Chord Gitar Everytime I Look for You dari Blink-182: I Never Found Out Why You Left Him
chord gitar dan lirik lagu Everytime I Look for You yang dipopulerkan oleh Blink-182. Kunci dimainkan dari B.
Lagu bergenre rock tersebut dirilis pada 2001.
Lagu Everytime I Look for You termuat dalam album studio keempat Blink-182 yang bertajuk Take Off Your Pants and Jacket.
Everytime I Look for You dari Blink-182
Intro: B--
Verse 1:
B
I never found out
why you left him
C#m
But this answer
E
begs that question
B
Too blind to
see tomorrow
C#m
too broke To
E
beg or borrow
B
Young and Stupid
C#m E
Left wide open
B
hearts are wasted
C#m E
Lives are broken
Interlude: B--F#--E--C#m-- x2
Verse 2:
B
One more point
of contention
C#m
I need some
E
intervention
B
Approached with
vague intentions
C#m
Betray my
E
short attention
B
span The distance
C#m E
bridge the border
B
beg forgiveness
C#m E
round the corner
Chorus 1:
Abm
Everytime I look for
E B
you the sun goes down
Abm
And I stumble when this
E B
whole thing runs aground
Abm
I left another message
E B
You are never around
Abm
But everytime I look for
E B
you the sun goes down
E
Once more Will the last
one out please shut the door
(Repeat Interlude)
Verse 2:
B
More time apart
will give you
C#m
A few more
E
months to argue
B
Is this to much
to live through
C#m E
It always seemed
B
too far to drive
The point home
C#m E
send more letters
B
pray tomorrow
C#m E
ends up better
(Repeat Chorus 1)
Bridge: B--F#--E x4
Verse 3:
B F#
I never did do anything
that she asked
E
I never let what happened
stay in the past
B
I never did quite
F#
understand what she meant
E
In spite of everything
in spite of everything
Chorus 2:
Abm
Everytime I look for
E B
you the sun goes down
Abm
And I stumble when this
E B
whole thing runs aground
Abm
I left another message
E B
You are never around
Abm
But everytime I look for
E B
you the sun goes down
Abm
And I stumble when this
E B
whole thing runs aground
Abm
I left another message
E B
You are never around
Abm
But everytime I look for
E E
you the sun goes down
