5 Lagu Populer DPR IAN di Spotify: No Blueberries, So Beautiful hingga Dope Lovers
Berikut 5 lagu populer DPR IAN di spotify, mulai dari No Blueberries, So Beautiful hingga Dope Lovers.
Penulis: Farrah Putri Affifah
Editor: Salma Fenty
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - DPR IAN atau Christian Yu merupakan mantan leader boy group C-CLOWN.
DPR IAN kemudian memulai debut solonya dengan mendirikan grup musik bernama DPR (Dream Perfect Regime), dikutip dari channel-korea.com.
Debut solonya sebagai DPR IAN terjadi pada 26 Oktober 2020 dengan merilis single berjudul So Beautiful.
Single tersebut ditulis sendiri oleh DPR IAN.
Kemudian nama DPR IAN semakin dikenal ketika tampil sebagai pasangan CL melalui video musik +5 STARS+ CL.
Berikut 5 lagu populer DPR IAN di spotify:
1. No Blueberries (45 Juta)
I like no blueberries in my ice cream cake
No air to breathe with that masking tape
Stop, please
I need a hostage free
I need a rocket ship
I need to run from
I like no blueberries in my ice cream cake
No air to breathe with that masking tape
Stop, please
I need a hostage free
I need a rocket ship
I need to run from
From you
I'm just kind of lost
I fall from you
I've been looking down a lot
I fall from you
I'm falling way too soft
I fall from you
Now tell me when to stop
Here we go again to this beat
(Oh no)
Tell me why you want to be so sweet
Tell me what's in your eyеs baby
Red, green, or blue
Welcomе to the other side
I keep losing my temper for you
I love it how you think I'm always this cool
Excusez-Moi I think I'm just a fool
Afraid of what's in your eyes baby
Red, green, or blue
Welcome to the other side
I like no blueberries in my ice cream cake
No air to breathe with that masking tape
Stop, please
I need a hostage free
I need a rocket ship
I need to run from
From you
I'm just kind of lost
I fall from you
I've been looking down a lot
I fall from you
I'm falling way too soft
I fall from you
Now tell me when to stop
Coming to you live
Yo mito
Pass me the tape
시끄러워
Don't make me shoot
A scene full of rappers
전부 다 맛없어
We need to go
Drop to the floor
움직여 we blow
엊적엤어 너무 stylish
The way we
I'm a vibey villain
Mi Amor
Yeah oh
She knows it
She's in love with me
And that's a drug in
Dangerous doses
And I'm
In love with your poses
Can't see straight
Can't focus
Get chills when
I see your O-face
You're the coldest
(Alright cool)