Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Love - Keyshia Cole: Oh Love, Never Knew What I Was Missing
Keyshia Cole telah merilis lagu Love pada 17 Juni 2009 di kanal YouTubenya.
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu Love - Keyshia Cole di dalam artikel ini.
Lagu Love telah dirilis Keyshia Cole pada 17 Juni 2009 di kanal YouTubenya.
Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Love - Keyshia Cole:
[Verse 1]
Amaj7
I used to think that I wasn't fine enough
A7
And I used to think that I wasn't wild enough
Bm
But I won't waste my time tryin' to figure out
D
Why you playing games, what's this all about
Amaj7
And I can't believe you're hurting me
A7
I met your girl, what a difference
Bm
What you see in her you ain't seen in me
D
But I guess it was all just make-believe
[Chorus]
Amaj7
Oh, love
A7
Never knew what I was missing
Bm
But I knew once we started kissin'
D
I found...
Amaj7
Love
A7
Never knew what I was missin'
Bm
But I knew once we started kissin'
D Amaj7
I found..... I found you.....
[Verse 2]
Amaj7 A7
Now you're gone, what am I gonna do
Bm D
So empty my heart, my soul can't go on
Go on without you....
Amaj7 A7
My rainy days fade away when you,
Bm
Come around please tell me baby
D
Why you go so far away
Why you go...
[Chorus]
Amaj7
Love
A7
Never knew what I was missing
Bm
But I knew once we started kissin'
D
I found...
Amaj7
Love
A7
Never knew what I was missin'
Bm
But I knew once we started kissin'
D Amaj7
I found..... I found you.....
