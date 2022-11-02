Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Coaster - Khalid: So I'll Be Coasting, Roller Coasting

Chord Gitar

Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Coaster - Khalid

Khalid telah merilis lagu Coaster pada 16 Desember 2016 di kanal YouTubenya.

Lagu Coaster telah dirilis Khalid pada 16 Desember 2016.

Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Coaster - Khalid:

[Intro]

C Am Em G x2

[Verse 1]

   C                      Am

As time passes, I feel so low

Em                                    G

Searchin' for pieces, covering up the hole

     C                                        Am

I'll fight for your love, I'll fight for your soul

                     Em

I'll throw all of my cares away for you

        G

I'll be there to wait for you

C                             Am

Maybe you weren't the one for me

    Em                       G

But deep down I wanted you to be

C                        Am

I'll still see you in my dreams

                      Em                       G

All the things that I did for you, just wasn't it for you

[Chorus]

           C                 Am

So I'll be coasting, roller-coasting

             Em     G

Through my emotion

           C               Am

I will be coasting, roller-coasting

     Em               G

I'm hoping that you'll come back to me

[Verse 2]

C                     Am

Moving on seems harder to do

         Em                                 G

When the one that you love moves faster than you

  C                             Am

I gave you my all, I showed the proof of your lies

                Em                    G

And you weren't worth it, you don't deserve me

   C                      Am

As time passes I'm feeling high

       Em                            G

You're not the one I'm thinking of tonight

  C                             Am

I may not be over you, but I'll try inside

            Em                           G

I'm feeling better now, finally feeling special now, oh

[Chorus]

C                 Am

Coasting, roller-coasting

      Em           G

In my emotions, oh

        C                 Am

I'll be coasting, roller-coasting

   Em         G

I noticed you weren't the one for me

[Outro]

    C

You weren't the one for me

   Am

You weren't the one for me

   Em

You weren't the one for me

    G

You weren't the one for me

C

Weren't the one for me

    Am

You weren't the one

    Em

You weren't the one for me

   G                         C

So don't come back to me, no

    Am                        Em

No, don't come back to me, no

    G                     C

No, don't come back to me

    Am                         Em

No, don't come back to me, no

    G

No, don't come back to me

    C

You weren't the one for me

   Am

You weren't the one for me

   Em

You weren't the one for me

    G

You weren't the one for me

