Chord Gitar Everytime I Look for You dari Blink-182: I Never Found Out Why You Left Him

Chord Gitar Everytime I Look for You dari Blink-182

Inilah chord gitar dan lirik lagu Everytime I Look for You yang dipopulerkan oleh Blink-182. Kunci dimainkan dari B.

Editor: Salma Fenty
Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu Everytime I Look for You dari Blink-182. 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu Everytime I Look for You  yang dipopulerkan oleh Blink-182.

Lagu bergenre rock tersebut dirilis pada 2001, silam.

Lagu Everytime I Look for You termuat dalam album studio keempat Blink-182 yang bertajuk Take Off Your Pants and Jacket.

Everytime I Look for You dari Blink-182

Intro: B--

Verse 1:
B
I never found out
why you left him
C#m
But this answer
E
begs that question
B
Too blind to
see tomorrow
C#m
too broke To
E
beg or borrow
B
Young and Stupid
C#m         E
Left wide open
B
hearts are wasted
C#m           E
Lives are broken

Interlude: B--F#--E--C#m-- x2

Verse 2:
B
One more point
of contention
C#m
I need some
E
intervention
B
Approached with
vague intentions
C#m
Betray my
E
short attention
B
span The distance
C#m          E
bridge the border
B
beg forgiveness
C#m          E
round the corner

Chorus 1:
Abm
Everytime I look for
              E             B
you the sun goes down
Abm
And I stumble when this
                    E          B
whole thing runs aground
   Abm
I left another message
              E          B
You are never around
        Abm
But everytime I look for
               E             B
you the sun goes down
E
Once more Will the last
one out please shut the door

(Repeat Interlude)

 

Verse 2:
B
More time apart
will give you
C#m
A few more
E
months to argue
B
Is this to much
to live through
C#m              E
It always seemed
                 B
too far to drive
The point home
C#m          E
send more letters
B
pray tomorrow
C#m         E
ends up better

(Repeat Chorus 1)

Bridge: B--F#--E x4

Verse 3:
B                           F#
I never did do anything
that she asked
E
I never let what happened
stay in the past
B
I never did quite
F#
understand what she meant
E
In spite of everything
in spite of everything

Chorus 2:
Abm
Everytime I look for
             E             B
you the sun goes down
Abm
And I stumble when this
                    E        B
whole thing runs aground
   Abm
I left another message
               E       B
You are never around
       Abm
But everytime I look for
              E             B
you the sun goes down
Abm
And I stumble when this
                    E          B
whole thing runs aground
    Abm
I left another message
              E          B
You are never around
         Abm
But everytime I look for
               E                E
you the sun goes down

Sumber: TribunSolo.com
