5 Lagu Two Door Cinema Club yang Paling Banyak Didengarkan di Spotify

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Inilah lima lagu dari Two Door Cinema Club yang paling banyak didengarkan di Spotify.

Two Door Cinema Club merukan grup musik asal UK.

Band bergenre indie rock dan indie pop ini beranggotakan tiga orang.

Mereka adalah Alex Trimble, Sam Halliday, dan Kevin Baird.

Berikut lima lagu dari Two Door Cinema Club yang paling banyak didengarkan di Spotify

- I Can Talk (77 juta)

You won't believe what I tell you

White coats and clever minds will choose

You get a lot from this

Loose tongue and arrogance

It's not appropriate

Don't think that this is it

Now I can talk, no one gets off

I know how you like to

Now I can talk, no one gets off

Now I can talk, no one gets off

I know how you like to

Now I can talk, no one gets off

A longer sentence brings no more

Than one that I had said before

It's hard to compromise

When I see through your eyes

It's just a common view

I guess it's lost on you

Now I can talk, no one gets off

I know how you like to

Now I can talk, no one gets off

Now I can talk, no one gets off

I know how you like to

Now I can talk, no one gets off