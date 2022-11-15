Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Feeling Like The End - Joji: Too Many, Too Many Things We Did Together

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar Feeling Like The End - Joji di dalam artikel ini.

Lagu Feeling Like The End telah dirilis Joji pada 4 November 2022 di kanal YouTube-nya.

Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Feeling Like The End - Joji:

[Refrain]

Dm7

Too many, too many things we did together

Em7

You used to promise me it would be forever

F G

Feeling like the end, don't think it will get better, baby

Dm7

Too many, too many things we did together

Em7

You used to promise me it would be forever

F G

Feeling like the end, don't think it will get better, baby

[Verse]

N.C Dm7

Please, come down so we can get out

Em7 F

I've waited too long to get your voice out of my head

G

(Out of my head) Out of my head (Out of my head)

Dm7

Feels like home, I'm covered in stone

Em7 F

I know you'll think twice, I'm waiting by the window, babe

G

(Window, babe) Window, babe (Window, babe)

[Refrain]

Dm7

Too many, too many things we did together

Em7

You used to promise me it would be forever

F G

Feeling like the end, don't think it will get better, baby

Dm7

Too many, too many things we did together

Em7

You used to promise me it would be forever

F G

Feeling like the end, don't think it will get better, baby

