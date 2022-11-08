Chord Gitar

Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Getting Older - Billie Eilish: I'm Getting Older, I Think I'm Aging Well

Billie Eilish telah merilis lagu Getting Older pada 30 Juli 2021 di kanal YouTubenya.

zoom-inlihat foto Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Getting Older - Billie Eilish: I'm Getting Older, I Think I'm Aging Well
Freepik
Ilustrasi chord gitar. Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Getting Older - Billie Eilish 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu Getting Older - Billie Eilish di dalam artikel ini.

Lagu Getting Older telah dirilis Billie Eilish pada 30 Juli 2021 di kanal YouTubenya.

Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Getting Older - Billie Eilish:

[Intro]

G D Em D C

[Verse 1]

                 G                                  D

I'm gettin' older, I think I'm agin' well

                                Em                   D                 C

I wish someone had told me I'd be doin' this by myself

                                       G                                                   D

There's reasons that I'm thankful, there's a lot I'm grateful for

                                      Em                      D                     C

But it's different when a stranger's always waitin' at your door

               Am                                                 D

Which is ironic 'cause the strangers seem to want me more

                          G           D          Em

Than anyone before (Anyone before)

Am                                      C

Too bad they're usually deranged

G                                            D

Last week, I realized I crave pity

                           Em                   D                      C

When I re-tell a story, I make everything sound worse

                         G                                          D

Can't shake the feeling that I'm just bad at healing

                                   Em                D                           C

And maybe that's the reason every sentence sounds rehearsed

               Am                                         D

Which is ironic because when I wasn't honest

                            G                D           Em                                     Am

I was still bein' ignored (Lyin' for attention, just to get neglection)

                           Cm

Now we're estranged

[Chorus]

G                        D    Em

Things I once enjoyed

D                     C                 G

Just keep me employed now

                             D        Em

Things I'm longing for

D                          C

Someday, I'll be bored of

          Am D G D Em

It's so weird

                       Am                     Cm

That we care so much, until we don't

[Verse 2]

                  G                                          D

I'm gettin' older, I've got more on my shoulders

                        Em                D                      C

But I'm gettin' better at admitting when I'm wrong

                           G                                        D

I'm happier than ever, at least, that's my endeavor

                             Em                   D                C

To keep myself together and prioritize my pleasure

                      Am                                            D

'Cause to be honest, I just wished the word I promised

                                              G                D                     Em

Would depend on what I'm givin' (Not on his permission)

                             Am            Cm

(Wasn't my decision) To be abused, mm

[Chorus]

G                          D   Em

Things I once enjoyed

D                      C                G

Just keep me employed now

                               D Em

Things I'm longing for

D                            C

Someday, I'll be bored of

           Am D G D Em

It's so weird

                      Am                       Cm

That we care so much, until we don't

[Outro]

        G                                                D

But next week, I hope I'm somewhere laughin'

                     Em           D                      C

For anybody asking, I promise I'll be fine

                        G                                       D

I've had some trauma, did things I didn't wanna

                            Em              D                       N.C.

Was too afraid to tell ya, but now, I think it's time

Baca juga: Lirik Lagu Lovely - Billie Eilish dan Khalid, Lengkap dengan Terjemahannya

Baca juga: Chord Gitar Dasar Happier Than Ever - Billie Eilish, Kunci Mudah Dimainkan

(Tribunnews.com)

Sumber: TribunSolo.com
Tags
chord gitar
Lirik Lagu
Billie Eilish
Baca Juga
KOMENTAR

BERITA TERKINI

berita POPULER

© 2022 TRIBUNnews.com,a subsidiary of KG Media.
All Right Reserved
About Us
Help
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Contact Us
Pedoman Media Siber
Redaksi
Info iklan