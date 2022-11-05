Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Love - Keyshia Cole: Oh Love, Never Knew What I Was Missing

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu Love - Keyshia Cole di dalam artikel ini.

Lagu Love telah dirilis Keyshia Cole pada 17 Juni 2009 di kanal YouTubenya.

Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Love - Keyshia Cole:

[Verse 1]

Amaj7

I used to think that I wasn't fine enough

A7

And I used to think that I wasn't wild enough

Bm

But I won't waste my time tryin' to figure out

D

Why you playing games, what's this all about

Amaj7

And I can't believe you're hurting me

A7

I met your girl, what a difference

Bm

What you see in her you ain't seen in me

D

But I guess it was all just make-believe

[Chorus]

Amaj7

Oh, love

A7

Never knew what I was missing

Bm

But I knew once we started kissin'

D

I found...

Amaj7

Love

A7

Never knew what I was missin'

Bm

But I knew once we started kissin'

D Amaj7

I found..... I found you.....

[Verse 2]

Amaj7 A7

Now you're gone, what am I gonna do

Bm D

So empty my heart, my soul can't go on

Go on without you....

Amaj7 A7

My rainy days fade away when you,

Bm

Come around please tell me baby

D

Why you go so far away

Why you go...

[Chorus]

Amaj7

Love

A7

Never knew what I was missing

Bm

But I knew once we started kissin'

D

I found...

Amaj7

Love

A7

Never knew what I was missin'

Bm

But I knew once we started kissin'

D Amaj7

I found..... I found you.....

(Tribunnews.com)