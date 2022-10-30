Lirik Lagu
Lirik Lagu Made You Look - Meghan Trainor: I Could Have My Gucci On, I Could Wear My Louis Vuitton
TRIBUNNEWS.COM- Berikut ini lirik lagu Made You Look - Meghan Trainor.
Petikan liriknya yakni "I Could Have My Gucci On, I Could Wear My Louis Vuitton."
Lagu Made You Look dinyanyikan oleh musisi Meghan Trainor dan dirilis pada 20 Oktober 2022 lalu.
Video klip yang diunggah pada 21 Oktober lalu kini telah ditonton lebih dari 6,5 juta kali.
Lirik lagu Made You Look:
I could have my Gucci on
I could wear my Louis Vuitton
But even with nothin' on
Bet, I made you look (I made you look)
I'll make you double take
Soon as I walk away
Call up your chiropractor
Just in case your neck break
Ooh, tell me what ya, what ya, what you gon' do? Ooh
'Cause I'm 'bout to make a scene
Double up that sunscreen
I'm 'bout to turn the heat up
Gonna make your glasses steam
Ooh, tell me what ya, what ya, what you gon' do? Ooh
When I do my walk, walk
I can guarantee your jaw will drop, drop
'Cause they don't make a lot of what I got, got
Ladies if you feel me, this your bop, bop
(Bop bop, bop)
I could have my Gucci on (Gucci on)
I could wear my Louis Vuitton
But even with nothin' on
Bet, I made you look (I made you look)
Yeah, I look good in my Versace dress (take it off)
But I'm hotter when my morning hair's a mess
But even with my hoodie on
Bet, I made you look (I made you look)
And once you get a taste (woo)
You'll never be the same
This ain't that ordinary
It's that fourteen karat cake
Ooh, tell me, what ya, what ya, what you gon' do? Ooh
When I do my walk, walk
I can guarantee your jaw will drop, drop
'Cause they don't make a lot of what I got, got
Ladies if you feel me, this your bop, bop
(Bop bop, bop) ohh
I could have my Gucci on (Gucci on)
I could wear my Louis Vuitton
But even with nothin' on
Bet, I made you look (said, I made you look)
Yeah, I look good in my Versace dress (take it off, baby)
But I'm hotter when my morning hair's a mess
But even with my hoodie on
Bet, I made you look (said, I made you look)
