Chord Gitar Everytime I Look for You dari Blink-182: I Never Found Out Why You Left Him

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu Everytime I Look for You yang dipopulerkan oleh Blink-182.

Lagu bergenre rock tersebut dirilis pada 2001, silam.

Lagu Everytime I Look for You termuat dalam album studio keempat Blink-182 yang bertajuk Take Off Your Pants and Jacket.

Everytime I Look for You dari Blink-182

Intro: B--

Verse 1:

B

I never found out

why you left him

C#m

But this answer

E

begs that question

B

Too blind to

see tomorrow

C#m

too broke To

E

beg or borrow

B

Young and Stupid

C#m E

Left wide open

B

hearts are wasted

C#m E

Lives are broken

Interlude: B--F#--E--C#m-- x2

Verse 2:

B

One more point

of contention

C#m

I need some

E

intervention

B

Approached with

vague intentions

C#m

Betray my

E

short attention

B

span The distance

C#m E

bridge the border

B

beg forgiveness

C#m E

round the corner

Chorus 1:

Abm

Everytime I look for

E B

you the sun goes down

Abm

And I stumble when this

E B

whole thing runs aground

Abm

I left another message

E B

You are never around

Abm

But everytime I look for

E B

you the sun goes down

E

Once more Will the last

one out please shut the door

(Repeat Interlude)

Verse 2:

B

More time apart

will give you

C#m

A few more

E

months to argue

B

Is this to much

to live through

C#m E

It always seemed

B

too far to drive

The point home

C#m E

send more letters

B

pray tomorrow

C#m E

ends up better

(Repeat Chorus 1)

Bridge: B--F#--E x4

Verse 3:

B F#

I never did do anything

that she asked

E

I never let what happened

stay in the past

B

I never did quite

F#

understand what she meant

E

In spite of everything

in spite of everything

Chorus 2:

Abm

Everytime I look for

E B

you the sun goes down

Abm

And I stumble when this

E B

whole thing runs aground

Abm

I left another message

E B

You are never around

Abm

But everytime I look for

E B

you the sun goes down

Abm

And I stumble when this

E B

whole thing runs aground

Abm

I left another message

E B

You are never around

Abm

But everytime I look for

E E

you the sun goes down

