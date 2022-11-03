Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Satellite - Khalid: You're Like A Satellite, Crossin' Through My Mind

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu Satellite - Khalid di dalam artikel ini.

Lagu Satellite telah dirilis Khalid pada 23 September 2022 di kanal YouTubenya.

Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Satellite - Khalid:

[Intro]

Am G C D

[Verse 1]

Am G C D

Satellite, I see you swimmin' through this open sky

Am G C D

I rest my head upon these dandelions, the stars are envious of you tonight

Am G C D

Broken dreams, I'm writtin' poems of our memories, yeah

Am G C D

Wish I could hold you through computer screens but all the static keeps us in between

[Chorus]

Am G

La-da-da, we're walkin' on a line

C D

A line that lead me straight, straight, straight to you

Am G

You're like a satellite, crossin' through my mind

C D

It always leads me straight, straight, straight to you

[Verse 2]

Am G C D

Saw the news, oh, what a sight, it left me so confused

Am G C D

They're tellin' stories that you're leavin' soon, they'll never know what you've been goin' through

Am G C D

Yeah, ayy, shootin' star, uh, I watch you drift away into the dark

Am G C D

Sometimes I sit and wonder where you are, sendin' me signals to my, sendin' to me signals to my hollow heart

[Chorus]

Am G

La-da-da, we're walkin' on a line

C D

A line that lead me straight, straight, straight to you

Am G

You're like a satellite, crossin' through my mind

C D

It always leads me straight, straight, straight to you

Am G

La-da-da, we're walkin' down a line

C D

A line that lead me straight, straight, straight to you

Am G

You're like a satellite, crossin' through my mind

C D

It always leads me straight, straight, straight to you

[Bridge]

D C Em Bm

Satellite, satellite

D C Em Bm

Satellite, satellite

[Chorus]

Am G

La-da-da, walkin' on a line

C D

A line that lead me straight, straight, straight to you

Am G

You're like a satellite, crossin' through my mind

C D

It always leads me straight, straight, straight to you

Am G

La-da-da, walkin' on a line

C D

A line that lead me straight, straight, straight to you

Am G

You're like a satellite, crossin' through my mind

C D

It always leads me straight, straight, straight to you

Am G

La-da-da, walkin' on a line

C D

A line that lead me straight, straight, straight to you

Am G

You're like a satellite, crossin' through my mind

C D

It always leads me straight, straight, straight to you

