Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Lie To Me - 5 Seconds of Summer: Now I Wish We Never Met

5 Seconds of Summer telah merilis lagu Lie To Me pada 19 Januari 2019 di kanal YouTubenya.

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu Lie To Me - 5 Seconds of Summer di dalam artikel ini.

Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Lie To Me - 5 Seconds of Summer:

[Verse 1]

C           G                 Am         F

  I saw you looking brand new overnight

      C                  G                        Am     F

And I caught you looking too, but you didn't look twice

         C    G  Am  F

You look happy, oh

         C    G  Am  F

You look happy, oh

[Pre-chorus]

C

Flashing back to New York City

F

Changing flights so you stay with me

C                                 G

Remember thinking that I got this right

[Chorus]

      Dm            G

Now I wish we never met

             C           Am

Cause you're too hard to forget

          Dm               G

While I'm cleaning up your mess

            C               Am

I know he's taking off your dress

Dm              G               C       G      Am

I know that you don’t, but if I ask you if you love me

           Dm                G

I hope you lie, lie, lie, lie

        C

Lie to me

[Verse 2]

C                 G                   Am    F

It's 3AM and the moonlight's testing me

         C                         G                  Am    F

If I can make it ’til dawn then it won’t be hard to see

        C     G  Am  F

That I ain’t happy, oh

                C    G   Am  F

I ain't too happy, woah

[Pre-chorus]

C

Flashing back to New York City

F

Changing flights so you stay with me

C                                  G

Problem was I thought I had this right

[Chorus]

      Dm            G

Now I wish we never met

             C           Am

Cause you're too hard to forget

          Dm               G

While I'm cleaning up your mess

            C               Am

I know he's taking off your dress

Dm              G               C       G      Am

I know that you don’t, but if I ask you if you love me

           Dm                G

I hope you lie, lie, lie, lie

        C

Lie to me

         Dm                G

Singing lie, lie, lie, lie

         C                  Am

Lie, lie, lie, lie, lie, lie

         Dm                 G

Lie, lie, lie, lie, lie, lie

         C                  Am

Lie, lie, lie, lie, lie, lie

Dm              G               C       G      Am

I know that you don’t, but if I ask you if you love me

           Dm                G

I hope you lie, lie, lie, lie

        C

Lie to me

