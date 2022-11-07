Lirik Mockingbird - Eminem: Daddy's Gonna Buy You A Mockingbird, I'ma Give You The World

TRIBUNNEWS.COM- Berikut ini lirik lagu Mockingbird - Eminem.

Petikan liriknya yakni "Daddy's gonna buy you a Mockingbird, I'ma give you the world."

Lagu Mockingbird dirilis pada 2004 lalu dalam album Encore.

Lagu ini kini menjadi viral di TikTok.

Banyak yang menggunakan lagu Mockingbird sebagai backsound video mereka.

Lirik Mockingbird:

Yeah

I know sometimes things may not always make sense to you right now

But hey, what daddy always tell you?

Straighten up little soldier

Stiffen up that upper lip

What you crying about?

You got me

Hailie, I know you miss your mom, and I know you miss your dad

When I'm gone, but I'm trying to give you the life that I never had

I can see you're sad, even when you smile, even when you laugh

I can see it in your eyes, deep inside you want to cry

'Cause you're scared, I ain't there, daddy's with you in your prayers

No more crying, wipe them tears, daddy's here, no more nightmares

We gon' pull together through it, we gon' do it

Laney uncle's crazy, ain't he? Yeah, but he loves you girl and you better know it

We're all we got in this world, when it spins, when it swirls

When it whirls, when it twirls, two little beautiful girls

Lookin' puzzled, in a daze, I know it's confusing you

Daddy's always on the move, mamma's always on the news

I try to keep you sheltered from it, but somehow it seems

The harder that I try to do that, the more it backfires on me

All the things growing up, his daddy, daddy had to see

Daddy don't want you to see, but you see just as much as he did

We did not plan it to be this way, your mother and me

But things have gotten so bad between us, I don't see us ever being together

Ever again like we used to be when we was teenagers

But then of course everything always happens for a reason

I guess it was never meant to be

But it's just something we have no control, over and that's what destiny is

But no more worries, rest your head and go to sleep

Maybe one day we'll wake up, and this will all just be a dream

Now hush little baby, don't you cry

Everything's gonna be alright

Stiffen that upper-lip up, little lady, I told ya

Daddy's here to hold ya through the night

I know mommy's not here right now, and we don't know why

We fear how we feel inside

It may seem a little crazy, pretty baby

But I promise momma's gon' be alright

Huh, it's funny

I remember back one year when daddy had no money

Mommy wrapped the Christmas presents up and stuck 'em under the tree

And said, "Some of 'em were from me, 'cause Daddy couldn't buy 'em"

I'll never forget that Christmas, I sat up the whole night crying

'Cause daddy felt like a bum

See daddy had a job

But his job was to keep the food on the table for you and mom

And at the time every house that we lived in

Either kept getting broke into and robbed

Or shot up on the block

And your Mom was saving money for you in a jar

Tryna start a piggy bank for you, so you could go to college

Almost had a thousand dollars 'til someone broke in and stole it

And I know it hurt so bad, it broke your momma's heart

And it seemed like everything was just startin' to fall apart

Mom and dad was arguin' a lot, so momma moved back

On the Chalmers in the flat one-bedroom apartment

And dad moved back to the other side of 8 Mile on Novara

And that's when daddy went to California with his C.D

And met Dr. Dre, and flew you and momma out to see me

But daddy had to work, you and momma had to leave me

Then you started seeing daddy on the T.V

And momma didn't like it, and you and Laney were to young to understand it

Papa was a rollin' stone, momma developed a habit

And it all happened too fast for either one of us to grab it

I'm just sorry you were there and had to witness it first hand

'Cause all I ever wanted to do was just make you proud

Now I'm sittin' in this empty house

Just reminiscing, lookin' at your baby pictures

It just trips me out

To see how much you both have grown

It's almost like you're sisters now

Wow, guess you pretty much are, and daddy's still here

Laney, I'm talkin' to you too, daddy's still here

I like the sound of that, yeah, It's got a ring to it, don't it?

Shh, momma's only gone for the moment

Now hush little baby, don't you cry

Everything's gonna be alright

Stiffen that upper-lip up, little lady, I told ya

Daddy's here to hold ya through the night

I know mommy's not here right now, and we don't know why

We fear how we feel inside

It may seem a little crazy, pretty baby

But I promise, momma's gon' be alright

And if you ask me too

Daddy's gonna buy you a Mockingbird

I'ma give you the world

I'ma buy a diamond ring for you, I'ma sing for you

I'll do anything for you to see you smile

And if that Mockingbird don't sing, and that ring don't shine

I'ma break that birdies neck

I'd go back to the jeweler who sold it to ya

And make him eat every karat, don't fuck with dad (haha)

