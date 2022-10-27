Lirik Lagu

Lirik Lagu Late Night Talking - Harry Styles: I Just Wanna Make You Happier

zoom-inlihat foto Lirik Lagu Late Night Talking - Harry Styles: I Just Wanna Make You Happier
YouTube Harry Styles/Tangkapan Layar
Petikan liriknya yakni 'I just wanna make you happier'.

Lagu berjudul Late Night Talking dirilis pertama kali pada 20 Mei 2022 dan dinyanyikan oleh Harry Styles.

Lirik Lagu Late Night Talking - Harry Styles

[Verse 1]
Things haven't been quite the same
There's a haze on the horizon, babe
It's only been a couple of days and I miss you, mmm, yeah
When nothing really goes to plan
You stub your toe or break your camera
I'll do everything I can to help you through

[Pre-Chorus]
If you're feeling down, I just wanna make you happier, baby
Wish I was around, I just wanna make you happier, baby

[Chorus]
We've been doin' all this late night talkin'
About anything you want until the mornin'
Now you're in my life
I can't get you off my mind

[Verse 2]
I've never been a fan of change
But I'd follow you to any place
If it's Hollywood or Bishopsgate, I'm coming too (Ooh)

[Pre-Chorus]
If you're feeling down, I just wanna make you happier, baby
Wish I was around, I just wanna make you happiеr, baby

[Chorus]
We've been doin' all this late night talkin'
About anything you want until thе mornin'
Now you're in my life
I can't get you off my mind

[Post-Chorus]
Can't get you off my mind
I can't get you off my mind (Can't get you off my mind)
I won't even try (I won't even try)
To get you off my mind (Get you off my mind)

[Chorus]
We've been doin' all this late night talkin'
About anything you want until the mornin'
Now you're in my life
I can't get you off my mind

[Post-Chorus]
Can't get you off my mind (All this late night talking)
Can't get you off my mind (All this late night talking)
I won't even try (All this late night talking)
Can't get you off my (All this late night talking)

