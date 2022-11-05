Lirik Lagu

Lirik Lagu Die For You - Joji: Swear I Couldnt Sleep a Wink Last Night

Lirik lagu Die For You dari Joji - Burning photos, had to learn to let go, I used to weep, Somebody in another skin (Another skin).

Editor: Salma Fenty
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut lirik lagu Die For You dari Joji.

Die For You dirilis pada 4 November 2022 yang merupakan bagian dari album bertajuk SMITHEREENS.

Die For You - Joji

Swear I couldn't sleep a wink last night
No point in turning off the lights
Not the same without your head on my shoulders
Growing pains, but I don't wanna get older
Almost like we left it all on read
A couple feelings that were laid to rest
Didn't know that the party was over
And it's true that I need you, get closer

Burning photos, had to learn to let go
I used to weep
Somebody in another skin (Another skin)

I heard that you're happy without me
And I hope it's true (I hope, I hope it's true)
It kills me a little, that's okay
'Cause I'd die for you
You know I'd still die for you

I hope you're getting everything you needed
Found the puzzle piece and feel completed
Just wanted you to know every reason
Hope you really know that I mean that
I couldn't see the forest from the trees
The only time we speak is in my dreams

Burning photos, had to learn to let go
I used to weep
Somebody in another skin (Another skin)

I heard that you're happy without me
And I hope it's true (I hope, I hope it's true)
It kills me a little, that's okay
'Cause I'd die for you
You know I'd still die for you

Info iklan