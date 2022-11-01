Tangkapan Layar Musik Video Keep Your Head Up Princess - Anson Seabra

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu Keep Your Head Up Princess - Anson Seabra di dalam artikel ini.

Lagu Keep Your Head Up Princess telah dirilis Anson Seabra pada 4 November 2021 di kanal YouTubenya.

Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Keep Your Head Up Princess - Anson Seabra:

[Verse 1]

B F#

When she was younger

C# D#m

She would pretend

B F# C# D#m

That her bedroom was a castle, she was fairest in the land

B F#

And she got older

C# D#m

And it all changed

B F# C# D#m

There was no time for make believe and all the magic slipped away

[Pre-Chorus]

B F# C#

Until the light in her eyes it was all but gone

B F# C#

'Cause all the dreams that she had turned out to be wrong

[Chorus]

B F#

So keep your head up princess 'fore your crown falls

C# D#m

Know these voices in your head will be your downfall

B F# C# D#m

I know it gets so hard but you don't got far to go

B F#

Yeah, keep your head up princess, it's a long road

C# D#m

And the path leads right to where they won't go

B F# C#

I know it hurts right now but I know you'll make it home

B F# C#

So keep your head up

B F# C#

Yeah, keep your head up

[Verse 2]

B F#

And now she's grown up

C# D#m

Works at a bar

B F# C# D#m

She traded makeshift gowns for serving rounds from sunrise 'til it's dark

B F#

And all her friends got

C# D#m

Someone to hold

B F# C# D#m

And she's got no one else, still not prepared to make it on her own

[Pre-Chorus]

B F# C#

And now the light in her eyes it's now all but gone

B F# C#

'Cause all the dreams that she had turned out to be wrong

[Chorus]

B F#

So keep your head up princess 'fore your crown falls

C# D#m

Know these voices in your head will be your downfall

B F# C# D#m

I know it gets so hard but you don't got far to go

B F#

Yeah, keep your head up princess, it's a long road

C# D#m

And the path leads right to where they won't go

B F# C#

I know it hurts right now but I know you'll make it home

B F# C#

So keep your head up

B F# C# D#m

Yeah, keep your head up

[Bridge]

B C# F#

One day you'll find your way back to the start

B C# F#

One day you'll live in your dreams

B C# B Bm

One day you'll wake up and girl you'll be a queen

[Chorus]

F#

So keep your head up princess 'fore your crown falls

C# D#m

Know these voices in your head will be your downfall

B F# C# D#m

I know it gets so hard but you don't got far to go

F#

Yeah, keep your head up princess, it's a long road

C# D#m

And the path leads right to where they won't go

B F# C#

I know it hurts right now but I know you'll make it home

B F# C#

So keep your head up

B F# C#

Yeah, keep your head up

Baca juga: Chord Gitar Everytime I Look for You dari Blink-182: I Never Found Out Why You Left Him

(Tribunnews.com)