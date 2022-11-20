Chord Gitar Eastside - Benny Blanco, Halsey, dan Khalid: She Used To Meet Me On The Eastside

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Inilah chord gitar dan lirik lagu berjudul Eastside.

Lagu Eastside merupakan kolaborasi dari tiga musikus yakni Benny Blanco, Halsey, dan Khalid.

Lagu ini dirilis pada 2018 dan termuat dalam album debut milik Benny Blanco yang bertajuk Friends Keep Secrets.

Eastside - Benny Blanco, Halsey, dan Khalid

[Intro]

F#m E A

D D E

F#m E A

D D E

[Verse 1]

F#m E A

When I was young, I fell in love

D E

We used to hold hands, man, that was enough (yeah)

F#m E A

Then we grew up, started to touch

D E

Used to kiss underneath the light on the back of the bus (yeah)

F#m E A

Oh no, your daddy didn't like me much

D E

And he didn't believe me when I said you were the one

F#m E A D

Oh, every day she found a way out of the window to sneak out late

[Chorus]

F#m

She used to meet me on the Eastside

E A D

In the city where the sun don't set

E F#m

And every day you know that we ride

E A D

Through the backstreets in a blue Corvette

E F#m E

Baby, you know I just wanna leave tonight

A D

We can go anywhere we want

E F#m E

Drive down to the coast, jump in the seat

A D

Just take my hand and come with me

[Post-Chorus]

F#m E A

We can do anything if we put our minds to it

D E

Take your whole life then you put a line through it

F#m E A

My love is yours if you're willing to take it

D E

Give me your heart 'cause I ain't gonna break it

F#m E A

So come away, starting today

D E

Start a new life, together in a different place

F#m E A

We know that love is how these ideas came to be

D E

So baby, run away with me

[Verse 2]

F#m E A D

Seventeen and we got a dream to have a family

E

A house and everything in between

F#m E A

And then, oh, suddenly we turned twenty-three

D E

Now we got pressure for taking our life more seriously

F#m E A

We got our dead-end jobs and got bills to pay

D E

Have old friends and know our enemies

F#m E A

Now I-, I'm thinking back to when I was young

D

Back to the day when I was falling in love

[Chorus]

F#m

He used to meet me on the Eastside

E A D

In the city where the sun don't set

E F#m

And every day you know that we ride

E A D

Through the backstreets in a blue Corvette

E F#m E

Baby, you know I just wanna leave tonight

A D

We can go anywhere we want

E F#m E

Drive down to the coast, jump in the seat

A D

Just take my hand and come with me

Singing

[Post-Chorus]

F#m E A

We can do anything if we put our minds to it

D E

Take your whole life then you put a line through it

F#m E A

My love is yours if you're willing to take it

D E

Give me your heart 'cause I ain't gonna break it

F#m E A

So come away, starting today

D E

Start a new life, together in a different place

F#m E A

We know that love is how these ideas came to be

D E

So baby, run away with me

[Bridge]

F#m

Run away, now

E A

Run away, now

D D E

Run away, now

F#m

Run away, now

E A

Run away, now

D D

Run away, now

[Outro]

E F#m E A D

He used to meet me on the Eastside

E F#m E A D

She used to meet me on the Eastside

E F#m E A D

He used to meet me on the Eastside

E F#m

She used to meet me on the Eastside

E A D

In the city where the sun don't set

Baca juga: Chord Gitar Lagu Lose You To Love Me - Selena Gomez: This Dancing Was Killing Me Softly

(Tribunnews.com)