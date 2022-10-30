Lirik Lagu Made You Look - Meghan Trainor: I Could Have My Gucci On, I Could Wear My Louis Vuitton

Meghan Trainor- Berikut ini lirik lagu Made You Look - Meghan Trainor. Petikan liriknya yakni "I Could Have My Gucci On, I Could Wear My Louis Vuitton."

TRIBUNNEWS.COM- Berikut ini lirik lagu Made You Look - Meghan Trainor.

Petikan liriknya yakni "I Could Have My Gucci On, I Could Wear My Louis Vuitton."

Lagu Made You Look dinyanyikan oleh musisi Meghan Trainor dan dirilis pada 20 Oktober 2022 lalu.

Video klip yang diunggah pada 21 Oktober lalu kini telah ditonton lebih dari 6,5 juta kali.

Lirik lagu Made You Look:

I could have my Gucci on

I could wear my Louis Vuitton

But even with nothin' on

Bet, I made you look (I made you look)

I'll make you double take

Soon as I walk away

Call up your chiropractor

Just in case your neck break

Ooh, tell me what ya, what ya, what you gon' do? Ooh

'Cause I'm 'bout to make a scene

Double up that sunscreen

I'm 'bout to turn the heat up

Gonna make your glasses steam

Ooh, tell me what ya, what ya, what you gon' do? Ooh

When I do my walk, walk

I can guarantee your jaw will drop, drop

'Cause they don't make a lot of what I got, got

Ladies if you feel me, this your bop, bop

(Bop bop, bop)

I could have my Gucci on (Gucci on)

I could wear my Louis Vuitton

But even with nothin' on

Bet, I made you look (I made you look)

Yeah, I look good in my Versace dress (take it off)

But I'm hotter when my morning hair's a mess

But even with my hoodie on

Bet, I made you look (I made you look)

And once you get a taste (woo)

You'll never be the same

This ain't that ordinary

It's that fourteen karat cake

Ooh, tell me, what ya, what ya, what you gon' do? Ooh

When I do my walk, walk

I can guarantee your jaw will drop, drop

'Cause they don't make a lot of what I got, got

Ladies if you feel me, this your bop, bop

(Bop bop, bop) ohh

I could have my Gucci on (Gucci on)

I could wear my Louis Vuitton

But even with nothin' on

Bet, I made you look (said, I made you look)

Yeah, I look good in my Versace dress (take it off, baby)

But I'm hotter when my morning hair's a mess

But even with my hoodie on

Bet, I made you look (said, I made you look)

