5 Lagu Populer DPR IAN di Spotify: No Blueberries, So Beautiful hingga Dope Lovers

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - DPR IAN atau Christian Yu merupakan mantan leader boy group C-CLOWN.

DPR IAN kemudian memulai debut solonya dengan mendirikan grup musik bernama DPR (Dream Perfect Regime), dikutip dari channel-korea.com.

Debut solonya sebagai DPR IAN terjadi pada 26 Oktober 2020 dengan merilis single berjudul So Beautiful.

Single tersebut ditulis sendiri oleh DPR IAN.

Kemudian nama DPR IAN semakin dikenal ketika tampil sebagai pasangan CL melalui video musik +5 STARS+ CL.

Berikut 5 lagu populer DPR IAN di spotify:

1. No Blueberries (45 Juta)

I like no blueberries in my ice cream cake

No air to breathe with that masking tape

Stop, please

I need a hostage free

I need a rocket ship

I need to run from

I like no blueberries in my ice cream cake

No air to breathe with that masking tape

Stop, please

I need a hostage free

I need a rocket ship

I need to run from

From you

I'm just kind of lost

I fall from you

I've been looking down a lot

I fall from you

I'm falling way too soft

I fall from you

Now tell me when to stop

Here we go again to this beat

(Oh no)

Tell me why you want to be so sweet

Tell me what's in your eyеs baby

Red, green, or blue

Welcomе to the other side

I keep losing my temper for you

I love it how you think I'm always this cool

Excusez-Moi I think I'm just a fool

Afraid of what's in your eyes baby

Red, green, or blue

Welcome to the other side

I like no blueberries in my ice cream cake

No air to breathe with that masking tape

Stop, please

I need a hostage free

I need a rocket ship

I need to run from

From you

I'm just kind of lost

I fall from you

I've been looking down a lot

I fall from you

I'm falling way too soft

I fall from you

Now tell me when to stop

Coming to you live

Yo mito

Pass me the tape

시끄러워

Don't make me shoot

A scene full of rappers

전부 다 맛없어

We need to go

Drop to the floor

움직여 we blow

엊적엤어 너무 stylish

The way we

I'm a vibey villain

Mi Amor

Yeah oh

She knows it

She's in love with me

And that's a drug in

Dangerous doses

And I'm

In love with your poses

Can't see straight

Can't focus

Get chills when

I see your O-face

You're the coldest

(Alright cool)