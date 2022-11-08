Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Getting Older - Billie Eilish: I'm Getting Older, I Think I'm Aging Well

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu Getting Older - Billie Eilish di dalam artikel ini.

Lagu Getting Older telah dirilis Billie Eilish pada 30 Juli 2021 di kanal YouTubenya.

Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Getting Older - Billie Eilish:

[Intro]

G D Em D C

[Verse 1]

G D

I'm gettin' older, I think I'm agin' well

Em D C

I wish someone had told me I'd be doin' this by myself

G D

There's reasons that I'm thankful, there's a lot I'm grateful for

Em D C

But it's different when a stranger's always waitin' at your door

Am D

Which is ironic 'cause the strangers seem to want me more

G D Em

Than anyone before (Anyone before)

Am C

Too bad they're usually deranged

G D

Last week, I realized I crave pity

Em D C

When I re-tell a story, I make everything sound worse

G D

Can't shake the feeling that I'm just bad at healing

Em D C

And maybe that's the reason every sentence sounds rehearsed

Am D

Which is ironic because when I wasn't honest

G D Em Am

I was still bein' ignored (Lyin' for attention, just to get neglection)

Cm

Now we're estranged

[Chorus]

G D Em

Things I once enjoyed

D C G

Just keep me employed now

D Em

Things I'm longing for

D C

Someday, I'll be bored of

Am D G D Em

It's so weird

Am Cm

That we care so much, until we don't

[Verse 2]

G D

I'm gettin' older, I've got more on my shoulders

Em D C

But I'm gettin' better at admitting when I'm wrong

G D

I'm happier than ever, at least, that's my endeavor

Em D C

To keep myself together and prioritize my pleasure

Am D

'Cause to be honest, I just wished the word I promised

G D Em

Would depend on what I'm givin' (Not on his permission)

Am Cm

(Wasn't my decision) To be abused, mm



[Chorus]

G D Em

Things I once enjoyed

D C G

Just keep me employed now

D Em

Things I'm longing for

D C

Someday, I'll be bored of

Am D G D Em

It's so weird

Am Cm

That we care so much, until we don't

[Outro]

G D

But next week, I hope I'm somewhere laughin'

Em D C

For anybody asking, I promise I'll be fine

G D

I've had some trauma, did things I didn't wanna

Em D N.C.

Was too afraid to tell ya, but now, I think it's time

