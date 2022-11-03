Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Satellite - Khalid: You're Like A Satellite, Crossin' Through My Mind
Khalid telah merilis lagu Satellite pada 23 September 2022 di kanal YouTubenya.
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu Satellite - Khalid di dalam artikel ini.
Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Satellite - Khalid:
[Intro]
Am G C D
[Verse 1]
Am G C D
Satellite, I see you swimmin' through this open sky
Am G C D
I rest my head upon these dandelions, the stars are envious of you tonight
Am G C D
Broken dreams, I'm writtin' poems of our memories, yeah
Am G C D
Wish I could hold you through computer screens but all the static keeps us in between
[Chorus]
Am G
La-da-da, we're walkin' on a line
C D
A line that lead me straight, straight, straight to you
Am G
You're like a satellite, crossin' through my mind
C D
It always leads me straight, straight, straight to you
[Verse 2]
Am G C D
Saw the news, oh, what a sight, it left me so confused
Am G C D
They're tellin' stories that you're leavin' soon, they'll never know what you've been goin' through
Am G C D
Yeah, ayy, shootin' star, uh, I watch you drift away into the dark
Am G C D
Sometimes I sit and wonder where you are, sendin' me signals to my, sendin' to me signals to my hollow heart
[Chorus]
Am G
La-da-da, we're walkin' on a line
C D
A line that lead me straight, straight, straight to you
Am G
You're like a satellite, crossin' through my mind
C D
It always leads me straight, straight, straight to you
Am G
La-da-da, we're walkin' down a line
C D
A line that lead me straight, straight, straight to you
Am G
You're like a satellite, crossin' through my mind
C D
It always leads me straight, straight, straight to you
[Bridge]
D C Em Bm
Satellite, satellite
D C Em Bm
Satellite, satellite
[Chorus]
Am G
La-da-da, walkin' on a line
C D
A line that lead me straight, straight, straight to you
Am G
You're like a satellite, crossin' through my mind
C D
It always leads me straight, straight, straight to you
Am G
La-da-da, walkin' on a line
C D
A line that lead me straight, straight, straight to you
Am G
You're like a satellite, crossin' through my mind
C D
It always leads me straight, straight, straight to you
Am G
La-da-da, walkin' on a line
C D
A line that lead me straight, straight, straight to you
Am G
You're like a satellite, crossin' through my mind
C D
It always leads me straight, straight, straight to you
