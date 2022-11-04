5 Lagu Adele yang Paling Banyak Didengarkan di Spotify, When We Were Young hingga Someone Like You
Inilah daftar lima lagu dari Adele yang paling banyak didengarkan di Spotify
Penulis: Muhammad Renald Shiftanto
Editor: Salma Fenty
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Adele Laurie Blue Adkins merupakan seorang penyanyi wanita asal Inggris.
Penyanyi kelahiran tahun 1988 ini memulai karier musiknya pada tahun 2006.
Lalu pada tahun 2008, ia berhasil merilis album pertamanya bertajuk "19".
Selain merilis albumnya sendiri, Adele juga dipercaya untuk membuat dan menyanyikan lagu Skyfall.
Lagu Skyfall sendiri merupakan soundtrack dari film James Bond dengan judul yang sama.
Nah, berikut ini lima lagu dari Adele yang paling banyak didengarkan di Spotify
- When We Were Young (976 juta)
Everybody loves the things you do
From the way you talk to the way you move
Everybody here is watching you
'Cause you feel like home
You're like a dream come true
But if by chance you're here alone
Can I have a moment before I go?
'Cause I've been by myself all night long
Hoping you're someone I used to know
You look like a movie
You sound like a song
My God, this reminds me
Of when we were young
Let me photograph you in this light
In case it is the last time
That we might be exactly like we were
Before we realized
We were sad of getting old
It made us restless
It was just like a movie
It was just like a song
I was so scared to face my fears
Nobody told me that you'd be here
And I swear you moved overseas
That's what you said, when you left me
You still look like a movie
You still sound like a song
My God, this reminds me
Of when we were young
Let me photograph you in this light
In case it is the last time
That we might be exactly like we were
Before we realized
We were sad of getting old
It made us restless
It was just like a movie
It was just like a song