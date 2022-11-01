5 Lagu Backstreet Boys yang Paling Banyak Didengarkan di Spotify

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Backstreet Boys (BSB) merupakan grup vokal asal Florida, Amerika Serikat.

BSB terbentuk sejak 1993 dan beranggotakan lima orang.

Sejak terbentuk, lagu-lagu BSB banyak berada di puncak Billboard.

Lagu-lagu dari Nick Carter dkk juga masih menjadi lagu yang banyak dikenal hingga sekarang, sebut saja I Want It That Why.

Total ada delapan studio album yang telah dirilis.

Nah, berikut lima lagu dari Backstreet Boys yang paling banyak didengarkan di Spotify

- Quit Playing Games (187 juta)

Baby, oh-oh

Even in my heart, I see

You're not being true to me

Deep within my soul, I feel

Nothing's like it used to be

Sometimes I wish I could turn back time

Impossible as it may seem

But I wish I could so bad, baby

Quit playing games with my heart

Quit playing games with my heart (with my heart)

Before you tear us apart (my heart)

Quit playing games with my heart

I should have known from the start

You know you have got to stop (from my heart)

You are tearing us apart (my heart)

Quit playing games with my heart

I live my life the way

To keep you coming back to me

Everything I do is for you

So what is it that you can't see

Sometimes I wish I could turn back time

Impossible as it may seem

But I wish I could so bad, baby

You better

Quit playing games with my heart

Quit playing games with my heart (with my heart)

Before you tear us apart (my heart)

Quit playing games with my heart

I should have known from the start

You know you have got to stop (from my heart)

You are tearing us apart (my heart)

Quit playing games