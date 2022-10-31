5 Lagu Scorpions yang Paling Banyak Didengarkan di Spotify: No One Like You hingga Wind of Change

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Scorpions merupakan grup band dari Hanover, Jerman.

Scorpions dibentuk sejak 1965 dan beraliran rock.

Banyak lagu-lagunya yang hits dan bahkan masih dibawakan hingga sekarang.

Sebut saja seperti Still Loving You hingga Wind of Change.

Scorpions ini dibentuk oleh sang gitaris, Rudolf Schenker.

Nah, berikut daftar lima lagu dari Scorpions yang paling banyak didengarkan di Spotify

- No One Like You (50 juta)

Girl, it's been a long time that we've been apart

Much too long for a man who needs love

I miss you since I've been away

Babe, it wasn't easy to leave you alone

It's getting harder each time that I go

If I had the choice, I would stay

There's no one like you

I can't wait for the nights with you

I imagine the things we'll do

I just wanna be loved by you

No one like you

I can't wait for the nights with you

I imagine the things we'll do

I just wanna be loved by you

Girl, there are really no words strong enough

To describe all my longing for love

I don't want my feelings restrained

Ooh, babe, I just need you like never before

Just imagine you'd come through this door

You'd take all my sorrow away

There's no one like you

I can't wait for the nights with you

I imagine the things we'll do

I just wanna be loved by you

No one like you

I can't wait for the nights with you

I imagine the things we'll do

I just wanna be loved by you

No one like you

I can't wait for the nights with you

I imagine the things we'll do

I just wanna be loved by you