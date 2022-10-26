Chord Gitar

Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Set Fire To The Rain - Adele

Adele telah merilis lagu Set Fire To The Rain pada 4 Maret 2015 di kanal YouTubenya.

Adele - Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Set Fire To The Rain - Adele 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu Set Fire To The Rain - Adele di dalam artikel ini.

Lagu Set Fire To The Rain telah dirilis Adele pada 4 Maret 2015 di kanal YouTube-nya.

Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Set Fire To The Rain - Adele:

[Intro]

Am  C  G  Dm

[Verse 1]

          Am      C

I let it fall, my heart

           G                    Dm

And as it fell, you rose to claim it

        Am            C

It was dark and I was over

           G                     Dm

Until you kissed my lips and you saved me

    Am             C

My hands, they're strong

        G                  Dm

but my knees were far too weak

     Am           C

To stand in your arms

         G               G

without falling to your feet

[Pre-chorus]

               F                 Dm

But there's a side to you that I never knew, never knew

          Am                          Am

All the things you'd say, they were never true, never true

         F                          G

And the games you'd play, you would always win, always win

[Chorus]

           Am          Am/B  Am

But I set fire to the rain

            G                     G/A  G

Watched it pour as I touched your face

         Dm

Well, it burned while I cried

          Dm        F                Am    G

'Cause I heard it screaming out your name, your name

[Verse 2]

        Am       C

When I lay with you

          G           Dm

I could stay there, close my eyes

          Am     C

feel you here forever

        G                        G

You and me together, nothing is better

[Pre-chorus]

                  F                 Dm

'Cause there's a side to you that I never knew, never knew

        Am                          Am

All the things you'd say, they were never true, never true

        F                           G

And the games you'd play, you would always win, always win

[Chorus]

           Am         Am/B  Am

But I set fire to the rain

            G           G/A  G

Watched it pour as I touched your face

          Dm

Well, it burned while I cried

 Dm                F        Am                  G

'Cause I heard it screaming out your name, your name

       Am         Am/B  Am

I set fire to the rain

            G           G/A  G

And I threw us into the flames

        Dm

When we fell, somethin' died

         Dm        F                 Am             G

'Cause I knew that that was the last time, the last time

[Bridge]

          F                C/E

Sometimes I wake up by the door

               Em                        G

That heart you caught must be waitin' for you

      F                     C/E

Even now when we're already over

         Em                        G

I can't help myself from looking for you

[Chorus]

       Am          Am/B  Am

I set fire to the rain

            G           G/A  G

Watched it pour as I touched your face

         Dm

Well, it burned while I cried

  Dm        F            Am                     G

'Cause I heard it screaming out your name, your name

       Am          Am/B  Am

I set fire to the rain

            G            G/A  G

And I threw us into the flames

        Dm

When we fell, somethin' died

         Dm        F            Am                  G

'Cause I knew that that was the last time, the last time

[Outro]

  Am     G

Oooh, oh no, oh

       Dm     Am  G

Let it burn, oh

       Am   G

Let it burn

       Dm F G

Let it burn

(Tribunnews.com)

Sumber: TribunSolo.com
