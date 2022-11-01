Chord Gitar

Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Keep Your Head Up Princess - Anson Seabra

Anson Seabra merilis lagu Keep Your Head Up Princess pada 4 November 2021 di kanal YouTubenya.

Editor: Salma Fenty
zoom-inlihat foto Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Keep Your Head Up Princess - Anson Seabra
Tangkapan Layar Kanal YouTube Anson Seabra
Tangkapan Layar Musik Video Keep Your Head Up Princess - Anson Seabra 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu Keep Your Head Up Princess - Anson Seabra di dalam artikel ini.

Lagu Keep Your Head Up Princess telah dirilis Anson Seabra pada 4 November 2021 di kanal YouTubenya.

Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Keep Your Head Up Princess - Anson Seabra:

[Verse 1]

             B       F#

When she was younger

             C#    D#m

She would pretend

         B             F#              C#             D#m

That her bedroom was a castle, she was fairest in the land

            B     F#

And she got older

            C#      D#m

And it all changed

             B             F#                  C#            D#m

There was no time for make believe and all the magic slipped away

[Pre-Chorus]

          B            F#                  C#

Until the light in her eyes it was all but gone

               B               F#                   C#

'Cause all the dreams that she had turned out to be wrong

[Chorus]

             B                           F#

So keep your head up princess 'fore your crown falls

           C#                               D#m

Know these voices in your head will be your downfall

          B                    F#                 C#   D#m

I know it gets so hard but you don't got far to go

                B                        F#

Yeah, keep your head up princess, it's a long road

        C#                             D#m

And the path leads right to where they won't go

          B                     F#                  C#

I know it hurts right now but I know you'll make it home

             B       F#   C#

So keep your head up

                B       F#   C#

Yeah, keep your head up

[Verse 2]

              B        F#

And now she's grown up

           C#   D#m

Works at a bar

           B                   F#                  C#                D#m

She traded makeshift gowns for serving rounds from sunrise 'til it's dark

            B           F#

And all her friends got

           C#    D#m

Someone to hold

              B                  F#              C#             D#m

And she's got no one else, still not prepared to make it on her own

[Pre-Chorus]

            B            F#                    C#

And now the light in her eyes it's now all but gone

               B               F#                   C#

'Cause all the dreams that she had turned out to be wrong

[Chorus]

             B                           F#

So keep your head up princess 'fore your crown falls

           C#                               D#m

Know these voices in your head will be your downfall

          B                    F#                 C#   D#m

I know it gets so hard but you don't got far to go

                B                        F#

Yeah, keep your head up princess, it's a long road

        C#                             D#m

And the path leads right to where they won't go

          B                     F#                  C#

I know it hurts right now but I know you'll make it home

             B       F#   C#

So keep your head up

                B       F#   C#   D#m

Yeah, keep your head up

[Bridge]

B              C#            F#

One day you'll find your way back to the start

B              C#           F#

One day you'll live in your dreams

B              C#                           B       Bm

One day you'll wake up and girl you'll be a queen

[Chorus]

             F#

So keep your head up princess 'fore your crown falls

           C#                               D#m

Know these voices in your head will be your downfall

          B                    F#                 C#   D#m

I know it gets so hard but you don't got far to go

                F#

Yeah, keep your head up princess, it's a long road

        C#                             D#m

And the path leads right to where they won't go

          B                     F#                  C#

I know it hurts right now but I know you'll make it home

             B       F#   C#

So keep your head up

                B       F#   C#

Yeah, keep your head up

Baca juga: Chord Gitar Everytime I Look for You dari Blink-182: I Never Found Out Why You Left Him

(Tribunnews.com)

Sumber: TribunSolo.com
Tags
Chord Gitar Keep Your Head Up Princess - Anson Sea
Lirik Lagu Keep Your Head Up Princess - Anson Seab
Keep Your Head Up Princess - Anson Seabra
Anson Seabra
Baca Juga
KOMENTAR

BERITA TERKINI

berita POPULER

© 2022 TRIBUNnews.com,a subsidiary of KG Media.
All Right Reserved
About Us
Help
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Contact Us
Pedoman Media Siber
Redaksi
Info iklan