5 Lagu Two Door Cinema Club yang Paling Banyak Didengarkan di Spotify

Berikut ini daftar lima lagu dari Two Door Cinema Club yang paling banyak didengarkan di Spotify

Two Door Cinema Club - Berikut ini daftar lima lagu dari Two Door Cinema Club yang paling banyak didengarkan di Spotify 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Inilah lima lagu dari Two Door Cinema Club yang paling banyak didengarkan di Spotify.

Two Door Cinema Club merukan grup musik asal UK.

Band bergenre indie rock dan indie pop ini beranggotakan tiga orang.

Mereka adalah Alex Trimble, Sam Halliday, dan Kevin Baird.

Berikut lima lagu dari Two Door Cinema Club yang paling banyak didengarkan di Spotify

- I Can Talk (77 juta)

You won't believe what I tell you
White coats and clever minds will choose

You get a lot from this
Loose tongue and arrogance
It's not appropriate
Don't think that this is it

Now I can talk, no one gets off
I know how you like to
Now I can talk, no one gets off

Now I can talk, no one gets off
I know how you like to
Now I can talk, no one gets off

A longer sentence brings no more
Than one that I had said before

It's hard to compromise
When I see through your eyes
It's just a common view
I guess it's lost on you

Now I can talk, no one gets off
I know how you like to
Now I can talk, no one gets off

Now I can talk, no one gets off
I know how you like to
Now I can talk, no one gets off

Sumber: TribunSolo.com
