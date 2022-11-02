Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Coaster - Khalid: So I'll Be Coasting, Roller Coasting
Khalid telah merilis lagu Coaster pada 16 Desember 2016 di kanal YouTubenya.
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu Coaster - Khalid di dalam artikel ini.
Lagu Coaster telah dirilis Khalid pada 16 Desember 2016 di kanal YouTube-nya.
Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Coaster - Khalid:
[Intro]
C Am Em G x2
[Verse 1]
C Am
As time passes, I feel so low
Em G
Searchin' for pieces, covering up the hole
C Am
I'll fight for your love, I'll fight for your soul
Em
I'll throw all of my cares away for you
G
I'll be there to wait for you
C Am
Maybe you weren't the one for me
Em G
But deep down I wanted you to be
C Am
I'll still see you in my dreams
Em G
All the things that I did for you, just wasn't it for you
[Chorus]
C Am
So I'll be coasting, roller-coasting
Em G
Through my emotion
C Am
I will be coasting, roller-coasting
Em G
I'm hoping that you'll come back to me
[Verse 2]
C Am
Moving on seems harder to do
Em G
When the one that you love moves faster than you
C Am
I gave you my all, I showed the proof of your lies
Em G
And you weren't worth it, you don't deserve me
C Am
As time passes I'm feeling high
Em G
You're not the one I'm thinking of tonight
C Am
I may not be over you, but I'll try inside
Em G
I'm feeling better now, finally feeling special now, oh
[Chorus]
C Am
Coasting, roller-coasting
Em G
In my emotions, oh
C Am
I'll be coasting, roller-coasting
Em G
I noticed you weren't the one for me
[Outro]
C
You weren't the one for me
Am
You weren't the one for me
Em
You weren't the one for me
G
You weren't the one for me
C
Weren't the one for me
Am
You weren't the one
Em
You weren't the one for me
G C
So don't come back to me, no
Am Em
No, don't come back to me, no
G C
No, don't come back to me
Am Em
No, don't come back to me, no
G
No, don't come back to me
C
You weren't the one for me
Am
You weren't the one for me
Em
You weren't the one for me
G
You weren't the one for me
