Lirik Lagu Mona Lisa - Sabrina Carpenter: Both Of My Eyes, They've Been Fixing On You

TRIBUNNEWS.COM- Berikut ini lirik lagu Mona Lisa - Sabrina Carpenter.

Lagu Mona Lisa dirilis pada 2018 lalu dalam album bertajuk Singular Act I.

Lirik Mona Lisa:

Keep it casual, don't have to tippy toe

Take your cares off, just stay a couple more

You don't have to be, don't have to be a stranger

Go and get a little closer

Playing mind games, we don't do that here

So put your bid in, before I disappear

You don't have to be, don't have to be a stranger

Come and get a little closer

Ain't gotta hesitate

Ain't gotta make me wait

Oh, baby, won't you stay? Yeah

Both of my eyes, they've been fixing on you

Wasting your time, should be making that move

Come and say, "Hi, I've been dying to meet ya"

Don't leave me hanging like the Mona Lisa

What's on my mind, I've been thinking maybe

I could be yours by the time that we leave

Come and say, "Hi, I've been dying to meet ya"

Don't leave me hanging like the Mona Lisa, oh

I know your type, what's

With the timid behavior

You let this ooh-la-la-la intimidate ya

Don't you make me, don't you make me leave on my own

I'm already ready, come on

Ain't gotta hesitate

Ain't gotta make me wait

Oh, baby, won't you stay? Yeah

Both of my eyes, they've been fixing on you

Wasting your time, should be making that move

Come and say, "Hi, I've been dying to meet ya"

Don't leave me hanging like the Mona Lisa

What's on my mind, I've been thinking maybe

I could be yours by the time that we leave

Come and say, "Hi, I've been dying to meet ya"

Don't leave me hanging like the Mona Lisa, oh

(Tribunnews.com)