5 Lagu Backstreet Boys yang Paling Banyak Didengarkan di Spotify
Berikut ini lima lagu dari Backstreet Boys yang paling banyak didengarkan di Spotify
Penulis: Muhammad Renald Shiftanto
Editor: Salma Fenty
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Backstreet Boys (BSB) merupakan grup vokal asal Florida, Amerika Serikat.
BSB terbentuk sejak 1993 dan beranggotakan lima orang.
Sejak terbentuk, lagu-lagu BSB banyak berada di puncak Billboard.
Lagu-lagu dari Nick Carter dkk juga masih menjadi lagu yang banyak dikenal hingga sekarang, sebut saja I Want It That Why.
Total ada delapan studio album yang telah dirilis.
Nah, berikut lima lagu dari Backstreet Boys yang paling banyak didengarkan di Spotify
- Quit Playing Games (187 juta)
Baca juga: Daftar Lagu Westlife Paling Banyak Didengarkan di Spotify
Baby, oh-oh
Even in my heart, I see
You're not being true to me
Deep within my soul, I feel
Nothing's like it used to be
Sometimes I wish I could turn back time
Impossible as it may seem
But I wish I could so bad, baby
Quit playing games with my heart
Quit playing games with my heart (with my heart)
Before you tear us apart (my heart)
Quit playing games with my heart
I should have known from the start
You know you have got to stop (from my heart)
You are tearing us apart (my heart)
Quit playing games with my heart
I live my life the way
To keep you coming back to me
Everything I do is for you
So what is it that you can't see
Sometimes I wish I could turn back time
Impossible as it may seem
But I wish I could so bad, baby
You better
Quit playing games with my heart
Quit playing games with my heart (with my heart)
Before you tear us apart (my heart)
Quit playing games with my heart
I should have known from the start
You know you have got to stop (from my heart)
You are tearing us apart (my heart)
Quit playing games