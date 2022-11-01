Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Keep Your Head Up Princess - Anson Seabra
Anson Seabra merilis lagu Keep Your Head Up Princess pada 4 November 2021 di kanal YouTubenya.
Penulis: Farrah Putri Affifah
Editor: Salma Fenty
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu Keep Your Head Up Princess - Anson Seabra di dalam artikel ini.
Lagu Keep Your Head Up Princess telah dirilis Anson Seabra pada 4 November 2021 di kanal YouTubenya.
Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Keep Your Head Up Princess - Anson Seabra:
[Verse 1]
B F#
When she was younger
C# D#m
She would pretend
B F# C# D#m
That her bedroom was a castle, she was fairest in the land
B F#
And she got older
C# D#m
And it all changed
B F# C# D#m
There was no time for make believe and all the magic slipped away
[Pre-Chorus]
B F# C#
Until the light in her eyes it was all but gone
B F# C#
'Cause all the dreams that she had turned out to be wrong
[Chorus]
B F#
So keep your head up princess 'fore your crown falls
C# D#m
Know these voices in your head will be your downfall
B F# C# D#m
I know it gets so hard but you don't got far to go
B F#
Yeah, keep your head up princess, it's a long road
C# D#m
And the path leads right to where they won't go
B F# C#
I know it hurts right now but I know you'll make it home
B F# C#
So keep your head up
B F# C#
Yeah, keep your head up
[Verse 2]
B F#
And now she's grown up
C# D#m
Works at a bar
B F# C# D#m
She traded makeshift gowns for serving rounds from sunrise 'til it's dark
B F#
And all her friends got
C# D#m
Someone to hold
B F# C# D#m
And she's got no one else, still not prepared to make it on her own
[Pre-Chorus]
B F# C#
And now the light in her eyes it's now all but gone
B F# C#
'Cause all the dreams that she had turned out to be wrong
[Chorus]
B F#
So keep your head up princess 'fore your crown falls
C# D#m
Know these voices in your head will be your downfall
B F# C# D#m
I know it gets so hard but you don't got far to go
B F#
Yeah, keep your head up princess, it's a long road
C# D#m
And the path leads right to where they won't go
B F# C#
I know it hurts right now but I know you'll make it home
B F# C#
So keep your head up
B F# C# D#m
Yeah, keep your head up
[Bridge]
B C# F#
One day you'll find your way back to the start
B C# F#
One day you'll live in your dreams
B C# B Bm
One day you'll wake up and girl you'll be a queen
[Chorus]
F#
So keep your head up princess 'fore your crown falls
C# D#m
Know these voices in your head will be your downfall
B F# C# D#m
I know it gets so hard but you don't got far to go
F#
Yeah, keep your head up princess, it's a long road
C# D#m
And the path leads right to where they won't go
B F# C#
I know it hurts right now but I know you'll make it home
B F# C#
So keep your head up
B F# C#
Yeah, keep your head up
Baca juga: Chord Gitar Everytime I Look for You dari Blink-182: I Never Found Out Why You Left Him
(Tribunnews.com)