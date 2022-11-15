Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Feeling Like The End - Joji: Too Many, Too Many Things We Did Together
Joji telah merilis lagu Feeling like The End pada 4 November 2022 di kanal YouTubenya.
Penulis: Farrah Putri Affifah
Editor: Ayu Miftakhul Husna
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar Feeling Like The End - Joji di dalam artikel ini.
Lagu Feeling Like The End telah dirilis Joji pada 4 November 2022 di kanal YouTube-nya.
Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Feeling Like The End - Joji:
[Refrain]
Dm7
Too many, too many things we did together
Em7
You used to promise me it would be forever
F G
Feeling like the end, don't think it will get better, baby
Dm7
Too many, too many things we did together
Em7
You used to promise me it would be forever
F G
Feeling like the end, don't think it will get better, baby
[Verse]
N.C Dm7
Please, come down so we can get out
Em7 F
I've waited too long to get your voice out of my head
G
(Out of my head) Out of my head (Out of my head)
Dm7
Feels like home, I'm covered in stone
Em7 F
I know you'll think twice, I'm waiting by the window, babe
G
(Window, babe) Window, babe (Window, babe)
[Refrain]
Dm7
Too many, too many things we did together
Em7
You used to promise me it would be forever
F G
Feeling like the end, don't think it will get better, baby
Dm7
Too many, too many things we did together
Em7
You used to promise me it would be forever
F G
Feeling like the end, don't think it will get better, baby
