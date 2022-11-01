5 Lagu Backstreet Boys yang Paling Banyak Didengarkan di Spotify

Berikut ini lima lagu dari Backstreet Boys yang paling banyak didengarkan di Spotify

Kelompok vokal asal Amerika Serikat Backstreet Boys yang beranggotakan Nick Carter, Kevin Richardson, Brian Littrell, AJ McLean, dan Howie Dorough saat tampil pada konser yang bertajuk DNA World Tour yang merupakan rangkaian promosi album ke-10 Backstreet Boys yang berjudul DNA di JIExpo Kemayoran, Jakarta Pusat, Sabtu (26/10/2019) - Berikut ini lima lagu dari Backstreet Boys yang paling banyak didengarkan di Spotify 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Backstreet Boys (BSB) merupakan grup vokal asal Florida, Amerika Serikat.

BSB terbentuk sejak 1993 dan beranggotakan lima orang.

Sejak terbentuk, lagu-lagu BSB banyak berada di puncak Billboard.

Lagu-lagu dari Nick Carter dkk juga masih menjadi lagu yang banyak dikenal hingga sekarang, sebut saja I Want It That Why.

Total ada delapan studio album yang telah dirilis.

Nah, berikut lima lagu dari Backstreet Boys yang paling banyak didengarkan di Spotify

- Quit Playing Games (187 juta)

Baby, oh-oh

Even in my heart, I see
You're not being true to me
Deep within my soul, I feel
Nothing's like it used to be

Sometimes I wish I could turn back time
Impossible as it may seem
But I wish I could so bad, baby

Quit playing games with my heart
Quit playing games with my heart (with my heart)
Before you tear us apart (my heart)
Quit playing games with my heart
I should have known from the start
You know you have got to stop (from my heart)
You are tearing us apart (my heart)
Quit playing games with my heart

I live my life the way
To keep you coming back to me
Everything I do is for you
So what is it that you can't see

Sometimes I wish I could turn back time
Impossible as it may seem
But I wish I could so bad, baby
You better

Quit playing games with my heart
Quit playing games with my heart (with my heart)
Before you tear us apart (my heart)
Quit playing games with my heart
I should have known from the start
You know you have got to stop (from my heart)
You are tearing us apart (my heart)
Quit playing games

Sumber: TribunSolo.com
