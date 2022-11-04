5 Lagu Adele yang Paling Banyak Didengarkan di Spotify, When We Were Young hingga Someone Like You

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Adele Laurie Blue Adkins merupakan seorang penyanyi wanita asal Inggris.

Penyanyi kelahiran tahun 1988 ini memulai karier musiknya pada tahun 2006.

Lalu pada tahun 2008, ia berhasil merilis album pertamanya bertajuk "19".

Selain merilis albumnya sendiri, Adele juga dipercaya untuk membuat dan menyanyikan lagu Skyfall.

Lagu Skyfall sendiri merupakan soundtrack dari film James Bond dengan judul yang sama.

Nah, berikut ini lima lagu dari Adele yang paling banyak didengarkan di Spotify

- When We Were Young (976 juta)

Everybody loves the things you do

From the way you talk to the way you move

Everybody here is watching you

'Cause you feel like home

You're like a dream come true

But if by chance you're here alone

Can I have a moment before I go?

'Cause I've been by myself all night long

Hoping you're someone I used to know

You look like a movie

You sound like a song

My God, this reminds me

Of when we were young

Let me photograph you in this light

In case it is the last time

That we might be exactly like we were

Before we realized

We were sad of getting old

It made us restless

It was just like a movie

It was just like a song

I was so scared to face my fears

Nobody told me that you'd be here

And I swear you moved overseas

That's what you said, when you left me

You still look like a movie

You still sound like a song

My God, this reminds me

Of when we were young

Let me photograph you in this light

In case it is the last time

That we might be exactly like we were

Before we realized

We were sad of getting old

It made us restless

It was just like a movie

It was just like a song