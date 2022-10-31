Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Lie To Me - 5 Seconds of Summer: Now I Wish We Never Met
5 Seconds of Summer telah merilis lagu Lie To Me pada 19 Januari 2019 di kanal YouTubenya.
Penulis: Farrah Putri Affifah
Editor: Salma Fenty
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu Lie To Me - 5 Seconds of Summer di dalam artikel ini.
Lagu Lie To Me telah dirilis 5 Seconds of Summer pada 19 Januari 2019 di kanal YouTubenya.
Baca juga: Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Fluorescent Adolescent - Arctic Monkeys
Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Lie To Me - 5 Seconds of Summer:
[Verse 1]
C G Am F
I saw you looking brand new overnight
C G Am F
And I caught you looking too, but you didn't look twice
C G Am F
You look happy, oh
C G Am F
You look happy, oh
[Pre-chorus]
C
Flashing back to New York City
F
Changing flights so you stay with me
C G
Remember thinking that I got this right
[Chorus]
Dm G
Now I wish we never met
C Am
Cause you're too hard to forget
Dm G
While I'm cleaning up your mess
C Am
I know he's taking off your dress
Dm G C G Am
I know that you don’t, but if I ask you if you love me
Dm G
I hope you lie, lie, lie, lie
C
Lie to me
[Verse 2]
C G Am F
It's 3AM and the moonlight's testing me
C G Am F
If I can make it ’til dawn then it won’t be hard to see
C G Am F
That I ain’t happy, oh
C G Am F
I ain't too happy, woah
[Pre-chorus]
C
Flashing back to New York City
F
Changing flights so you stay with me
C G
Problem was I thought I had this right
[Chorus]
Dm G
Now I wish we never met
C Am
Cause you're too hard to forget
Dm G
While I'm cleaning up your mess
C Am
I know he's taking off your dress
Dm G C G Am
I know that you don’t, but if I ask you if you love me
Dm G
I hope you lie, lie, lie, lie
C
Lie to me
Dm G
Singing lie, lie, lie, lie
C Am
Lie, lie, lie, lie, lie, lie
Dm G
Lie, lie, lie, lie, lie, lie
C Am
Lie, lie, lie, lie, lie, lie
Dm G C G Am
I know that you don’t, but if I ask you if you love me
Dm G
I hope you lie, lie, lie, lie
C
Lie to me
(Tribunnews.com)