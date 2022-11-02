Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Coaster - Khalid: So I'll Be Coasting, Roller Coasting

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu Coaster - Khalid di dalam artikel ini.

Lagu Coaster telah dirilis Khalid pada 16 Desember 2016 di kanal YouTube-nya.

Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Coaster - Khalid:

[Intro]

C Am Em G x2

[Verse 1]

C Am

As time passes, I feel so low

Em G

Searchin' for pieces, covering up the hole

C Am

I'll fight for your love, I'll fight for your soul

Em

I'll throw all of my cares away for you

G

I'll be there to wait for you

C Am

Maybe you weren't the one for me

Em G

But deep down I wanted you to be

C Am

I'll still see you in my dreams

Em G

All the things that I did for you, just wasn't it for you

[Chorus]

C Am

So I'll be coasting, roller-coasting

Em G

Through my emotion

C Am

I will be coasting, roller-coasting

Em G

I'm hoping that you'll come back to me

[Verse 2]

C Am

Moving on seems harder to do

Em G

When the one that you love moves faster than you

C Am

I gave you my all, I showed the proof of your lies

Em G

And you weren't worth it, you don't deserve me

C Am

As time passes I'm feeling high

Em G

You're not the one I'm thinking of tonight

C Am

I may not be over you, but I'll try inside

Em G

I'm feeling better now, finally feeling special now, oh

[Chorus]

C Am

Coasting, roller-coasting

Em G

In my emotions, oh

C Am

I'll be coasting, roller-coasting

Em G

I noticed you weren't the one for me

[Outro]

C

You weren't the one for me

Am

You weren't the one for me

Em

You weren't the one for me

G

You weren't the one for me

C

Weren't the one for me

Am

You weren't the one

Em

You weren't the one for me

G C

So don't come back to me, no

Am Em

No, don't come back to me, no

G C

No, don't come back to me

Am Em

No, don't come back to me, no

G

No, don't come back to me

C

You weren't the one for me

Am

You weren't the one for me

Em

You weren't the one for me

G

You weren't the one for me

