5 Lagu Scorpions yang Paling Banyak Didengarkan di Spotify: No One Like You hingga Wind of Change
Berikut ini lima lagu dari Scorpions yang paling banyak didengarkan di Spotify
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Scorpions merupakan grup band dari Hanover, Jerman.
Scorpions dibentuk sejak 1965 dan beraliran rock.
Banyak lagu-lagunya yang hits dan bahkan masih dibawakan hingga sekarang.
Sebut saja seperti Still Loving You hingga Wind of Change.
Scorpions ini dibentuk oleh sang gitaris, Rudolf Schenker.
Nah, berikut daftar lima lagu dari Scorpions yang paling banyak didengarkan di Spotify
- No One Like You (50 juta)
Girl, it's been a long time that we've been apart
Much too long for a man who needs love
I miss you since I've been away
Babe, it wasn't easy to leave you alone
It's getting harder each time that I go
If I had the choice, I would stay
There's no one like you
I can't wait for the nights with you
I imagine the things we'll do
I just wanna be loved by you
No one like you
I can't wait for the nights with you
I imagine the things we'll do
I just wanna be loved by you
Girl, there are really no words strong enough
To describe all my longing for love
I don't want my feelings restrained
Ooh, babe, I just need you like never before
Just imagine you'd come through this door
You'd take all my sorrow away
There's no one like you
I can't wait for the nights with you
I imagine the things we'll do
I just wanna be loved by you
No one like you
I can't wait for the nights with you
I imagine the things we'll do
I just wanna be loved by you
No one like you
I can't wait for the nights with you
I imagine the things we'll do
I just wanna be loved by you