G/A G
And I threw us into the flames
Dm
When we fell, somethin' died
Dm F Am G
'Cause I knew that that was the last time, the last time
[Outro]
Am G
Oooh, oh no, oh
Dm Am G
Let it burn, oh
Am G
Let it burn
Dm F G
Let it burn
(Tribunnews.com)