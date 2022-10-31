Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Lie To Me - 5 Seconds of Summer: Now I Wish We Never Met

Tangkapan Layar Musik Video Lie To Me - 5 Seconds of Summer. Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Lie To Me - 5 Seconds of Summer

Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu Lie To Me - 5 Seconds of Summer di dalam artikel ini.

Lagu Lie To Me telah dirilis 5 Seconds of Summer pada 19 Januari 2019 di kanal YouTubenya.

Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Lie To Me - 5 Seconds of Summer:

[Verse 1]

C G Am F

I saw you looking brand new overnight

C G Am F

And I caught you looking too, but you didn't look twice

C G Am F

You look happy, oh

C G Am F

You look happy, oh

[Pre-chorus]

C

Flashing back to New York City

F

Changing flights so you stay with me

C G

Remember thinking that I got this right

[Chorus]

Dm G

Now I wish we never met

C Am

Cause you're too hard to forget

Dm G

While I'm cleaning up your mess

C Am

I know he's taking off your dress

Dm G C G Am

I know that you don’t, but if I ask you if you love me

Dm G

I hope you lie, lie, lie, lie

C

Lie to me

[Verse 2]

C G Am F

It's 3AM and the moonlight's testing me

C G Am F

If I can make it ’til dawn then it won’t be hard to see

C G Am F

That I ain’t happy, oh

C G Am F

I ain't too happy, woah

[Pre-chorus]

C

Flashing back to New York City

F

Changing flights so you stay with me

C G

Problem was I thought I had this right

[Chorus]

Dm G

Now I wish we never met

C Am

Cause you're too hard to forget

Dm G

While I'm cleaning up your mess

C Am

I know he's taking off your dress

Dm G C G Am

I know that you don’t, but if I ask you if you love me

Dm G

I hope you lie, lie, lie, lie

C

Lie to me

Dm G

Singing lie, lie, lie, lie

C Am

Lie, lie, lie, lie, lie, lie

Dm G

Lie, lie, lie, lie, lie, lie

C Am

Lie, lie, lie, lie, lie, lie

Dm G C G Am

I know that you don’t, but if I ask you if you love me

Dm G

I hope you lie, lie, lie, lie

C

Lie to me

