Lirik Lagu
Lirik Lagu Mona Lisa - Sabrina Carpenter: Both Of My Eyes, They've Been Fixing On You
Berikut ini lirik lagu Mona Lisa - Sabrina Carpenter. Petikan liriknya yakni "Both of my eyes, they've been fixing on you."
Penulis: Miftah Salis
Editor: Salma Fenty
TRIBUNNEWS.COM- Berikut ini lirik lagu Mona Lisa - Sabrina Carpenter.
Petikan liriknya yakni "Both of my eyes, they've been fixing on you."
Lagu Mona Lisa dirilis pada 2018 lalu dalam album bertajuk Singular Act I.
Lirik Mona Lisa:
Keep it casual, don't have to tippy toe
Take your cares off, just stay a couple more
You don't have to be, don't have to be a stranger
Go and get a little closer
Playing mind games, we don't do that here
So put your bid in, before I disappear
You don't have to be, don't have to be a stranger
Come and get a little closer
Ain't gotta hesitate
Ain't gotta make me wait
Oh, baby, won't you stay? Yeah
Both of my eyes, they've been fixing on you
Wasting your time, should be making that move
Come and say, "Hi, I've been dying to meet ya"
Don't leave me hanging like the Mona Lisa
What's on my mind, I've been thinking maybe
I could be yours by the time that we leave
Come and say, "Hi, I've been dying to meet ya"
Don't leave me hanging like the Mona Lisa, oh
I know your type, what's
With the timid behavior
You let this ooh-la-la-la intimidate ya
Don't you make me, don't you make me leave on my own
I'm already ready, come on
Ain't gotta hesitate
Ain't gotta make me wait
Oh, baby, won't you stay? Yeah
Both of my eyes, they've been fixing on you
Wasting your time, should be making that move
Come and say, "Hi, I've been dying to meet ya"
Don't leave me hanging like the Mona Lisa
What's on my mind, I've been thinking maybe
I could be yours by the time that we leave
Come and say, "Hi, I've been dying to meet ya"
Don't leave me hanging like the Mona Lisa, oh
(Tribunnews.com)