Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Getting Older - Billie Eilish: I'm Getting Older, I Think I'm Aging Well
Billie Eilish telah merilis lagu Getting Older pada 30 Juli 2021 di kanal YouTubenya.
Penulis: Farrah Putri Affifah
Editor: Wahyu Gilang Putranto
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu Getting Older - Billie Eilish di dalam artikel ini.
Lagu Getting Older telah dirilis Billie Eilish pada 30 Juli 2021 di kanal YouTubenya.
Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Getting Older - Billie Eilish:
[Intro]
G D Em D C
[Verse 1]
G D
I'm gettin' older, I think I'm agin' well
Em D C
I wish someone had told me I'd be doin' this by myself
G D
There's reasons that I'm thankful, there's a lot I'm grateful for
Em D C
But it's different when a stranger's always waitin' at your door
Am D
Which is ironic 'cause the strangers seem to want me more
G D Em
Than anyone before (Anyone before)
Am C
Too bad they're usually deranged
G D
Last week, I realized I crave pity
Em D C
When I re-tell a story, I make everything sound worse
G D
Can't shake the feeling that I'm just bad at healing
Em D C
And maybe that's the reason every sentence sounds rehearsed
Am D
Which is ironic because when I wasn't honest
G D Em Am
I was still bein' ignored (Lyin' for attention, just to get neglection)
Cm
Now we're estranged
[Chorus]
G D Em
Things I once enjoyed
D C G
Just keep me employed now
D Em
Things I'm longing for
D C
Someday, I'll be bored of
Am D G D Em
It's so weird
Am Cm
That we care so much, until we don't
[Verse 2]
G D
I'm gettin' older, I've got more on my shoulders
Em D C
But I'm gettin' better at admitting when I'm wrong
G D
I'm happier than ever, at least, that's my endeavor
Em D C
To keep myself together and prioritize my pleasure
Am D
'Cause to be honest, I just wished the word I promised
G D Em
Would depend on what I'm givin' (Not on his permission)
Am Cm
(Wasn't my decision) To be abused, mm
[Chorus]
G D Em
Things I once enjoyed
D C G
Just keep me employed now
D Em
Things I'm longing for
D C
Someday, I'll be bored of
Am D G D Em
It's so weird
Am Cm
That we care so much, until we don't
[Outro]
G D
But next week, I hope I'm somewhere laughin'
Em D C
For anybody asking, I promise I'll be fine
G D
I've had some trauma, did things I didn't wanna
Em D N.C.
Was too afraid to tell ya, but now, I think it's time
